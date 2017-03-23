Door Japke Rosink, donderdag 23 maart 2017 14:40, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: Microsoft

Microsoft heeft de vijfde Cumulative Update voor Exchange Server 2016 vrijgegeven. Voor een algemene discussie over Exchange Server 2016 kan je in Het algemene Exchange 2016 topic op ons forum terecht. De blogpost van het Exchange team over deze uitgave vermeldt het volgende: