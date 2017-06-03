Astonsoft heeft versie 7.5 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 7.21 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New in EssentialPIM 7.5
New in EssentialPIM 7.24
- Synchronization with Office 365/Outlook.com
- Secure password items synchronization with Google Drive
- Offline mode, whereby EPIM suppresses all attempts to use Internet and works autonomously
- It is now possible to subscribe to iCal calendars
- Request read receipt for all outgoing messages
- Properties of each item, showing when item was created and last changed
- Export/import selected data into/to another EPIM database file
- Canned responses in email
- Feature to apply the column setup to different views
- Alt+click on an item’s link to open it in a new window
- Mail (IMAP and especially Gmail) support significantly improved - faster, better recognition of folders
- Related items tab and hyperlinking heavily improved for better display of recurring events
- Improvement for OAuth Gmail setup
- Envelope printing remembers templates
- Major UI improvements for Sticky Notes
- Improved items export/import
- Improved Calendar behaviors
- Category synchronization improvement for compatibility with Android EPIM version
- Moved to new Dropbox API and improved authorization
- Improved changing dates for Calendar Appointments and Tasks
New in EssentialPIM 7.23
- Better integration with Gmail accounts (IMAP)
- Copy and paste from Excel into EPIM's email now works correctly
- The "Auto Type" feature in Passwords should work more consistently
- Optimization of the mail removal process
- Synchronization of Unicode characters will work correctly with all CalDAV services
- Improved letter bar in Contacts
- Fixed issue with EssentialPIM.exe process staying in memory, preventing automatic program's updates
- Other bug fixes and stability improvements
New in EssentialPIM 7.22
- Reminders for recurring tasks function like they used to in 6.x series
- Improved consistency when working with Google Mail
- Optimized synchronization of custom contact fields with Android EPIM
- Insert key for adding attachments works flawlessly again
- No more phantom (dismissed) reminders for appointments and tasks
- Better integration with Yahoo mail service
- Fixed a rare Access Violation error when switching between EPIM views or modules
- Undo for deleted tasks will not accidentally switch active lists
- Copy-paste of special characters from notes to email now works correctly
- Couple of other minor fixes
- Improved Calendar's UI for high-resolution monitors
- Only visible tasks in EPIM Today will be printed out
- Copying and pasting appointments will not trigger their reminders
- Fixed inability to print labels using certain fonts
- Fixed a UI glitch when dragging and dropping mail folders
- Changes made to tasks reminders and completion percentages will stay
- Passwords synchronization with Android EPIM now works as expected
- Other minor fixes and improvements