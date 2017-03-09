De achtste update voor VirtualBox versie 5.1 is uitgekomen. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien.
In versie 5.1 van VirtualBox treffen we onder meer nieuwe apic-implementaties aan die voor diverse prestatieverbeteringen zorgen, is er verbeterde ondersteuning voor Python 3 en is voor de interface de overstap naar Qt5 gemaakt. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
The following items were fixed and/or added:
- VMM: don't access the MSR_IA32_SMM_MONITOR_CTL MSR if dual-monitor treatment is not available (KVM workaround, bug #14965)
- VMM: another fix for handling certain MSRs on ancient CPUs without VT-x support for MSR bitmaps
- VMM: fixed VERR_SSM_LOAD_CPUID_MISMATCH errors when restoring a saved state with SMP guests on hosts without the CPUID/HTT bit set (bug #16428)
- VMM: fixed a bug in call gate emulation
- VMM: FWAIT instruction fix
- VMM: fixed a sporadic guest hang under certain conditions
- GUI: hide the mini-toolbar from the taskbar and the pager on certain X11 hosts
- GUI: better error handling on the global settings / network / host-only / DHCP server settings
- GUI: fixes for full-screen with multiple screens
- Host-only Network: fixed host-only adapter creation issue preventing VirtualBox installation on Windows 10 hosts (bug #16379)
- NAT network: fixed two potential crashes in the DHCP server
- ICH9: fixed incorrect initialization of the primary bus for PCI bridges (5.1.14 regression)
- Storage: LsiLogic fix for Windows 10
- USB: fixed not being able to attach certain USB devices having invalid characters in the device strings (5.0.18 regression; bug #15956)
- USB: several fixes for the USB/IP support (bug #16462)
- VBoxSVC: fixed another crash during shutdown under rare circumstances
- VBoxSVC: fixed a stack overflow on (Windows debug builds only; bug #16409)
- OVF: when importing an appliance handle more than 10 network adapters if the OVA was created by VirtualBox (bug #16401)
- OVF: fixes for exporting and importing appliances with many disks (bug #16402)
- VBoxManage: fixed regression with modifyhd --resize (bug #16311)
- rdesktop-vrdp: source code tarball fixes
- Linux Installers: do not rebuild kernel modules unnecessarily (bug #16408)
- Linux hosts: added an action for opening the VM manager window to the .desktop file
- Linux hosts / guests: Linux 4.11 compile fixes (bug #16506)
- Linux Additions: added vboxsf FS modules alias (bug #16404)
- Linux Additions: fix for the shared folders kernel module to compile on Linux 4.10
- Linux Additions: properly install the Linux kernel module override rule on distributions without /etc/depmod.d
- Windows Additions: fixed a crash with recent Windows 10 builds if 3D is disabled (bug #15973)