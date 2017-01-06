Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 6 januari 2017 12:14, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: AIMP

Er is een update voor versie 4.12 van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis lichtgewichtmediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: