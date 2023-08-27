Software-update: ArcaOS 5.1.0

ArcaOS logo (79 pix)Arca Noae heeft versie 5.1.0 van ArcaOS uitgebracht. ArcaOS is een op OS/2 gebaseerd besturingssysteem. OS/2 verscheen in 1987 op de markt en is door IBM en Microsoft ontwikkeld. Nadat er onenigheid is ontstaan ten tijde van Windows 3.1, is IBM er in 1992 alleen mee verder gegaan. Uiteindelijk heeft de populariteit van Windows 95 OS/2 de das om gedaan en heeft IBM er eind 2006 de stekker uit getrokken. Arca Noae is een van de twee bedrijven die de ondersteuning en ontwikkeling hebben overgenomen en dat nu als ArcaOS uitbrengt.

ArcaOS biedt onder meer ondersteuning voor nieuwere hardware, zoals netwerkkaarten, usb 2.0 en 3.0, en ahci- en nvme-opslag. In versie 5.1.0 komt daar verder ondersteuning voor uefi en gpt-partities bij. Verder is het in meer talen te gebruiken, waaronder nu ook in het Nederlands, en kan er nu een update worden uitgevoerd vanaf OS/2, eComStation of een oudere versie van ArcaOS. Voorheen was een schone installatie de enige mogelijkheid. De releasenotes voor versie 5.1.0 zijn hieronder te vinden.

ArcaOS 5.1.0 now available

After years in development, Arca Noae is pleased to announce the general availability of ArcaOS 5.1.0. In a first for any OS/2-based distribution, ArcaOS 5.1 supports installation on the latest generation of UEFI-based systems, and includes the ability to install to GPT-based disk layouts. This enables ArcaOS 5.1 to install on a wide array of modern hardware.

ArcaOS 5.1.0 can be used for new installs or to upgrade any prior version of ArcaOS 5. If installing from USB stick, the USB install stick may be created using any major operating system at hand (Windows, Linux, MacOS, and of course, OS/2, eComStation, and ArcaOS). Once built, the USB stick can be inserted into any USB port in the target system to boot into the ArcaOS installer/updater in either UEFI or traditional BIOS mode (alternatively, the DVD image may be burned to physical media and also booted to either UEFI or traditional BIOS systems).

For a complete list of updates in this release, see the ArcaOS wiki. Be sure to review the README.TXT, as well, as this contains critical information to ensure that you get up and running fast, and includes tips for getting things adjusted right away.

This upgrade is available at a steep discount with your valid ArcaOS 5.0 Support & Maintenance subscription (and your remaining subscription time will be added to the included support term). To download your fresh ISO, simply visit your customer portal page and select the ArcaOS Download Center link on the navigation panel to the left. From there, click the “Upgrade to 5.1” button, and proceed to checkout.

If your ArcaOS 5.0 Support & Maintenance subscription has already expired, you may still upgrade at less than the cost of a new ArcaOS 5.1 license. Follow the procedure above to order your upgrade, and the discount will be reflected in your cart.

ArcaOS

Versienummer 5.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Arca Noae
Download https://www.arcanoae.com/my-account/arcaos-center/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-08-2023
46 • submitter: danmark_ori

27-08-2023 • 19:41

46

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Arca Noae

Reacties (46)

Viper1995 27 augustus 2023 19:52
Wat zijn de use cases van dit OS? Of is het hier puur voor legacy apparatuur van nieuwe software kunnen voorzien die niet naar een ander OS kunnen?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @Viper199527 augustus 2023 20:43
Ik ben niet alleen benieuwd naar de usecases maar ook naar hoe een bedrijf met een onbekend OS als dit financieel gezond blijft. Een licentie moet worden gekocht, voor support is er een "Support & Maintenance subscription" nodig.

ArcaOS is ook nog eens 32bits waardoor je direct met beperkingen rond geheugentoewijzing zit. Er is beperkte support voor PAE zo te zien waardoor je het extra geheugen als een RAM disk kan gebruiken.

De website is momenteel down wat niet professioneel overkomt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 22 juli 2024 16:22]

latka @Bor27 augustus 2023 21:24
Aantal zaken:
1) Onbekend OS: Niet echt dus. Het werd redelijk veel gebruikt in de tijd dat Windows nog om de haverklap vastliep/ongeschikt was voor embedded use.
2) Dit is een doorontwikkeling, maw. je klantengroep is up-front bekend. De businesscase is dus eenvoudiger te maken.
3) Een OS als OS/2 onderhouden is minder duur dan Windows: het draait (meestal) embedded, security is door airgapping meestal geen issue. Er hoeven geen dure aanpassingen plaats te vinden : je hypergave i9 start nog steeds in virtual 8086 mode op. Ik denk niet dat men hier met 100 mensen aan loopt te coderen. Die tijd is wel geweest.
4) 32Bits == 4 gigabyte aan geheugen. Als je de software bloat van nu even opzij zet zie je dat 4Gb echt heel veel geheugen is. Als je het vol moet programmeren red je dat niet in een mensenleven. Moderne (Windows) applicaties zijn gewoon ontzettend inefficiënt bij elkaar geharkt en men komt er mee weg. Embedded software is veel vaker lean and mean geschreven.
5) Website down is jammer inderdaad.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @latka27 augustus 2023 21:29
1) Onbekend OS: Niet echt dus. Het werd redelijk veel gebruikt in de tijd dat Windows nog om de haverklap vastliep/ongeschikt was voor embedded use.
Dat is ages ago. Je mag er denk ik wel vanuit gaan dat bedrijven weg migreren van dit soort oplossingen.
2) Dit is een doorontwikkeling, maw. je klantengroep is up-front bekend. De businesscase is dus eenvoudiger te maken.
Ook hier, kan je er niet vanuit gaan dat bedrijven afscheid nemen van dit soort niche oplossingen en het aantal klanten dus afneemt waardoor die businesscase inmiddels ineens niet meer zo eenvoudig is?
Een OS als OS/2 onderhouden is minder duur dan Windows: het draait (meestal) embedded, security is door airgapping meestal geen issue.
Dat kan met een ander OS en ook met het door jou aangedragen Windows ook. Kortom, ook niet echt een argument wat voor investeringen in ArcaOS spreekt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 22 juli 2024 16:22]

84hannes @Bor27 augustus 2023 21:46
Dat kan met een ander OS en ook met het door jou aangedragen Windows ook.
Ik denk dat je @latka niet goed begrijpt. Windows kán embedded, of op een geavanceerd systeem draaien en alles er tussenin, met of zonder internetverbinding dat maakt het gebruik van Windows makkelijk, maar het onderhoud niet. De support en veiligheidseisen van OS/2 zijn veel lager, dus is de ontwikkeling veel goedkoper.
metalmania_666 @Bor27 augustus 2023 22:45
Ik ken nog een bouwmarkt die MS-DOS gebruikt bij de zaagafdeling.

Ook bij diverse agrarische bedrijven kom ik nog wel eens een computer met Windows 3.1 tegen. Die gebruiken een pc met een VESA kaart er in.
Die kunnen ze wel vervangen door USB, maar dat kost ze 10.000 tot 20.000 euro voor een nieuwe software versie
latka @Bor27 augustus 2023 23:04
Je snapt mijn punt niet helemaal denk ik.
Als ik een verwarmingsregeling voor een kas heb gemaakt dan heb ik hardware ontwikkeld (PLCs oid) en die stuur ik aan met een stuk software (paar 100 regels) en de tuinder is blij. De kosten om het draaiend te houden zijn een paar honderd euro per jaar, dat vind de tuinder ook fijn.

Dat komt er iemand langs die zegt: dat is oude meuk, dat gaan we herbouwen. Herschrijft de zut in electron, vervangt de PLCs met Zigbee temperatuur sensors etc. etc.
Gevolg: de tuinder moet investeren in allerlei nieuwe zaken en eindigt met een platform wat superhip en gaaf is, maar wel duizenden euro's per jaar kost om in de lucht te houden en om de haverklap sensoren uit de mech verliest. Gevolg: tuinder niet blij en plantjes gaan dood.

Voor de tuinder is er 0,0 reden om te upgraden. Voor de leverancier bij een volgende installatie wellicht wel (alhoewel.... 1 versie onderhouden is eenvoudiger dan 2).

Klanten van dit soort oplossingen nemen geen OS/2 af, die nemen een temperatuurregeling af. Al draait dat ding op een telraam: als de plantjes niet dood gaan en de kosten lekker laag zijn heb je hem gewonnen.
Pathogen @latka28 augustus 2023 09:54
Totdat iedereen die OS/2 nog kent met pensioen is... Dan gaan de plantjes alsnog dood als er geen investering gedaan wordt.

Niet dat ik daarmee wil zeggen dat het de kosten waard is om te blijven updaten hoor, maar er zitten toch echt ook nadelen aan. 0,0 reden is het dus ook weer niet :)
TechSupreme @Bor27 augustus 2023 21:29
Er zijn genoeg OS en/of tools op de markt waarvan jij het bestaan niet eens durft te dromen, maar die zeer breed worden gebruikt bij zakelijke of industriële toepassingen. Zoals, wist jij dat meeste embedded USB controllers gebaseerd zijn op het OS ThreadX van Microsoft (overgekocht door).

Ik kom heel vaak oude machines tegen (en die zijn er meer als je denkt), waar stiekem een PC in zit die draait op een hele oude OS. Pas nog uitlijnmachine bij een garage waar letterlijk een oude PC kast in zat met Linux erop.

Dan denk je: "het liefst zou ik die oude hardware vervangen met iets nieuws, maar ik weet niet hoe die software werkt en of hij wel gaat werken een nieuwere OS versie". In dat soort gevallen heb je dus dit soort tussen oplossingen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TechSupreme op 22 juli 2024 16:22]

Genosha @Bor28 augustus 2023 06:27
In 2003 liep ik stage bij een bedrijf die hun gehele warehouse en bestelsysteem nog hadden draaien op OS/2 Warp. Toen zij van fysieke naar virtuele servers gingen had het bedrijf dat de virtualisatie deed zijn handen er vol aan. Overstappen naar een Unix of Windows omgeving was onmogelijk en financieel niet interessant. Ik weet dat ze sowieso tot 2011 nog op OS2 draaiden. Soms is een omslag naar moderne software niet nodig als je legacy spul goed onderhouden wordt.
rob12424 @Bor27 augustus 2023 21:57
Volgens mij is OS/2 een Unix achtige. Zat use cases voor dus ;)
blorf @Viper199527 augustus 2023 20:44
Ooit gebruikten pinautomaten het. Volgens mij nu alleen nog op locaties waar ze historische apparatuur gebruiken dat alleen maar hiermee compatible is. Misschien een enkeling die er boekhouding mee doet. Ik ken iemand die dat nog in VMS doet op een Tandy. Die blijven er altijd wel. }>

Wel opmerkelijk dat het nog geld kost ook...
84hannes @blorf27 augustus 2023 20:48
Wel opmerkelijk dat het nog geld kost ook...
Zoals @Bor zich al afvraagt, hoe kan een bedrijf hier financieel gezond mee blijven. Ofwel, wie koopt dit?

Gelukkig heeft eComStation een mooi lijstje van klanten:
http://www.ecomstation.com/
Alstom, Germany
AustriaCard, Austria
Mauell GmbH, Germany
Boeing, USA
Bowe, Bell + Howell, USA
Canadian Coast Guard, Canada
Caterpillar, Singapore
Colgate Palmolive, USA

Fujitsu, Japan
Gemalto, France
Johnson & Johnson, USA
MIT, USA
Max Planck Institut, Germany
Michelin, France
OCE BV, The Netherlands
Qatar Petroleum, Qatar

Siemens AG, Germany
Standard Bank, South Africa
Trustco Bank, USA
US Postal Services, USA
Universal Instruments Corp, USA
VMware, Inc., USA
Whirlpool Corporation, USA

[Reactie gewijzigd door 84hannes op 22 juli 2024 16:22]

Houtenklaas @84hannes27 augustus 2023 21:09
Allemaal leuk en wel, maar als je dit gebruikt om nog OS/2 programma's op te draaien is de business case per definitie een eindig verhaal. In 2006 is de stekker uit OS/2 gegaan staat in het artikel, dat is inmiddels 17 jaar geleden. Die programma's zijn wellicht nog wat langer onderhouden, maar nieuwe gebruikers komen er niet meer bij en de oude gebruikers - die betalen voor dit OS - gebruiken blijkbaar nog heel oude (en waarschijnlijk ooit duur betaalde) software die ze nog even in de lucht willen houden.

Oftewel, buiten die doelgroep heeft niemand belang, behalve dat het "leuk" is. Ik heb ook nog wel wat met OS/2 gedaan vroeger. Dat Windows 95 OS/2 de das om heeft gedaan herken ik niet, dat was in mijn optiek meer Windows NT3.51 / NT4.0 en alles wat erna kwam. OS/2 werd vooral zakelijk gebruikt, W95 was daar niet echt geschikt voor. Maar wel leuk om eens te installeren voor de leuk.
latka @Houtenklaas27 augustus 2023 21:28
Tsja, het is eindig, maar dat is alles. Dat zeiden ze ook van Cobol op een mainframe. Dat is er ook nog na 70 jaar. Er is nauwelijks een business case te verzinnen om een deel van die applicaties te herschrijven, dus kun je een businessplan maken voor het supporten van OS/2 gebruikers met nieuwe versies van het OS die compatible zijn met de hardware van nu. En in 2006 stopte IBM en verkocht het aan een stel andere partijen. Dus er is gewoon de afgelopen 17 jaar support geweest.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @latka27 augustus 2023 21:33
Dus er is gewoon de afgelopen 17 jaar support geweest.
Er is geen support geweest voor de originele OS/2 de afgelopen 17 jaar zover als ik kan nagaan. ArcaOS is weliswaar op OS/2 gebaseerd maar daar houdt het wel op. Je kan daar niet aankloppen voor support voor bijvoorbeeld OS/2 Warp.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 22 juli 2024 16:22]

84hannes @Bor27 augustus 2023 21:43
Je kan daar niet aankloppen voor support voor bijvoorbeeld OS/2 Warp.
Als ik het goed begrijp kun je OS/2 Warp gewoon vervangen en met eventuele issues wel aankloppen bij twee verschillende partijen, dus waarom zou je op OS/2 Warp blijven steken als je support wilt?
Houtenklaas @84hannes27 augustus 2023 21:53
Ik denk dat de supportvragen meer over de - custom build - applicaties gaan en pas in tweede instantie over het OS, alhoewel dat ook weer belangrijker wordt met nieuwere hardware. Ik zou er in ieder geval niet trots op zijn om als bedrijf in dat lijstje wat je eerder aanhaalde te staan. Ik neem aan dat OCE dan meldt dat ze nog printers ondersteunen uit 1980 of zo, maar dat wil je toch helemaal niet ...

Al die custom build software voor bedrijven als Boeing, Fujitsu en VMware zal toch inmiddels allang niet meer worden ondersteund, dat is economisch niet vol te houden ...
latka @Bor27 augustus 2023 23:06
OS/2 werd eComStation (op basis van de source van IBM) met support, dat is nu ArcaOS (nog steeds gebaseerd op de IBM sources met updates dus) van IBM. Voor de klanten is alleen het telefoonnummer voor support veranderd. Ik snap uit je reacties dat je niet bekend bent met dit soort OS'en, maar er zijn er legio in gebruik in de embedded markt. Een andere grote speler is QNX of VxWorks. Allemaal geen windows en wel veel gebruikt.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @latka28 augustus 2023 08:03
Ik ken embedded systemen echter is zoals ik aangeef voor OS/2 warp de afgelopen 17 jaar geen support geweest. Daar is IBM indertijd mee gestopt. ArcaOS levert support op ArcaOS, niet op voorgaande OS/2 versies zo te zien.
Houtenklaas @latka27 augustus 2023 21:48
Niet overdrijven he, Cobol is nog maar 63 jaar op zijn best :) Op zich al knap dat het zich zo lang in leven heeft weten te houden, maar het is op geen enkele manier verdedigbaar dat dit vandaag nog in de lucht gehouden moet worden. Afscheid nemen of vervangen door hedendaagse techniek, ongeacht de business case. Er is bijna geen Cobol kennis meer aanwezig, dat is een te groot risico. Daarnaast heb ik de indruk dat dit vooral bij financiële clubs draait die toch echt winst genoeg maken om een inhaalslag in de IT te maken. Diep ademhalen en door de zure appel heen bijten. Maar dat gezegd hebbende, ik log nog regelmatig in op een (inmiddels gevirtualiseerde) AS/400 applicatie die nu echt het veld gaat ruimen. En eigenlijk draaide die eerst nog op een System/38. Bizar.
metalmania_666 @Houtenklaas27 augustus 2023 22:55
Je vergeet dat Cobol op een mainframe rete stabiel is.
Ja, het wordt helaas moeilijk om aan ervaren mensen te komen.

Maar om een voorbeeld te noemen: een grote jongen ging van een Cobol/mainframe naar een Windows 10 applicatie.
Heeft ruim 30 miljoen en 5 jaar vertraging gekost voordat de performance enigzins in de buurt kwam
blorf @metalmania_66628 augustus 2023 10:14
Er zijn performance problemen na het porten van een Cobol-programma van een historische UNIX terminal-server naar een Windows 10 / amd64 systeem? Klinkt behoorlijk onwaarschijnlijk, gewoon door het verschil in hardware. Een jaren 80 mainframe is een grap vergeleken met een kringloop PC van 20 euro. Allemaal verleden tijd.
BeosBeing @blorf7 september 2023 10:26
... Klinkt behoorlijk onwaarschijnlijk, gewoon door het verschil in hardware. ...
Wat het hardware-verhaal betreft heb je gelijk, maar Cobol-programma's zijn vrijwel altijd absurd efficient geprogrammeerd, terwijl op zelfs een moderne PC, Windows vaak gewoon eventjes met zichzelf (met Window dus) bezig is, en dan gewoon nergens op reageert. Ook Linux is in deze net zo bloated geworden, al kun je daar (als je een distro zonder systemd e.d. gebruikt) de kernel nog heel kaal compileren. Het zou me dus inderdaad niet verbazen als een Raspberry Pi met een getweakte FreeBSD, en dus zonder GUI, die jaren-80 mainframe helemaal wegblaast. Dan kan dat ook met die kringloop PC, maar je zal daar eerst behoorlijk aan de software moeten sleutelen.
latka @Houtenklaas27 augustus 2023 23:10
Genoeg Cobol kennis in India... en ik begreep deze week dat Cobol nog in het curriculum in Belgie zit. Dus zo dood is het niet. En de meeste cobol zit in het backend waar een webschil voordraait. Met een webservice ertussen maakt het geen bips uit waarin iets gemaakt is, zolang de webservice doet wat die beloofd.

Ik heb ook nog een geconverteerde AS/400 applicatie in beheer. Die mag wel een nekschot krijgen: niet de voordelen van de AS400 wel de nadelen van het obscuur zijn.
_JGC_ @Houtenklaas27 augustus 2023 21:53
OS/2 Warp werd halverwege de jaren 90 door Vobis en Escom voorgeinstalleerd op nieuwe computers. Dual boot met DOS 6.22 en Windows 3.11. Helaas wel op 486 systemen met 4MB geheugen waardoor het totaal niet presteerde (DOS en Windows 3.11 presteerden wel min of meer).
OS/2 pakte de Windows installatie op om Windows 16 bit te ondersteunen (WinOS/2). Verder deed het 32 bit via Win32s.
Toen Windows 95 kwam kon het 32bit NT programma's draaien die niet voldoende hadden aan de subset van Win32s. WinOS/2 kon ook geen gebruik maken van Windows 95, dus bleef OS/2 achter op ondersteuning van nieuwe 32bit software.

Daarna is het gewoon heel hard gegaan met het marktaandeel van OS/2, iedereen wilde Windows 95 en later 98.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @84hannes27 augustus 2023 21:11
Dat lijstje is op zich indrukwekkend maar zoals altijd met dit soort lijstjes met alleen namen zegt het weinig; gaat het om een enkele licentie of bijvoorbeeld duizenden per bedrijf? Zonder meer inzicht kan dit van alles betekenen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 22 juli 2024 16:22]

TheVivaldi @Bor27 augustus 2023 23:11
Nuja, één licentie of niet, het feit dát ze er in investeren zegt wel iets. Ze hadden ook kunnen zeggen: nee bedankt, we gaan wel migreren naar iets moderners.
dasiro @84hannes27 augustus 2023 21:58
een handvol bedrijven die gigantisch groot zijn en misschien nog 5 toestellen hebben draaien of gewoon een "just in case" licentie afnemen voor een antiek toestel
eltweako @Viper199527 augustus 2023 21:14
Vrijwel uitsluitend voor legacy systemen.
Ik ben ArcaOS enkele keren tegengekomen in vrij specifieke toepassingen, voor bijvoorbeeld aansturen van productielijnen of het bijhouden van een klimaatsysteem.
Het gaat dan vaak om vrij dure systemen waar vrijwel niets meer aan veranderd.
Zo heb ik bij een grote meubelfabrikant gezien dat de weefmachine nog steeds de patronen van Floppy deed inladen via OS/2. Bij het vernieuwen van de hardware is ArcaOS gekozen zodat ze moderne hardware konden gebruiken en de machine gewoon bleef draaien.
divvid @eltweako27 augustus 2023 21:57
Zo zijn er nog legio systemen. HPLC apparatuur, microscopen, freesmachines, drukwerk machines etc.
Al weer 25 jaar geleden stuurde het bedrijf waar ik werkte diashows aan met een Apple III, (1986 geloof ik). Zou me niet verbazen als het gewoon nog zou werken
ArnieNFW 27 augustus 2023 20:26
Heb OS/2 altijd een zeer prettig OS gevonden. Het was 100x beter in pre-emptive multitasking. Alleen was het nogal hardware-hongerig. Werd alleen gek van het installeren (30 floppies of zo), maar ja dat gold ook voor Windows in die tijd.
Ben erg benieuwd naar deze versie; ga het graag proberen. Eens kijken of het lekker virtueel draait.
Houtenklaas @ArnieNFW27 augustus 2023 21:22
Hee leeftijdgenoot (blijkbaar). Ook hier goede herinneringen aan OS/2, maar heeft het simpelweg niet gered tegen de NT varianten van Windows. Geen Microsoft aanhanger hier, maar was ze echt goed gedaan hebben is de look and feel van NT3.51. NT4 en verder herkenbaar laten terugkomen in W95 en alles wat daarna gekomen is. Die herkenbaarheid heeft Microsoft gewoon goed voor elkaar en heeft de acceptatie van hun OS goed op de rails gezet.. En - toegeven - de blauwe schermen die in W95 nog regelmatig voorkwamen kom ik op mijn werklaptop met W11 echt nooit meer tegen.

De beste techniek levert niet altijd de winnaar. V2000 en VHS is ook daar een mooi voorbeeld van. OS/2 was zijn tijd echt ver vooruit. Ook ooit nog met BeOS gespeeld, identiek verhaal, maar dat kent ook geen mens meer ...
TheVivaldi @Houtenklaas27 augustus 2023 23:12
BeOS kent niemand meer omdat er een veel betere opvolger is: Haiku.
Buntuhein @ArnieNFW27 augustus 2023 22:11
Ook kennelijk een leeftijdgenoot, of dichtbij in elk geval ;). Heb ook goede herinneringen aan OS/2. Kan me herinneren dat ik twee diskettes tegelijk kon formatteren en ook nog met tekstverwerking (Describe) aan de slag kon zijn, zonder problemen. Ook meerdere programma's tegelijk draaien zonder vertragingen, maar je moest wel veel RAM hebben (tenminste voor die tijd). Tot en met OS/2 Warp trouw gebleven aan OS/2 (tenminste thuis). Op t werk natuurlijk al Windows NT/ W95 na Novell / Dos in de beginjaren. Wat een tijden.
ArnieNFW @Buntuhein28 augustus 2023 08:38
Precies dat!
Je merkte dat bij Windows (3.x, NT) er time-slices gingen naar bv het floppy formatteren en de pc regelmatig even stil stond, terwijl bij OS/2 dit 2% CPU kostte en onmerkbaar bleef voor de gebruiker.
En helaas moest je vaak floppies formatteren :-)
Server.1968 27 augustus 2023 19:47
Krijg als ik de link volg de volgende foutmelding:
'Deze pagina is niet bereikbaar
https://www.arcanoae.com/my-account/arcaos-center/ kan niet worden bereikt.
ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE.'

Jammer, wilde na het lezen van het artikel net wat meer weten. Iemand de goede link?
wian_gn @Server.196827 augustus 2023 19:58
De link is wel goed, maar de server hangt aan een normale glasvezelaansluiting zo te zien. De link (en eventueel de server) kan zoveel bezoek schijnbaar gewoon niet aan.

Zie het Slashdot Effect.
(de release zal wel op meer websites staan)
Server.1968 @wian_gn27 augustus 2023 20:03
Slashdot Effect, leuk, weer wat geleerd.
Houtenklaas @Server.196827 augustus 2023 21:11
https://web.archive.org/w.../www.arcanoae.com/arcaos/

Niet de originele site, maar de opgeslagen versie in de Wayback Machine
pauldaytona 27 augustus 2023 22:44
De website doet het weer. Door het grote aantal requests na de nieuwe versie kon de server het even niet aan staat er vandaag bij het news.
Vroeger (1992-1999) met OS/2 te maken gehad omdat er een HC systems gebouwbeheersysteem op draaide. Omdat OS2 echt mutitasking ondersteunde hadden ze daarvoor gekozen. De 30 floppy installatie van OS/2 upgrades was minder een feest.
Janbraam 27 augustus 2023 22:28
Persoonlijk vroeg ik mij af waar nou de naam OS/2 vandaan kwam... Toen kwam ik dit tegen:
Digression: The DOS support in OS/2 1.x was technically very interesting. The 286 chip was not designed to allow virtualization of real mode DOS programs (unlike the 386). The Intel designers probably had no idea DOS would be so tenacious (the word "pest" comes to mind) and expected fully protected OSes to completely replace it. Hence the 286 supported real mode and protected mode but no easy way to switch between them. That is, switching from real to protected mode was simple (just toggling a bit in the MSW - Machine Status Word, a CPU register on 286 and later chips), but there was no way to switch back - well, no easy way. As we know, engineers can be rather clever sometimes and they don't care if something "can't be done". One such engineer is Gordon Letwin (one of the first ten Microsoft Employees, Chief Architect of OS/2 on the Microsoft side and designer of HPFS among other achievements) who found a workaround for the problem. That is implemented through forcing a hardware reset on the CPU (either by using circuitry external to the CPU or making it reset itself by triple faulting) - after a reset all Intel x86 CPUs start executing in real mode. This method was described as "turning the car on an off at 60 MPH to shift gears" and was used more or less successfully by OS/2 1.x, Windows/286 and Windows 3.x standard mode. The 386 offers much better real mode support (through Virtual 8086 mode).
-->> Afkomstig van web.archive.com.

Is dit hetgeen waar de "2" voor staat? De 286 supported real mode en de 286 protected mode? Iemand enig idee? Ik ben geïnteresseerd :)
latka @Janbraam27 augustus 2023 23:13
OS/2 hoorde bij de PS/2 : de 2e generatie PC hardware van IBM (met inderdaad een 286 erin).
zx9r_mario 27 augustus 2023 20:53
Vobis heeft destijds nog pc"s geleverd met OS/2 Warp.
latka @zx9r_mario27 augustus 2023 21:29
En Escom ook ;-)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

