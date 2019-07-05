Belgische app laat festivalgangers op Rock Zottegem pintjes naar elkaar 'swipen'

Met de Belgische app Swipedrinks kunnen festivalgangers en bezoekers van andere evenementen voortaan online drankbonnetjes aankopen, consumpties afrekenen met de smartphone en drankjes 'swipen' naar vrienden. De primeur van de app is vrijdagavond voor Rock Zottegem.

Swipedrinks, beschikbaar voor Android en iOS, introduceert volgens ontwikkelaar Coupon Solutions een nieuw betaalconcept voor grote evenementen, zoals festivals. Bezoekers kunnen voor en tijdens het evenement online drankbonnetjes aankopen via tokens, zodat ze de vaak lange rijen bij de kassa kunnen omzeilen. De app wordt vrijdagavond voor het eerst in gebruik genomen tijdens de vijfentwintigste editie van Rock Zottegem, een tweedaags muziekfestival in de gelijknamige Oost-Vlaamse stad.

De app biedt ook de mogelijkheid om consumpties te 'swipen'. Zo kunnen gebruikers eenvoudig een biertje trakteren aan vrienden die bijvoorbeeld aan de andere kant van de festivalweide staan. Wanneer een gebruiker geen digitale drankbonnetjes en ook geen contant geld meer heeft, kunnen derden via de app bijdragen. "Stel dat je toch nog dorst hebt, vraag dan of je moeder of een oom je op enkele drankjes trakteert", zegt Kurt De Loor, mede-organisator van Rock Zottegem. Volgens hem biedt Swipedrinks ook uitkomst voor mensen die eerder naar huis willen, maar die nog drankbonnetjes over hebben: "Gewoon swipen naar de vrienden die wel nog op het festival blijven".

Na Rock Zottegem wil ontwikkelaar Coupon Solutions de app ook gaan inzetten op andere festivals en evenementen. Eerst in België zelf, maar op termijn ook internationaal.