Versie 0.55 van Navidrome is uitgekomen. Navidrome is wat ze zelf noemen een personal streaming service, en is een opensource mediaserver die je persoonlijke muziekcollectie van overal benaderbaar kan maken. Het is snel, gebruikt weinig resources, heeft geen moeite met hele grote collecties en elke gebruiker kan zijn eigen playlists en favorieten aanmaken. Navidrome is compatibel met Subsonic, dus je hebt een grote keuze uit mediaspelers om naar de muziek te luisteren. Downloads en installatie-instructies zijn beschikbaar voor Docker, Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Navidrome 0.55.0 introduces the highly anticipated Big Refactor (BFR), significantly enhancing core functionalities, and introducing robust new features. This release brings substantial improvements in handling file management and metadata usage and customization.

Multiple Artists in Albums and Songs: Navidrome now supports albums and tracks with multiple artists, allowing users to group tracks with different artists under a single album. This feature enhances the organization of compilation albums and multi-artist collaborations.

Contributors and Performers: Composer, conductor, and other contributors can now be added to tracks, providing detailed information about the creators and performers involved in the music production process.

Album Versions: Support for ALBUMVERSION tag has been added, enabling users to differentiate between standard releases, deluxe editions, remasters, and other versions of the same album. This feature enhances album categorization and provides a more comprehensive music library experience.

tag has been added, enabling users to differentiate between standard releases, deluxe editions, remasters, and other versions of the same album. This feature enhances album categorization and provides a more comprehensive music library experience. Multi-valued Tags: Support for multi-valued tags has been improved, allowing users to store multiple values for any single tag. This feature enhances metadata flexibility and enables more detailed categorization.

Custom Tags: Support for user-defined custom tags has been added, allowing enhanced metadata flexibility and personalized categorization. Learn more.

Smart Playlists Enhancements: Smart Playlists supports all newly added tags, including multiple artists, contributors, performers, and album versions, as well as custom tags. It also behaves better with multi-valued tags. Learn more.

Persistent IDs: Tracks and albums now use persistent IDs (PIDs), ensuring stability in playlists, favorites, and external integrations, even if your files move or are renamed. PIDs can also be configured to change the way Navidrome disambiguates albums and tracks. It is now also possible to group albums by folder, bay setting PID.Album="folder" . Learn more.

. Learn more. Scanner Improvements: Optimized file scanning, with improved handling of file moves and retagging, "watcher" mode for real-time updates, resumable scans and enhanced performance during library updates.

Improved Handling of Missing Files: Enhanced mechanisms for managing missing files ensure better accuracy and easier troubleshooting. Learn more.

Beginner-Friendly Tagging Guidelines: A comprehensive tagging guide has been introduced to assist new users in properly tagging their music collections. Learn more.

PID.Album

PID.Track

Scanner.Enabled

Scanner.Schedule

Scanner.WatcherWait

Scanner.ScanOnStartup

Subsonic.AppendSubtitle

Subsonic.ArtistParticipations

Subsonic.DefaultReportRealPath

Subsonic.LegacyClients

Tags

Check the Config Options documentation to learn more.

ScanSchedule was renamed to Scanner.Schedule

was renamed to Scanner.Extractor was removed. ffmpeg extractor is not supported anymore and Navidrome will now always use TagLib for metadata extraction.

was removed. extractor is not supported anymore and Navidrome will now always use TagLib for metadata extraction. Scanner.GenreSeparators was removed. Use Tags.genre.Split instead. Check the Custom Tags documentation for more information.

was removed. Use instead. Check the Custom Tags documentation for more information. Scanner.GroupAlbumReleases was removed. Use PID.Album instead.

Check the Configuration Options documentation for more information.

Artist favourites and artist ratings will be lost after the upgrade.

Albums may move around (change grouping), as the default disambiguation logic is slightly different than the previous version. If you want to keep the same behaviour as before, add this line to your configuration before upgrading:

PID.Album = "album_legacy"

or as env var

ND_PID_ALBUM=album_legacy