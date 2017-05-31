Versie 5.9 van Qt is uitgebracht, een Long Term Support-release die voor zeker drie jaar van ondersteuning voorzien zal worden. Qt, uitgesproken als cute, is een opensource- en platformonafhankelijke omgeving waarmee applicaties en grafische gebruikersinterfaces kunnen worden ontwikkeld. Het wordt onder andere gebruikt in Google Earth, KDE, Opera, Skype, VLC Media Player en VirtualBox. Meer informatie over deze release is hier te vinden. Dit zijn de release notes waarmee deze uitgave vergezeld gaat:

I’m happy to let you all know that Qt 5.9.0 has just been released. A lot of work has been put into it, making Qt 5.9 the best Qt version we have developed so far.

With Qt 5.9, we have had a strong focus on performance and stability. We’ve fixed a large number of bugs all across Qt, and we have done a lot of work to improve our continuous integration system. This will make it a lot easier for us to create new releases (both patch level and minor releases) from 5.9 onward.

We’ve also added automated performance regression testing to our testing infrastructure, something that will allow us to continuously monitor our work on improving the performance of Qt. Please have a look at the separate blog post for more details.

The new configuration system used in Qt Lite has received many bug fixes, also here, you can find more detailed information in a separate blog post.