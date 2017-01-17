Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Oracle

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) De zevende update voor VirtualBox versie 5.1 is uitgekomen. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien.

In versie 5.1 van VirtualBox treffen we onder meer nieuwe apic-implementaties aan die voor diverse prestatieverbeteringen zorgen, is er verbeterde ondersteuning voor Python 3 en is voor de interface de overstap naar Qt5 gemaakt. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • VMM: fixed emulation of certain instructions for 64-bit guests on 32-bit hosts
  • VMM: properly handle certain MSRs for 64-bit guests on ancient CPUs without VT-x support for MSR bitmaps (bug #13886)
  • GUI: fixed a crash with multimonitor setups under certain conditions
  • GUI: allow cloning of snapshots when the VM is running
  • NVMe: fixed compatibility with the Storage Performance Development Kit (SPDK, bug #16368)
  • VBoxSVC: fixed a crash under rare circumstances
  • VBoxManage: added a sanity check to modifymedium --resize to prevent users from resizing their hard disk from 1GB to 1PB (bug #16311)
  • Windows hosts: another fix for recent Windows 10 hosts
  • Linux hosts: Linux 4.10 fixes
  • Linux Additions: fixed protocol error during certain operations on shared folders (bug #8463)

Oracle VirtualBox 5.1

System en netwerk utilities

Versienummer:5.1.14
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:Oracle
Download:https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Bestandsgrootte:118,00MB
Licentietype:GPL
