DietPi is een lichtgewicht besturingssysteem voor zogenaamde singleboardcomputers. Het is op Debian gebaseerd en geoptimaliseerd om maximale prestaties uit de kleine computers te halen. DietPi heeft daarnaast ook een groot aantal ready-to-run applicaties die kunnen worden geïnstalleerd. Hoewel de naam anders doet vermoeden is het niet alleen geschikt voor Raspberry Pi's, maar ook prima te gebruiken op hardware van bijvoorbeeld Odroid, Orange Rock en Pine. Versie 9.10 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The release of DietPi v9.10 comes with new images for the Orange Pi 5 Max, Orange Pi 5 Pro and NanoPi M6 SBCs, improvements for YaCy, MineOS, frp, Logitech Media Server and the NFS server and additionally with several bug fixes.

RISC-V (StarFive VisionFive 2, PINE64 Star64): Debian Trixie does now support this architecture, hence our VisionFive 2 and Star64 images are now provided with Debian Trixie/testing instead of Debian Sid/unstable, and existing systems will be migrated to the Trixie suite.

RISC-V (StarFive VisionFive 2, PINE64 Star64): Additional software options have been enabled for RISC-V systems: Bazarr, Raspotify, NZBGet, MicroK8s and AdGuard Home.

NanoPi M6: It is now possible to enable and configure the DSI display ports on this board with the new DietPi-Display tool (see below).

Raspberry Pi: On Bookworm or above, the migration to the new Raspberry Pi kernel/firmware stack is now possible via dietpi-config > Advanced Options > RPi firmware migration, and is offered during this DietPi update: MichaIng/DietPi#6676

> Advanced Options > RPi firmware migration, and is offered during this DietPi update: MichaIng/DietPi#6676 DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Display: A new DietPi script has been added to control console display modes and rotation via KMS/DRM (Kernel Mode Setting, Direct Rendering Manager).

It as well allows to enable the KMS/DRM driver on Raspberry Pi, if this is not the case already, and enable DSI display ports on NanoPi M6. We keep adding more features and shift options from the dietpi-config display menu over to the new script. It is currently in beta phase, since there are open question and problem with the DRM sysfs interface, multi-display behaviour and similar. You can call the script from console via dietpi-display , or find it in the dietpi-config menu. If you face any issues or have suggestions, please participate at the related GitHub issue: MichaIng/DietPi#7390

DietPi-Tools | DietPi-Services: When running dietpi-services (re)start service_name , disabled services will be (re)started again. We changed it a way that dietpi-services (re)start without adding any explicit service will handle enabled services only, to not start disabled services after maintenance tasks from within DietPi scripts. When users call it with a particular service as CLI input, this is counter-intuitive. However, generally, when aiming to start/stop/restart/enable/disable individual services from console, use systemctl . Using dietpi-services for this is obsolete.

DietPi-Automation: AUTO_SETUP_APT_INSTALLS is a new dietpi.txt setting.

The new setting can now be used to have APT packages automatically installed at the end of the first run setup of DietPi systems. See dietpi.txt for details.

The new setting can now be used to have APT packages automatically installed at the end of the first run setup of DietPi systems. See dietpi.txt for details.

Example: The following will install the APT packages iotop , iptables and xz-utils :

AUTO_SETUP_APT_INSTALLS=iotop iptables xz-utils

DietPi-Automation: The AUTO_SETUP_INSTALL_SOFTWARE_ID setting in dietpi.txt now allows to define multiple software IDs in a single line, separated by space. For now, multiple AUTO_SETUP_INSTALL_SOFTWARE_ID lines are still supported, but this will change in the future. If you keep a dietpi.txt for future DietPi instances, make use of the AUTO_SETUP_INSTALL_SOFTWARE_ID setting, please update it accordingly.

DietPi-Software | myMPD: We enabled the software option for ARMv6 Bookworm systems, since packages for Raspbian Bookworm are now available.

DietPi-Software | vaultwarden: Our builds will now show the package version within the web UI.

DietPi-Software: A number of software options have been removed from our menus, which were installed just as single APT package, without any configuration or dependant. Running dietpi-software for such is overkill, as one can just use the native Debian package manager directly, like apt install tcpdump .

Affected packages: iftop , iptraf , iperf , mtr-tiny , nload , tcpdump (network tools) vifm , emacs , jed , vim , vim-tiny , neovim (editors) Note: They won't be removed from your system, and they are upgraded as usual via apt upgrade or DietPi updates. The only difference is that you cannot install or uninstall them via dietpi-software anymore, but instead via APT directly.

The new AUTO_SETUP_APT_INSTALLS setting in dietpi.txt allows to automate this the same way as AUTO_SETUP_INSTALL_SOFTWARE_ID did before.



Orange Pi 5 Max: Resolved an issue where onboard WiFi was not working.

DietPi-Software | Sonarr: Resolved an issue where the internal updater did not work due to permission limits in the systemd unit.

DietPi-Software | Sonarr: Resolved an issue where configs were lost during Sonarr v3 => v4 migration/reinstall.

DietPi-Software | Fail2Ban: Resolved an issue where a fixed Dropbear filter could not be installed, because the directory did not exist yet.

DietPi-Software | Raspotify: Resolved an issue where the service failed to start, if Avahi-Daemon was not installed. librespot has it as new default DNS discovery backend, and official pre-compiled Raspotify binaries are not compiled with the old DNS-SD backend anymore. Avahi-Daemon is hence installed now by DietPi-Software as well.

DietPi-Software | Navidrome: Resolved an issue where the service failed to start, since the latest release archive does not ship with the needed permissions.

DietPi-Software | Home Assistant: Worked around an issue where the installation failed on ARMv6 and RISC-V systems, due to an incompatibility between two dependencies.

DietPi-Software | Komga: Resolved an issue where the service start on fresh installs failed, since the latest version does not auto-generate the needed .komga sub directory anymore.

DietPi-Software | PaperMC: Resolved an issue where the installation failed, because the API URL changed.

DietPi-Software | PaperMC: Resolved an issue where the installation failed on Bullseye and Bookworm systems, as Minecraft 1.21 requires Java 21, available on Debian Trixie only. PaperMC 1.20.4 will be installed in those cases now, the latest version which supports Java 17.

DietPi-Software | Java: Since the Java 8 package from Raspbian cannot be successfully installed anymore, due to a dependency conflict, and newer (Hotspot VM) Java versions are not compatible with ARMv6, Java and all Java applications have been disabled for this architecture (RPi 1 and Zero). You can still uninstall related applications via dietpi-software , but not install or reinstall them. We are sorry for this step, but our related bug report at Raspbian did not get any traction, and also on Raspberry Pi forum the issue did not really come up since the year it exists. Java applications on Linux anyway consume a lot of resources (for the runtime) and are slow, hence the interest running such on old RPi 1 and Zero (1) models seems to be minimal, and it had limitations due to Java 8 only. If anyone is seriously interested, please push the existing Raspbian bug report, as a fix at Raspbian side is theoretically very simple: https://bugs.launchpad.net/raspbian/+bug/2087632.

If there was a 3rd party APT repository with recent ARMv6-compatible Java versions, that would be an option as well.

DietPi-Software | Bazarr: Resolved an issue where the installation failed on Trixie systems due to missing build dependencies.

DietPi-Software | Mono: Resolved an issue where the installation failed on Trixie systems due to conflicting dependencies of packages from the Mono repo. It is now installed from the Debian repository, which ships the latest version since Trixie.

DietPi-Software | Gogs: Resolved an issue where the installation failed on ARMv7 systems, since the latest release v0.13.2 does not provide binaries for this architecture anymore. We provide now own builds for those, like we do for ARMv6 and RISC-V already.

DietPi-Software | Domoticz: Resolved an issue where the installation failed, because of a changed download URL.

DietPi-Software | Baïkal: Resolved an issue where the installation on Bullseye systems failed, because Baïkal 0.10.0 dropped support for PHP 7.4. Version 0.9.5 is now installed on Bullseye.

As always, many smaller code performance and stability improvements, visual and spelling fixes have been done, too much to list all of them here. Check out all code changes of this release on GitHub: MichaIng/DietPi!7392