Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 378.66 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows Vista en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor DirectX 12 en het spel Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands in het bijzonder. De changelog laat verder natuurlijk diverse bugfixes zien en enkele problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes zien er als volgt uit:
Game Ready
Provides the optimal gaming experience for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands.
Gaming Technology
Includes DirectX 12 optimizations which provide additional performance increases for a variety of titles.
New Features
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
- Added support for the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
Added or updated the following 3DV profiles:
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy's The Division
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 378.78
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands - Good
Windows 10 Issues
- [Discord]: The GFE FPS counter appears in the application. [200281089]
- [GeForce 1050 Ti][Notebook]: Blue-screen crash occurs on some notebook platforms. [1877803]
- [GeForce GTX 980 Ti][PhysX]: PhysX uses the CPU when Optimize for Compute Performance setting is OFF, resulting in a drop in performance. [1871405]
- [GeForce GTX 980][CUDA]: Driver error occurs when trying to compute with GPUGrid CUDA application.[1869402]
- [GeForce GTX 980 Ti][OpenCL]: Driver error occurs when trying to compute PrimeGrid Genefer OpenCL tool. [1867576]
- [NVENC][Steam]: NvFBC H.264 encode crashes. [1867544]
Windows 8.1/Windows 8 Issues
- [GeForce Experience]: Driver installation fails when attempting to perform a driver overinstall. To workaround, perform a clean installation.
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meirie's Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu afte skippingthe cutscene. [200283322]
- [GeForce GTX Titan X][Ansel][Ghost Recon Wild lands]: With FXAA enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel, the application crashes when enabling the in-game Ansel UI. [200283194]
- Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with observed with HDMI display connected. [200283276]
- [Pascal][Notebook]: The display remains blank while over installing the driver, requiring a reboot. [200273603]
- [GM204, Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC] Game crashes pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. [200252894]
- [GM204, ShadowPlay] For Honor silently crashes if intro video is skipped and instant replay is on. [200247313]
- [SLI] [GeForce GTX 970M] Level loading hangs in Gears of War 4. [1826307]
- [367.77, WDDM 2.1] Driver install/overinstall requires reboot. [1757931]
- [SLI, GP104] Installer prompts for reboot during express overinstall of 372.69 driver on 372.54. [200231806]
- [GM204] Quantum Break window either remains blank or freezes in game scene in windowed mode. [1804910]
- Surround Display icon disappears after rotate mode set to portrait. [200201040]
- [Luxmark 3.0] Display driver stopped responding while running benchmark LuxBall HDR (Simple Bechmark:217K triangles). [200153736]
- [347.09, GM204] Blank screen observed on an ASUS Tiled display when system resumes from shutdown or hibernation with Fast boot option enabled from BIOS. [1591053]
Windows 7 Issues
- [Video, Notebook] The NVIDIA Control Panel video color settings have no effect on YouTube flash video playback within Internet Explorer 10. [999485]
- [GeForce GTX 1080] Battlefield 1 hangs when campaign loaded with Fast Sync enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200254350]
- [SLI] Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled. [200172046]
- [3DVision] While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the Windows control panel. [1314811]