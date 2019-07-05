Belgische app laat festivalgangers op Rock Zottegem pintjes naar elkaar 'swipen'

Tja betalen bij de tap dmv apple pay of via contactloos van de ING dan heb je je dit allemaal niet nodig, blijkbaar missen de banken deze slag omdat ze nog niet allemaal NFC betalingen via de de telefoon aanbieden.
Verder zal het sociale en het delen en mogelijk acties als kaartjes incl 2 consumpties wel een goede reden zijn.
Ik blijf het diefstal vinden dat je deze e-bonnen na afloop niet kunt terug verkopen, en hoeveel extra partijen gaan weer iets afromen tgv kosten die ze maken waardoor je consumptie uiteindelijk weer iets duurder wordt?
Daarnaast blijven het bonnen dus alle consumpties kosten dus een bepaalt geheel aantal bonnen. dus altijd bv 2, 4, 6, 8 euro enz
En vergeet niet alle rechten die deze app wil waardoor je nog minder privacy heb al lijkt dat wel mee te vallen op dit moment maar lees eens http://www.swipedrinks.com/privacy.pdf
De app heeft toegang tot:
Camera
take pictures and videos
Opslag
read the contents of your USB storage
modify or delete the contents of your USB storage
Foto's/media/bestanden
read the contents of your USB storage
modify or delete the contents of your USB storage
Overig
receive data from Internet
view network connections
full network access
prevent device from sleeping
privacy.pdf
User Provided Information
Swipedrinks obtains your personal information when you download Swipedrinks and register.
Registration with us is mandatory in order to be able to use the features of Swipedrinks. When you
register with us and use Swipedrinks, you generally provide (a) your name, email address, age, user
name, password and other registration information; (b) transaction-related information, such as when
you make purchases, respond to any offers, or download or use applications from us; (c) information
you provide us when you contact us for help; (d) credit card information for purchase and use of
Swipedrinks and; (e) information you enter into our system when using Swipedrinks, such as contact
information and project management information.
We may also use the information you provided us to contact you from time to time to provide you with
important information, required notices and marketing promotions.
Automatically Collected Information
In addition, Swipedrinks may collect certain information automatically, including, but not limited to, the
type of mobile device you use, your mobile devices unique device ID, the IP address of your mobile
device, your mobile operating system, the type of mobile Internet browsers you use, and information
about the way you use Swipedrinks.
Swipedrinks does not collect precise information about the location of your mobile device.
We work with advertisers and third party advertising networks,
who need to know how you interact with advertising provided in Swipedrinks which helps us keep the cost of Swipedrinks low. Advertisers and advertising networks use some of the information collected
by Swipedrinks, including, but not limited to, the unique identification ID of your mobile device and
your mobile telephone number
UPDATE:
mijn Samsung note 5 is geeneens geschikt voor deze app. mogelijk dus ook een een moderne en misschien wel hi-end telefoon nodig.
