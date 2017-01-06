Er is een update voor versie 4.12 van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis lichtgewichtmediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes:
Fixed:
- Common: Localization were updated
- Common: compatibility with the TeamViewer QuickConnect
- Sound Engine: Compatibility with external sound cards has been improved
- Music Library: Files Monitoring - an ability to add few folders at same time
- Common - command line - switches are case sensitive
- Common - command line - values that contains ; or = symbols processes incorrectly
- Common - scrolling delta calculates incorrectly when touchpad is used
- Tag Editor - files that specified via command line are ignored
- Music Library - short links does not work (regression)
- Music Library - quick search in grouping tree does not work (regression)
- Small bugs were fixed