DC++ logo (75 pix) Het is een tijdje stil geweest rondom DC++, maar sinds enkele maanden lijkt de ontwikkeling weer te zijn opgepakt. DC++ is een van de vele programma's om bestanden via het Direct Connect-netwerk uit te wisselen. Het programma dankt de twee plussen in zijn naam aan C++, waarin het is geschreven. Het pakket wordt door Jacek Sieka ontwikkeld en is een opensourcevariant van de originele Neomodus Direct Connect-client. In versie 0.864 is onder meer een stabiliteitsprobleem aangepakt. De complete changelog sinds versie 0.850 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in version DC++ 0.864
DC++ 0.864, along with changes in share filtering and an addition of testing notifications, fixes a stability issue regarding processing of search results. The issue is introduced in the previous release so immediate upgrade for users running version 0.863 is highly recommended.

Changes in version DC++ 0.863
DC++ 0.863, along with minor changes, fixes a stability issue in the 32-bit builds. Furthermore it contains additional optimizations for the benefit of users running DC++ on 32-bit operating systems. DC++ needs SSE3 support from this release on which means it requires Intel Core or AMD A64 X2 or newer CPUs to run. Some steppings of older processors will still work though. Immediate upgrade for users running 32-bit operating systems is highly recommended.

Changes in version 0.861:
  • Update to GCC 6.2 & boost 1.61
  • Build with SSE2 support, Intel P4 / AMD A64 or newer CPU required to run 32-bit builds
  • Update OpenSSL to version 1.0.2j
  • [L#1626741] Fix some connectivity settings not being loaded / saved
  • Scroll through tabs via Ctrl+PageUp / Ctrl+PageDown
Changes in version 0.860:
  • Switch feasible http links to https
  • [L#1451223] Added support for a HTTP downloader in the plugin interface
  • [L#1353402] Added option to autostart DC++ when Windows starts
  • [L#1265578] Added toolbar to download queue
  • Better security and certs related settings layout
  • [L#1262319] Add option to quick-check encrypted hubs in search frame
  • [L#1494809] Fix chat tab selection on Windows 10
  • [L#1506210] Improve IPv6 connectivity & add more settings
  • Show list of available network interfaces for binding; add IPv6 binding setting
  • Add setting for external IPv6 addresses to be used for specific favorite hubs and hub groups
  • Drop Windows XP support, Vista is the minimum Windows version required to run DC++ from now
  • Add system memory size information to the crashlog
  • [L#236056] Add search options to right click menu in the notepad
  • [L#1435007] Fix /clear-command scrolling problem
  • [L#1473791] Added support to specify encoding in NMDC (favorite) hubs
  • [L#264208] Add max extra slots option
  • Add safeguarding for notification balloons (might fix some odd crashes?)
  • [L#1306825] Add connectivity status for hubs to the public hubs window
  • [L#1502650] Add whitelist of URIs that can be directly opened without prompt
  • [L#710249] Show popup info text in text prompts
  • Update OpenSSL to version 1.0.2h
  • [L#1436105] Improve KeyPrint checks
  • [L#1516181] Fix the KeyPrint check for hubs
  • [L#1543595] Fix issues with encrypted transfers
  • Update MiniUPnP to version 2.0
  • Scroll through tabs using the mouse wheel
  • Invert extra mouse button effects on tabs to be more intuitive
  • [L#1620100] Installer: Update to NSIS 3
  • Installer: Fix cut lines in the donation text
Versienummer:0.864
Releasestatus:Unstable
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:DC++
Download:https://sourceforge.net/projects/dcplusplus/files/DC%2B%2B%200.864/
Bestandsgrootte:92,60MB
Licentietype:GPL
Reacties (10)

+1 terracide
17 januari 2017 08:48
Missschien wat offtopic maar dit is toch niet anoniem? Ik heb dit heel veel jaar geleden gebruikt. Maar in deze tijd lijkt me dat niet iets wat je moet gebruiken voor autheursrechtelijk beschermd materiaal? Niet dat ik dat nu wil gaan doen maar ik vraag me gewoon af wat het bestaansrecht is van dit soort applicaties. Toen usenet opkwam was het eigenlijk het einde van deze tool.

[Reactie gewijzigd door terracide op 17 januari 2017 08:50]

+2 Mirved
@terracide17 januari 2017 08:54
Usenet was toch al populair lang voor DC++?

Torrents zijn toch ook niet anoniem en worden ook massaal gebruikt?

Denk juist doordat DC++ niet meer zo veel gebruikt wordt de pakkans enorm laag is. Geen grote vis om achteraan te gaan.
+1 terracide
@Mirved17 januari 2017 08:56
pakkans en aan aanbod is laag maar ik zie het gewoon niet helemaal.

Usenet was nog lang niet zo groot als daarna. DC++ is uit de tijd van Napster en die andere sharingtools.

[Reactie gewijzigd door terracide op 17 januari 2017 09:03]

+1 rbr320
@terracide17 januari 2017 09:10
Ik neem aan dat je specifiek op "binary newsgroups" doelt, want usenet in zijn geheel is toch echt al veel ouder dan DC++

Op lan parties is DC++ nog steeds populair als file sharing methode omdat je in 1 keer kunt zoeken bij alle peers in het netwerk. Bovendien heeft het protocol zelf weinig overhead.
0 meezcore
@terracide17 januari 2017 08:56
Volgens mij is niets anoniem zolang je geen anonieme VPN dienst gebruikt, die ook nog eens gevestigd is buiten Europa en Amerika.
0 dunpealhunter
17 januari 2017 08:50
wow, dit bestaat nog? ik herinner mij nog dat ik in 2001 toen ik voor het eerst internet kreeg dit programma gebruikte om mijn eerste illegale download te doen: Eminem - My Name Is

Aaaaahh nostalgie momentje..... :P
+2 Primuszoon
@dunpealhunter17 januari 2017 08:55
Wij gebruikten dit 10 jaar geleden op onze locale LAN parties onder vrienden, ging veel efficiënter dan Windows bestandsdelen (als dit al uberhaupt werkte). Prachtige tool, maar nooit gebruikt om online data te downloaden.
0 Mirved
@dunpealhunter17 januari 2017 08:51
Ik dacht precies hetzelfde. Wist niet dat dit nog bestond.
0 Wallus
17 januari 2017 09:01
Wow een blast from the past! :) misschien toch maar weer eens poging wagen.ik weet nog dat ik altijd uit de interessante groepen gegooid werd, omdat mijn snelheid te laag was of het aantal gedeelde gb ook niet genoeg was.
0 TheNephilim
17 januari 2017 09:50
De laatste keer dat ik dit weer eens bekeken heb was er weinig interessants te vinden. Oude bende en van lage kwaliteit.

Toch inderdaad een leuke manier van sharing en natuurlijk 100% nostalgie.
