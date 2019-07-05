Cookies op Tweakers

Belgische app laat festivalgangers op Rock Zottegem pintjes naar elkaar 'swipen'

Met de Belgische app Swipedrinks kunnen festivalgangers en bezoekers van andere evenementen voortaan online drankbonnetjes aankopen, consumpties afrekenen met de smartphone en drankjes 'swipen' naar vrienden. De primeur van de app is vrijdagavond voor Rock Zottegem.

Swipedrinks, beschikbaar voor Android en iOS, introduceert volgens ontwikkelaar Coupon Solutions een nieuw betaalconcept voor grote evenementen, zoals festivals. Bezoekers kunnen voor en tijdens het evenement online drankbonnetjes aankopen via tokens, zodat ze de vaak lange rijen bij de kassa kunnen omzeilen. De app wordt vrijdagavond voor het eerst in gebruik genomen tijdens de vijfentwintigste editie van Rock Zottegem, een tweedaags muziekfestival in de gelijknamige Oost-Vlaamse stad.

De app biedt ook de mogelijkheid om consumpties te 'swipen'. Zo kunnen gebruikers eenvoudig een biertje trakteren aan vrienden die bijvoorbeeld aan de andere kant van de festivalweide staan. Wanneer een gebruiker geen digitale drankbonnetjes en ook geen contant geld meer heeft, kunnen derden via de app bijdragen. "Stel dat je toch nog dorst hebt, vraag dan of je moeder of een oom je op enkele drankjes trakteert", zegt Kurt De Loor, mede-organisator van Rock Zottegem. Volgens hem biedt Swipedrinks ook uitkomst voor mensen die eerder naar huis willen, maar die nog drankbonnetjes over hebben: "Gewoon swipen naar de vrienden die wel nog op het festival blijven".

Na Rock Zottegem wil ontwikkelaar Coupon Solutions de app ook gaan inzetten op andere festivals en evenementen. Eerst in België zelf, maar op termijn ook internationaal.

Door Michel van der Ven

Nieuwsredacteur

05-07-2019 • 11:16

Reacties (15)

+2Dashter
5 juli 2019 11:25
Het probeert wel mijn grootste probleem met die digitale tokens op festivals op te lossen: waar je vroeger gewoon je bonnetje aan de persoon gaf die de drank ging halen, is dat met die verdomde digitale bandjes echt een getaffel.

Is voor mij het schoolvoorbeeld dat vernieuwing niet altijd vooruitgang is. (Ja, ik weet dat er ook voordelen aan zijn, maar die wegen mijn inziens niet op tegen bovenstaande)
+1slijkie
5 juli 2019 11:18
Nou, nu de eerste tweaker die *plots* 2000 tokens heeft. :D
0Carn82
@slijkie5 juli 2019 11:23
haha ja, dat was ook mijn eerste gedachte. Maar ik kan me voorstellen dat er bijvoorbeeld met een blockchain-achtige constructie dit wel voorkomen kan worden. Op zich vind ik het verder een tof initiatief; maar aan de andere kant zit ik niet perse te wachten op weer een "betaalmiddel" waar ik mijn telefoon voor nodig heb.
0Krekatos
@Carn825 juli 2019 11:32
Blockchain is juist een mooie oplossing voor dit soort zaken. Er zijn een x aantal tokens die ongelimiteerd gewisseld kunnen worden met gebruikers. GUTS, een Nederlands bedrijf, heeft een soortgelijke applicatie ontwikkeld, maar dan voor concertkaartjes. Dit loopt nu al een tijd en de ervaringen zijn zeer positief.
+1jubes
5 juli 2019 11:21
ik zie de eerste bug al in de screenshots :D
0MadEgg

5 juli 2019 11:23
Kijk, een betaalconcept waar ik wél wat in zie (itt Apple Pay en consorten). Dit pakt een van de pijnpunten op festivals aan en geeft er een leuke draai aan. De rijen voor de kassa's zijn altijd vervelend en het heen en weer wisselen van munten / bonnen als je met een groep bent is ook bewerkelijk.

Dit zou ik in Nederland ook graag op festivals zien!
0Tjidde
@MadEgg5 juli 2019 11:31
Ik ben zelf voor volledige pin festivals
0MadEgg

@Tjidde5 juli 2019 11:35
Ik niet. Dat wordt zo’n onoverzichtelijke bult transacties. Ik ken mezelf doorgaans een bepaald festivalbudget toe en zet dat om in muntjes. Eén transactie op mijn rekeningafschrift (en soms nog een tweede als mijn budget toch overschreden moet worden ;) ). Ook vind ik dat makkelijker te doen met een groep.
0Joshua...
@Tjidde5 juli 2019 11:35
Deze zijn er al.
Dat is iedere keer wel even schrikken bij het betalen van een paar Baco's :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door Joshua... op 5 juli 2019 11:36]

0hans3702
5 juli 2019 11:24
Tja betalen bij de tap dmv apple pay of via contactloos van de ING dan heb je je dit allemaal niet nodig, blijkbaar missen de banken deze slag omdat ze nog niet allemaal NFC betalingen via de de telefoon aanbieden.
Verder zal het sociale en het delen en mogelijk acties als kaartjes incl 2 consumpties wel een goede reden zijn.
Ik blijf het diefstal vinden dat je deze e-bonnen na afloop niet kunt terug verkopen, en hoeveel extra partijen gaan weer iets afromen tgv kosten die ze maken waardoor je consumptie uiteindelijk weer iets duurder wordt?
Daarnaast blijven het bonnen dus alle consumpties kosten dus een bepaalt geheel aantal bonnen. dus altijd bv 2, 4, 6, 8 euro enz

En vergeet niet alle rechten die deze app wil waardoor je nog minder privacy heb al lijkt dat wel mee te vallen op dit moment maar lees eens http://www.swipedrinks.com/privacy.pdf
De app heeft toegang tot:
Camera
take pictures and videos
Opslag
read the contents of your USB storage
modify or delete the contents of your USB storage
Foto's/media/bestanden
read the contents of your USB storage
modify or delete the contents of your USB storage
Overig
receive data from Internet
view network connections
full network access
prevent device from sleeping

privacy.pdf

User Provided Information
Swipedrinks obtains your personal information when you download Swipedrinks and register.
Registration with us is mandatory in order to be able to use the features of Swipedrinks. When you
register with us and use Swipedrinks, you generally provide (a) your name, email address, age, user
name, password and other registration information; (b) transaction-related information, such as when
you make purchases, respond to any offers, or download or use applications from us; (c) information
you provide us when you contact us for help; (d) credit card information for purchase and use of
Swipedrinks and; (e) information you enter into our system when using Swipedrinks, such as contact
information and project management information.
We may also use the information you provided us to contact you from time to time to provide you with
important information, required notices and marketing promotions.
Automatically Collected Information
In addition, Swipedrinks may collect certain information automatically, including, but not limited to, the
type of mobile device you use, your mobile devices unique device ID, the IP address of your mobile
device, your mobile operating system, the type of mobile Internet browsers you use, and information
about the way you use Swipedrinks.
Swipedrinks does not collect precise information about the location of your mobile device.

We work with advertisers and third party advertising networks,
who need to know how you interact with advertising provided in Swipedrinks which helps us keep the cost of Swipedrinks low. Advertisers and advertising networks use some of the information collected
by Swipedrinks, including, but not limited to, the unique identification ID of your mobile device and
your mobile telephone number


UPDATE: mijn Samsung note 5 is geeneens geschikt voor deze app. mogelijk dus ook een een moderne en misschien wel hi-end telefoon nodig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hans3702 op 5 juli 2019 11:36]

0R3liife
5 juli 2019 11:29
Hee dit systeem komt mij redelijk bekend voor, het betalen van consumpties met mijn pinpas. Voor het "swipen" van drankjes naar mijn vrienden maak ik geld over naar de betreffende rekening.
0kinderpindakaas
5 juli 2019 11:29
Ontwikkelaar komt bij defensie vandaan?
0RobinJ1995
5 juli 2019 11:35
Totaal €NaN
Javascript spotted :+
0Chrisjuh_15
5 juli 2019 11:37
Ik zal wel ouderwets zijn op festivalgebied, maar als ik in tent X sta en ik ga biertjes halen, dan ga ik biertjes halen voor het deel van de groep waarmee ik op dat moment sta, niet voor de personen bij tent Y. Mochten die bier willen dan komen ze me maar opzoeken... :')

Verder vind ik het concept van het afrekenen met je telefoon en het voortijdig muntjes kopen wél enorm handig!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Chrisjuh_15 op 5 juli 2019 11:37]

