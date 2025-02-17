Software-update: ArcaOS 5.1.1

ArcaOS logo (79 pix)Arca Noae heeft versie 5.1.1 van ArcaOS uitgebracht. ArcaOS is een op OS/2 gebaseerd besturingssysteem. OS/2 verscheen in 1987 op de markt en is door IBM en Microsoft ontwikkeld. Nadat er onenigheid is ontstaan ten tijde van Windows 3.1, is IBM er in 1992 alleen mee verder gegaan. Uiteindelijk heeft de populariteit van Windows 95 OS/2 de das om gedaan en heeft IBM er eind 2006 de stekker uit getrokken. Arca Noae is een van de twee bedrijven die de ondersteuning en ontwikkeling hebben overgenomen en dat nu als ArcaOS uitbrengt.

ArcaOS biedt onder meer ondersteuning voor nieuwere hardware, zoals netwerkkaarten, USB 2.0 en 3.0, en AHCI- en NVMe-opslag. In versie 5.1.0 is ondersteuning voor UEFI en GPT-partities toegevoegd en is het in meer talen te gebruiken, waaronder nu ook in het Nederlands. Ook kan er een update worden uitgevoerd vanaf OS/2, eComStation of een oudere versie van ArcaOS, waar voorheen een schone installatie de enige mogelijkheid was. Versie 5.1.1 bevat verder een flinke verzameling updates en kleine veranderingen. De changelog is op deze pagina te vinden; de releasenotes zien er als volgt uit:

ArcaOS 5.1.1 now available

Arca Noae is proud to announce the general availability of ArcaOS 5.1.1 in English, German, Spanish, and Russian. ArcaOS 5.1.1 continues to support installation on the latest generation of UEFI-based systems, as well as the ability to install to GPT-based disk layouts. This enables ArcaOS 5.1.1 to install on a wide array of modern hardware. Of course, ArcaOS 5.1.1 is just as much at home on traditional BIOS-based systems, offering enhanced stability and performance across both environments.

This release is free of charge to those with active ArcaOS 5.1 Support & Maintenance subscriptions, and there is no charge for requesting additional language ISOs (though your total number of ArcaOS 5.1 installations may not exceed the number of ArcaOS 5.1 licenses you have). ArcaOS 5.1.1 can be used for new installs or to upgrade any prior English version of ArcaOS 5. If installing from USB stick, the USB install stick may be created using any major operating system at hand (Windows, Linux, MacOS, and of course, OS/2, eComStation, and ArcaOS). Once built, the USB stick can be inserted into any USB port in the target system to boot into the ArcaOS installer/updater in either UEFI or traditional BIOS mode (alternatively, the DVD image may be burned to physical media and also booted to either UEFI or traditional BIOS systems).

For a complete list of updates in this release, see the ArcaOS wiki. Be sure to review the README.TXT, as well, as this contains critical information to ensure that you get up and running fast, and includes tips for getting things adjusted right away. This upgrade is available at a steep discount with your valid ArcaOS 5.0 Support & Maintenance subscription (and your remaining subscription time will be added to the included support term). To download your fresh ISO, simply visit your customer portal page and select the Download Center link on the navigation panel to the left. From there, click the “Upgrade to 5.1” button, and proceed to checkout.

If your ArcaOS 5.0 Support & Maintenance subscription has already expired, you may still upgrade at less than the cost of a new ArcaOS 5.1 license. Follow the procedure above to order your upgrade, and the discount will be reflected in your cart. New ArcaOS 5.1.1 license purchases are initially built as English. To request a different language, simply visit your Download Center, select the Build ISO Again button, and choose your language.

Need more convincing? How about a commercial operating system which doesn’t spy on you, does not report your online activity to anyone, and gives you complete freedom to choose the applications you want to use, however you want to use them? How about an operating system which isn’t tied to any specific hardware manufacturer, allowing you to choose the platform which is right for you, and fits perfectly well in systems with less than 4GB of memory or even virtual machines? Arca Noae is committed to continuing the development, support, maintenance, and refinement of the OS/2 platform. The next release of ArcaOS is already in the works. The future looks bright for Arca Noae and ArcaOS!

ArcaOS

Versienummer 5.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Website Arca Noae
Download https://www.arcanoae.com/my-account/arcaos-center/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-02-2025 20:24
34 • submitter: danmark_ori

17-02-2025 • 20:24

34

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Arca Noae

Update-historie

09-03 ArcaOS 5.1.2 16
02-'25 ArcaOS 5.1.1 34
08-'23 ArcaOS 5.1.0 46

Lees meer

ArcaOS

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (34)

-Moderatie-faq
34
34
20
0
0
14
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
PageFault 17 februari 2025 20:34
Is hier nog behoefte aan in deze tijd? 16 en 32 bits applicaties zijn toch veelal inmiddels verleden tijd?

Het bedrijf waarvoor ik 22 jaar heb gewerkt, heeft wel hardware controllers gehad op OS/2 (heel stabiel en degelijk), maar heeft zo rond 2005 de boel omgeschreven naar Linux.

Voor personal doelen vind ik de prijs ($139) ook nog wel stevig.
RefriedNoodle @PageFault18 februari 2025 00:51
Voor personal doelen vind ik de prijs ($139) ook nog wel stevig.
Bleef het daar maar bij. Ik zie in hun shop ook geen misselijke prijzen voor addons:
  • NetDrive om resources op netwerken te kunnen benaderen (inclusief het toekennen van virtuele driveletters!): $20.
  • SearchPlus om in je files te kunnen zoeken (met trashcan support!): $30.
  • Tool om MD5's van files te berekenen (support nu ook files >2GB!): $25.
  • Pokerspelletje (met rode, blauwe of groene card backs!): $13,95.
Ok, ik doe er lacherig over, maar het is dan ook gericht op "professional users who need to run their OS/2 applications on new hardware, as well as personal users of OS/2" (aldus Wikipedia). Met deze prijzen kan ik mij ook geen andere usecase voorstellen die de kosten verantwoordt, maar dat is een mening.
Vaevictis_ @RefriedNoodle18 februari 2025 07:35
Zal je verbazen maar er zal best nog wel een markt voor zijn met antieke software die niet herschreven kan worden. Heb bij banken antieke systemen en software gezien. Ook bij IBM in Denemarken hadden ze ooit een fabriek die tot begin 2000 software op 8 inch diskettes leverde voor klanten in ontwikkelingslanden!
qsecofr @Vaevictis_18 februari 2025 08:05
Vooral hardware eigenlijk; ik heb hier een boel hardware waar er alleen drivers en support software is voor OS/2 (en AIX 4, maar da's nog erger).

Updated drivers/net stack maakt je leven echt zoveel makkelijker; een iets nuttigere browser bv zorgt er voor dat je makkelijker aan docs kan en die dingen kan copy pasten etc.
HollowGamer
@RefriedNoodle18 februari 2025 07:44
Ik vraag mij af hoe ze dit gebouwd hebben. Wat ik begrijp zijn veel van die libraries tegenwoordig opensource. Of hebben ze een hele implementatie van Samba zelf geschreven?

md5sum maakt toch al jaren deel uit van het standaard Linux pakket, net als alle andere checksum checkers. Is die van hun (nog) sneller of beter ergens in?

Ik twijfel heel erg of de GPL niet overschrijven, kan mij haast niet bedenken dat je dit nog allemaal zelf schrijft. Al zou het wel de prijs dan meer verantwoorden.

*Snap dat het moet werken op OS/2, maar je kunt de source grotendeels wel overnemen gok ik

[Reactie gewijzigd door HollowGamer op 18 februari 2025 07:45]

Zwaai Haai @PageFault17 februari 2025 21:22
Nou bij WC-eend ze zeggen zelf "The future looks bright for Arca Noae and ArcaOS!" :D

Ik waardeer het in ieder geval dat er mensen zijn die met passie aan een alternatief blijven werken!
qsecofr @PageFault18 februari 2025 08:04
Ja hoor, ik gebruik dit dagelijks.

Ik heb zelf ondertussen de derde mainframe verzameld, en de P/390e en MP3000 vereisen alle twee OS/2 om de hardware aan te sturen. Zeker voor de P/390e is ArcaOS echt een gigantische quality of life upgrade want je krijgt er een upgraded network stack (+NIC drivers) voor, en support voor partities en FS > 64GB onder LVM.

ArcaOS heeft ook NVMe support, en die P/390e kaarten (die trouwens een 5090 er klein doen uitzien) zijn vooral I/O constrained. Daar NVMe achter gooien zorgt er voor dat I/O latency nagenoeg volledig verdwijnt en maakt het echt fijn in gebruik.
downtime 17 februari 2025 20:35
Vraag me af wie dit nog gebruikt. OS/2 was toch vooral een OS voor banken, overheden en andere grote IBM-only organisaties. Welke business-critical apps draaien er nog op OS/2 die niet naar Windows, MacOS of Linux kunnen migreren?
sfranken @downtime17 februari 2025 22:22
De kaartverkoopmachines (en infrastructuur) van de New York metro is één van de bekendste klanten IMHO
Pasc66 @sfranken18 februari 2025 02:20
London Tube heeft er ook jarenlang op gedraaid
Verwijderd @downtime17 februari 2025 23:13
OS/2 was het paradijs OS voor BBSen met meerdere lijnen.
grimlock @Verwijderd18 februari 2025 11:07
Dat was het zeker, en dan denk ik ook nog aan MSDOS icm Desqview. OS/2 gaf wel een andere balans aan je PC, echt een beetje dat multitasking gevoel wat Desqview ook deed. OS/2 nam altijd het hele geheugen, met MSDOS zat je altijd met je config.sys te rommelen om net die paar bytes meer vrij te krijgen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door grimlock op 18 februari 2025 11:08]

pff @grimlock18 februari 2025 13:59
DesqView, nee, nu voel ik me echt oud worden. Extra geheugen toewijzen via emm386.sys als ik mij goed herinner.

OS/2 ken ik ook nog. Heb een tijdje een OS/2 Lanserver omgeving (mede) beheerd van 40 servers. Tokenring en Netbeui. Later gelukkig ook TCP/IP. Qua server omgeving vond ik het niet perse slecht (voor die tijd). Microsoft heeft absoluut aan het begin grote stukken Windows NT server gebaseerd op OS/2 Lan server. Volgens mij waren ze ook samen die ontwikkeling begonnen.
rixster @grimlock18 februari 2025 17:00
Glory days!
Verwijderd @grimlock18 februari 2025 18:50
DV was voor OS/2. OS/2 was de enige die goed met 16k8 HST kon omgaan zonder FIFO problemen. Met DV kon je maximaal 2-3 lijnen laten lopen met een goede UART. OS/2 was echt heer en meester.
grimlock @Verwijderd19 februari 2025 08:30
Klopt, en wij maar insteekkaartjes kopen met 16550 chips erop, die konden wat bits bufferen zodat we geen CRC fouten kregen. US Robotics was the way to go!
Verwijderd @grimlock19 februari 2025 15:37
16550A ;) USR Courier V.Everything.... super nice met firmware upgrades...
fenrirs 17 februari 2025 22:57
OS/2 is de video2000 van de OSsen. Destijds superieur tov Windows, maar helaas niet gered. Linux destijds was verre van een alternatief.
beerse @fenrirs17 februari 2025 23:30
Zoals elders al gemeld: Unix was een serieus alternatief, al was dat wat verdeeld/versnipperd. Dat het een alternatief zou zijn heeft linux ondertussen wel bewezen. VMS mag je in die tijd ook niet vergeten al had dat een ander platform (en meer hardware honger).

OVerigens wel leuk het met videobanden te vergelijken.
fenrirs @beerse18 februari 2025 07:05
Unix, True64 in mijn geval,was voor de server kant een mooi alternatief. In die tijd!!!! was OS/2 een stuk volwassener dan de Linux kernel (met alles er omheen). Dat is gelukkig nu anders.

[Reactie gewijzigd door fenrirs op 18 februari 2025 22:25]

beerse @fenrirs18 februari 2025 10:12
Met os/2 van 1987 (zie bericht hier boven en linux van 1991 zit er, zeker voor die tijd veel ontwikkeling tussen. tel daarbij dat os/2 in 1987 volgens de makers al productie rijp is, inclusief de toenmalige grafische omgeving en dat linux in 1991 nog slechts een kernel in ontwikkeling is waar de (gnu) unix tool set nog omheen gebakken moet worden.

Misschien is het beter om voor linux 1994 aan te houden, de vrijgave van versie 1 van de kernel. Daarmee zit er zeker 7 jaar tussen os/2 en linux.
HollowGamer
@fenrirs18 februari 2025 07:48
Het probleem is wel dat IBM allemaal rare eisen had. Wat ik erover heb gelezen is dat MS het vooral simpel wilde houden, maar bij IBM moet er minimaal een aantal regels code zijn en overal comments bij staan.

Nu zeg ik niet dat comments slecht zijn, maar in de meeste gevallen schrijf je code zodanig dat de functie naam redelijk kloppend is, en comments heel klein houdt.
downtime @HollowGamer18 februari 2025 13:39
Bij IBM werd de productiviteit van developers gemeten door te tellen hoeveel regels code ze schreven want dat is lekker makkelijk meten. Dat betekende dat compacte en efficiente code afgestraft werd met lagere beoordelingen en (dus) lagere bonussen.
Bij Microsoft kenden ze die werkwijze niet en was er ook in andere opzichten een hele andere cultuur. Meer quick and dirty. Een bedrijf als IBM, wat van oorsprong complexe software schreef voor overheden, het leger, banken en verzekeraars heeft nu eenmaal andere kwaliteitseisen dan een bedrijf wat zijn oorsprong in de hobbymarkt heeft.

Maar waarschijnlijk speelde het een grotere rol dat IBM en Microsoft elkaar gewoon niet vertrouwden. Microsoft was rijk geworden door MSDOS aan klonenbouwers te verkopen en IBM wilde die hele klonenmarkt met OS/2 juist de nek omdraaien.
zx9r_mario @fenrirs18 februari 2025 08:58
Binnen OS/2 Warp kon je ook Windows 3.11 applicaties draaien. Daarnaast had je de scripttaal REXX.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zx9r_mario op 18 februari 2025 09:02]

fenrirs @zx9r_mario18 februari 2025 10:49
Was een heerlijk platform inderdaad
Frij5fd @zx9r_mario18 februari 2025 22:00
Een tijdje ook gedaan, want de tekstverwerker die meekwam met OS/2 was nou niet echt bijzonder. Ook was er voor mijn printer geen goede driver. Maar mijn aversie tegen Windows 95 was groot genoeg om OS/2 met Windows 3.11 te gebruiken. Gelukkig kwam Linux toen al op (Slackware) en was er rond 1999 genoeg in Linux land om een distributie te kunnen nemen die goed bij mijn voorkeur pastte.
rixster @fenrirs18 februari 2025 17:02
Linix is dan ook een kernel 8-)
fenrirs @rixster18 februari 2025 22:29
Helemaal gelijk in. Maar wat was het gaaf om in 1993 X11 te kunnen draaien op een whopping 1152x910 op een 1MB videokaartje (trident of diamond geloof ik).

Hoe anders dan nu stoeien met een H100 in een HPC setting
Andre_J 17 februari 2025 20:38
Met weemoed kijk ik terug naar os/2.
Naar mijn idee het eerste os wat buiten Linux om echt kon multitasken
Nico Klus @Andre_J17 februari 2025 21:03
Unix (en afgeleiden)?
OS/2 is overigens aan aantal jaar ouder dan Linux.
zx9r_mario @Andre_J18 februari 2025 08:57
Vobis heeft in 1995 een tijdje lang PC's geleverd met OS/2 Warp ipv Windows.
RefriedNoodle @zx9r_mario18 februari 2025 13:49
Ja da's waar ook! Volgens mij zelfs eerder dan 1995. Ik kocht een pc en kreeg de keuze of ik er Windows of OS/2 bij wilde... Ik koos Windows, kreeg er Windows diskettes bij, maar op de harddisk stond wel OS/2... :)
680x0 @Andre_J18 februari 2025 12:16
Unix? Amiga?
GeeBee 18 februari 2025 09:27
Voor wie nog eens in (de geschiedenis van) OS/2 wil duiken:
https://www.os2museum.com/wp/os2-history/os2-beginnings/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.