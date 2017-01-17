Door Bart van Klaveren, dinsdag 17 januari 2017 08:39, 10 reacties • Feedback

Het is een tijdje stil geweest rondom DC++, maar sinds enkele maanden lijkt de ontwikkeling weer te zijn opgepakt. DC++ is een van de vele programma's om bestanden via het Direct Connect-netwerk uit te wisselen. Het programma dankt de twee plussen in zijn naam aan C++, waarin het is geschreven. Het pakket wordt door Jacek Sieka ontwikkeld en is een opensourcevariant van de originele Neomodus Direct Connect-client. In versie 0.864 is onder meer een stabiliteitsprobleem aangepakt. De complete changelog sinds versie 0.850 kan hieronder worden gevonden.