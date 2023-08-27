Arca Noae heeft versie 5.1.0 van ArcaOS uitgebracht. ArcaOS is een op OS/2 gebaseerd besturingssysteem. OS/2 verscheen in 1987 op de markt en is door IBM en Microsoft ontwikkeld. Nadat er onenigheid is ontstaan ten tijde van Windows 3.1, is IBM er in 1992 alleen mee verder gegaan. Uiteindelijk heeft de populariteit van Windows 95 OS/2 de das om gedaan en heeft IBM er eind 2006 de stekker uit getrokken. Arca Noae is een van de twee bedrijven die de ondersteuning en ontwikkeling hebben overgenomen en dat nu als ArcaOS uitbrengt.

ArcaOS biedt onder meer ondersteuning voor nieuwere hardware, zoals netwerkkaarten, usb 2.0 en 3.0, en ahci- en nvme-opslag. In versie 5.1.0 komt daar verder ondersteuning voor uefi en gpt-partities bij. Verder is het in meer talen te gebruiken, waaronder nu ook in het Nederlands, en kan er nu een update worden uitgevoerd vanaf OS/2, eComStation of een oudere versie van ArcaOS. Voorheen was een schone installatie de enige mogelijkheid. De releasenotes voor versie 5.1.0 zijn hieronder te vinden.

After years in development, Arca Noae is pleased to announce the general availability of ArcaOS 5.1.0. In a first for any OS/2-based distribution, ArcaOS 5.1 supports installation on the latest generation of UEFI-based systems, and includes the ability to install to GPT-based disk layouts. This enables ArcaOS 5.1 to install on a wide array of modern hardware.

ArcaOS 5.1.0 can be used for new installs or to upgrade any prior version of ArcaOS 5. If installing from USB stick, the USB install stick may be created using any major operating system at hand (Windows, Linux, MacOS, and of course, OS/2, eComStation, and ArcaOS). Once built, the USB stick can be inserted into any USB port in the target system to boot into the ArcaOS installer/updater in either UEFI or traditional BIOS mode (alternatively, the DVD image may be burned to physical media and also booted to either UEFI or traditional BIOS systems).

For a complete list of updates in this release, see the ArcaOS wiki. Be sure to review the README.TXT, as well, as this contains critical information to ensure that you get up and running fast, and includes tips for getting things adjusted right away.

