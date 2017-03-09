Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 9 maart 2017 05:23, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Oracle, submitter: Theimon

De achtste update voor VirtualBox versie 5.1 is uitgekomen. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien.

In versie 5.1 van VirtualBox treffen we onder meer nieuwe apic -implementaties aan die voor diverse prestatieverbeteringen zorgen, is er verbeterde ondersteuning voor Python 3 en is voor de interface de overstap naar Qt5 gemaakt. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd: