Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 129.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 129 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In deze uitgave is onder meer de Reader View verbeterd, met extra opties en thema's. Verder kan de browser nu ook een preview tonen van tabbladen die in de slaapstand staan en kunnen https-dns-verzoeken onder Windows 11, Linux en Android nu door het besturingsysteem worden afgehandeld, waar het voorheen nodig was dat dns-over-https ingeschakeld was. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Reader View now has an enhanced Text and Layout menu with new options for character spacing, word spacing, and text alignment. These changes offer a more accessible reading experience.
  • Reader View now has a Theme menu with additional Contrast and Gray options. You can also select custom colors for text, background, and links from the Custom tab.
  • A tab preview is now displayed when hovering the mouse over background tabs, making it easier to locate the desired tab without needing to switch tabs. This feature is part of a progressive roll out. This means some users will see the feature before everyone does. This approach helps to get early feedback to catch bugs and improve behavior quickly, meaning more Firefox users overall have a better experience.
  • HTTPS is replacing HTTP as the default protocol in the address bar on non-local sites. If a site is not available via HTTPS, Firefox will fall back to HTTP.
  • HTTPS DNS records can now be resolved with the operating system's DNS resolver on specific platforms (Windows 11, Linux, Android 10+). Previously this required DNS over HTTPS to be enabled. This capability allows the use of HTTP/3 without needing to use the Alt-Svc header, upgrades requests to HTTPS when the DNS record is present, and enables wider use of ECH.
  • Added support for multiple languages in the same document spoken in macOS VoiceOver.
  • Address Autofill is now enabled for users in France and Germany.
Fixed Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • Added support for more inactive CSS warnings, including cases where:
    • The resize property is used incorrectly.
    • float properties are used incorrectly.
    • box-sizing is used on elements that ignore width/height.
    • table-related CSS properties are not on table-related elements.
  • The Network Blocking feature in the Network panel now blocks HTTP requests in addition to blocking responses.
  • The Rules side panel in the Inspector panel now displays @starting-style rules. Additionally, there is a tooltip for the var() function, indicating the @starting-style CSS custom properties value.
  • The Rules side panel now shows the impact of invalid at computed-value time custom property declarations in the computed panel.
Web Platform
  • Added support for querying the encryption key system config in mediaCapabilities.decodingInfo() API.
  • Added support for Float16Array typed arrays along with new DataView methods for reading and setting Float16 values, and a Math.f16round() static method that can be used to round numbers to 16 bits. The new type is useful for sharing data with a GPU, in particular for use cases where it makes sense to trade off precision for memory consumption.
  • Added support for @starting-style. This at-rule allows to define styles that are applied to an element when it is first rendered, enabling transitions on elements that are added to the DOM or that have their display type changed from none to another value.
  • Added support for the transition-behavior CSS property. This property allows us to create a transition on discrete animated CSS properties.
  • Added support for the textInput event. This is a non-standardized API, however it is implemented by some web apps that use legacy libraries or frameworks. Please keep using beforeinput when developing new web apps.
  • Added support for DNS lookup of HTTPS Resource Records (RR) with the native DNS resolver, increasing HTTPS coverage and facilitating the use of Encrypted Client Hello (ECH) if present in HTTPS RR.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 129.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 129.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 129.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 129.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 129.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 129.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 129.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 129.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 129.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 129.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/all/#product-desktop-release
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

06-08-2024 • 15:16

06-08-2024 • 15:16

55

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Mozilla Firefox

Reacties

ewoutw 6 augustus 2024 16:09
Ik begrijp ook niet waarom mensen (en bedrijven) Chrome gebruiken.
Houd zich mindergoed aan webstandaarden en verkoopt je gebruikgegevens…
mastr-dc @ewoutw6 augustus 2024 16:17
Ik wel. Elke keer als ik Firefox gebruik werkt de helft van de websites niet.
Ja, dat ligt aan de ontwikkelaars, maar daar ben ik niet mee geholpen.
Verder nooit problemen met Chromium.
Cyb @mastr-dc6 augustus 2024 17:35
Elke keer als ik Firefox gebruik werkt de helft van de websites niet.
Het kan best zijn dat sommige sites niet goed werken, maar als de helft niet werkt, doe je echt iets zelf verkeerd.

Je zou kunnen beginnen met een nieuw Firefox profiel te maken, en vanuit daar langzaam instellingen aan te passen. Des te meer je aanpast en des te meer extensies je installeert, des te groter de kans dat websites niet gaan werken.

Bij mij werken veel sites overigens ook niet, maar dat komt omdat ik daar bewust voor kies met restrictieve instellingen en blockers. Maar als je weinig technische kennis van sites hebt, is dat niet aan te raden.
ewoutw @mastr-dc6 augustus 2024 17:42
Dan bezoek jij of hele rare site (die waarschuwing de w3c standaard niet volgen, of een Chrome only techniek gebruiken)
Ik heb eigenlijk nog nooit gehad dat een site niet werkt. Ik gebruik ff al sinds versie 2.
Maurits van Baerle
@mastr-dc6 augustus 2024 18:01
Dat lijkt me erg sterk. Ik gebruik Firefox al sinds versie 0.9 als enige browser en ik zou zo geen sites kunnen noemen die niet werken.
Mizgala28 @mastr-dc6 augustus 2024 16:27
Ben benieuwd welke websites het dan zijn, alles op YouTube na werkt hier prima in Firefox.

Maar het YouTube verhaal is een bekend Google probleem op Firefox.
skaars @Mizgala286 augustus 2024 17:21
En Maps. Google pest Mozilla door smooth zooming te dwarsbomen.
magician2000 @skaars6 augustus 2024 21:51
https://www.openstreetmap.org
beerse
@Mizgala286 augustus 2024 16:47
Maar wat werkt er dan niet onder youtube? Mis ik iets?
psychicist @beerse6 augustus 2024 17:29
Dat weet ik ook niet. Maar ik weet wel dat bepaalde functionaliteit op de website van Leenbakker een paar jaar geleden niet werkte. En zo zullen er veel meer sites zijn die simpelweg niet meer getest worden onder Firefox en problemen hebben.
Mizgala28 @beerse6 augustus 2024 19:18
Ik zei ook niet dat youtube niet werkt, het werkt slechter.

En dat is een google probleem, want op het moment dat je firefox herkend wordt als een chromium browsers, werkt alles prima.

Betreffende youtube issue is vooral dingen als traag werkende website of videos die weleens niet willen afspelen.

Maar op YouTube na heb ik nul issues.

Alle apparaten thuis hebben hier last van, maar niet iedere keer, het ligt niet aan de plug ins of instellingen in FF zelf, ik heb al paar keer een volledig schoon profiel op een laptop met verse windows installatie geprobeerd en ook dan wil youtube weleens verkeerd werken in FF.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mizgala28 op 6 augustus 2024 19:21]

Anoniem: 1849202 @Mizgala287 augustus 2024 01:00
Probeer deze extensie op Youtube:
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/chrome-mask/

Extensie gemaakt door een Firefox-developer, deze houdt automatisch een lijst bij van User Agents zodat je nooit zelf handmatig hoeft te klungelen zoals bij andere addons die User agent spoofen.

Edit: Dit zou ervoor moeten zorgen dat YouTube o.a. beter werkt. Effectiviteit zal vermoedelijk verschillen per device.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1849202 op 7 augustus 2024 09:03]

Jazco2nd
@Mizgala286 augustus 2024 22:30
Ik kijk YouTube juist alleen via Firefox (op Android). Heb de app uitgeschakeld omdat ik YouTube in Firefox veel prettiger vind werken. En geen ads, geen video reclames (dankzij SponsorBlock en uBlock Origin extensies). Volgens mij kan je zelfs muziek op de achtergrond spelen via Firefox (een premium feature van YouTube).
Yes dat kan, de Video Background Fix extensie werkt perfect op Android!

Dus wat er bij jou mis gaat, geen idee..

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 7 augustus 2024 12:34]

William_H @Jazco2nd7 augustus 2024 09:50
Ik kijk YouTube juist alleen via Firefox (op Android). Heb de app uitgeschakeld omdat ik YouTube in Firefox veel prettiger vind werken. En geen ads, geen video reclames (dankzij SponsorBlock & uBlock Origin extensies). Volgens mij kan je zelfs muziek op de achtergrond spelen via Firefox (een premium feature van YouTube).

Dus wat er bij jou mis gaat, geen idee..
Dat kan inderdaad voor YouTube Music op Android of iOS als je "Desktop Modus" aanzet.
Jazco2nd
@William_H7 augustus 2024 12:35
En zelfs in Firefox met de YouTube.com site. Heb de extensie aan mijn eerdere reactie toegevoegd. Werkt perfect!
DVBNL @mastr-dc6 augustus 2024 17:09
De enige keren wanneer websites bij mij niet werken ligt het aan mijn extensies. Even whitelisten, F5 en klaar! Misschien heb ik dan gewoon geluk? :)
spawnagain @DVBNL6 augustus 2024 17:14
Same here, vooral de "I don't care about cookies" extensie gooit wel eens roet in het eten.
Visgek82 @mastr-dc6 augustus 2024 16:27
Dit is ook mijn ervaring. de helft is wellicht wat overdreven, maar het komt wel met enige regelmaat voor dat iets gewoon weer eens niet werkt onder firefox.
Uchy @Visgek826 augustus 2024 17:29
Ik heb weleens een dingetje, maar dat heb ik dan ook in een chromium based browser. Is altijd een extentie/dns issue niet een browser specifiek issue.
Wouterie @mastr-dc7 augustus 2024 16:00
Oh, dit vraagt natuurlijk wel om voorbeelden. Een paar die ik dan weet: Amazon Luna, wat obscure sites op ons intranet en wat webapps die we op het werk gebruiken die om één of andere wazige reden perse een Chromium browser willen. Functioneel/technisch is dat onzin want met een user agent switch doe ik alsof ik Chrome ben en alles werkt perfect onder Firefox.
Crim @mastr-dc6 augustus 2024 16:23
Heb je voorbeelden van websites? Vooral populaire sites worden razendsnel gefixt. (https://webcompat.com/)
Uchy @ewoutw6 augustus 2024 17:34
Blij met aankomende wijzigingen mbt verticale tabs, maar vooral ook met hun privacy focused werk. Ze denken wmb goed out of the box en zijn kritisch over technologiën die niet voor de gebruiker zijn, maar voor de bedrijven, maar proberen daar ook hun eigen oplossingen voor te bedenken.

Belangrijk om te gebruiken vanwege half monopolie op internet mbt chromium/google engines,
maar wmb vooral fijn vanwege tweakability en privacyfoxus en eigenlijk best wel vlotte performance. En ze hebben duidelijk een eigen mening ook over betrouwbaarheid van certificaat-aanbieders en gebruik van bepaalde webtechnieken.

Geheugengebruik lijkt groot soms, maar bij dieper onderzoek, mn met meerdere tabs, gaat dat vlg mij beter dan edge + dat edge volgens mij meer base geheugen gebruikt in andere processen die al mee laden. Maar dat weet ik niet meer zeker. Jaren geleden eens onderzoek gedaan naar de verschillen (4 a 5 jaar terug voor mijn werkgever, was leuk onderzoekje)
wimhey @ewoutw6 augustus 2024 21:17
Het is al een tijdje geleden: er is een tijd geweest dat als je niet oplette, Chrome "per ongeluk" geïnstalleerd werd, samen met andere software. Een bedenkelijke praktijk.
PrimusIP @ewoutw7 augustus 2024 09:40
Compatibility (zakelijk). Die kans is er ook onder andere ook als je te maken hebt met bedrijfssoftware waar je als gebruiker een webinterface voor gebruikt. Al moet ik zeggen dat je dan in de praktijk met Edge ook wel goed zit (of nog veel erger, een oude Internet explorer moet gebruiken).

En privé denk ik gewoon gewenning en dat Google Chrome goed heeft weten te pushen (Android of meldingen als je Google services (zoekmachines, docs, mail, etc) gebruikt). En Chrome is gewoon een goede browser qua hoe het werkt. (Eentje die ik zelf bewust niet wil gebruiken.. Privé gebruik ik enkel Safari en Firefox.)
skaars 6 augustus 2024 16:04
Ook al val ik in herhaling, ik kan het niet genoeg benadrukken; Geef deze browser een kans. Helemaal de Developer Edition. Kans is groot dat je alle add-ons, plugins, en extensions die je gewend bent, ook hier kan vinden. Het is een snelle browser, en is niet van Google.
RaJitsu @skaars6 augustus 2024 17:18
Waarom specifiek de developer edition? Je zou zeggen dat als je iets als standaard tool wil gebruiken dat je gewoon de stable versie gebruikt, tenzij je benieuwd bent naar nieuwe features en deze als eerste wil hebben of zelf een developer bent...
skaars @RaJitsu6 augustus 2024 17:24
Dit IS de stabiele versie. Je kan de reguliere Firefox en de Developer Edition naast elkaar draaien. Ze hebben beide hun eigen bèta releases. Deze Developer Edition is wellicht voor sommige Tweakers onder ons interessant.
Loller1
@skaars7 augustus 2024 09:04
Dit is niet waar. Firefox Developer Edition is een aangepaste Firefox beta. Er is geen "Firefox Develop Edition beta" naast de standaard DE. Het enige dat Firefox Developer Edition bied is dat het een apart profiel is dat naast een gewone Firefox instantie kan draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Loller1 op 7 augustus 2024 09:07]

RaJitsu @skaars6 augustus 2024 18:42
Ah, ok. Maar waarom is de DE interessanter dan de stabiele versie?
Crim @skaars6 augustus 2024 16:15
Inderdaad, Firefox is na een weekje gebruik (als de cache een beetje opgewarmd is) niet merkbaar trager dan Chrome.

Het is belangrijk dat ze weer wat meer gebruikers krijgen, dat is meer omzet en dus ook meer ontwikkelaars.
WCA @Crim6 augustus 2024 16:26
In het renderen van 3D en 2D elementen kan de framerate bij Firefox soms wat lager zijn (bijv. kaarten of hele complexe sites met een hoop bewegende elementen, zoals nieuwe productpagina's bij apple oid).

Maar dan hebben we het over een paar procent verschil, en echt stotteren doet het zeker niet. Dat is het enige waar ik af en toe mee naar Chrome kijk en denk, dat zou Firefox ook goed doen.
Rolfie @skaars7 augustus 2024 10:45
Ik heb het ook draaien, maar het werkt net niet.

Ik mis plugins, zowel privé als zakelijke.
Sync die ik had, werkte maar 1/2 en meerdere keren data verlies gehad.

Beheersbaarheid in een zakelijk omgeving.

Veel nutteloze setting, al ik edge daar momenteel wel koploper in.
DieMitchell @skaars7 augustus 2024 10:55
probleem is dat firefox geen HDR support heeft.
Visgek82 @skaars6 augustus 2024 16:27
Waarom zou ik? Edge werkt voor alles waar ik het voor nodig heb perfect. geen enkel probleem mee. Het is snel, stabiel, en ik vind het heel fijn werken.

Ik heb in het verleden vaak genoeg firefox geprobeerd. en het is het gewoon niet voor mij . trager, toch soms rare dingen op sites die niet goed werken , en crashed vaker. en het verbruikt (mijns inziens) onnodig veel geheugen.
skaars @Visgek826 augustus 2024 17:19
Dan is "in het verleden" erg lang geleden. Maar prima, iedereen zijn voorkeur.
PrimusIP @skaars7 augustus 2024 09:44
En als je het verleden er bij pakt heeft de Microsoft browser nou ook geen track record waar ik enthausiast van word.
Visgek82 @skaars6 augustus 2024 17:33
Knap dat jij kan weten hoe lang dat geleden is.

Heb even voor je gekeken, laatste keer was 9 maand geleden. Lijkt mij niet dat het in die tijd opeens schokkend veel beter is geworden.
DieMitchell @Visgek827 augustus 2024 10:56
Dan doe je waarschijnlijk toch echt zelf iets goed fout.
DieMitchell @Visgek827 augustus 2024 11:37
Mee eens, het is ook een feit dat je zelf iets goed fout doet. Fijn dat je het met mij eens bent.
DieMitchell @Visgek827 augustus 2024 12:23
Waarschijnlijk wel ja
En jouw gedrag is zeker wel normaal?
Visgek82 @DieMitchell7 augustus 2024 12:51
Welk gedrag? Ik heb geen verkeerd woord gezegd.
DieMitchell @Visgek827 augustus 2024 12:52
misschien even naar je vorige 2 reacties kijken.... maar ik ben nu wel klaar met deze discussie.
acale 6 augustus 2024 17:48
Heeft iemand geprobeerd of ECH aanstaat in deze nieuwe versie van FF?
Ik heb hier getest en blijkbaar staat ie uit ook al heb ik DoH aanstaan
https://wiki.mozilla.org/...t_Hello#Possible_Breakage

Gek :?
Jazco2nd
6 augustus 2024 22:31
Ik mis eigenlijk vooral nog een mogelijkheid om een site op Android als PDF op te slaan maar dan in de mobiele view. Want nu krijg je altijd de desktop view in PDF.
Als dat werkt kan je makkelijker een artikel delen dat voor anderen niet toegankelijk is.
hex6d617474 6 augustus 2024 23:22
Ik gebruik Firefox maar waar ik helaas vaak nog edge voor moet gebruiken zijn payconiq qr codes als je online iets wil betalen. Vaak zijn die gewoon helemaal niet goed weergegeven.
William_H @hex6d6174747 augustus 2024 10:27
Even benieuwd wat hier dan niet goed gaat. Want bijvoorbeeld Nederlandse QR codes voor iDEAL gaan wel goed op Firefox.
Heb je het al eens geprobeerd met al je extensies uit en/of in private modus?
blorf 7 augustus 2024 10:49
Wanneer gaat het eens normaal scrollen? Dat is echt een waardeloze implementatie, als bijna onbruikbaar voor een klein beetje nauwkeurige actie. Nu is het bii mij ongeveer 1/8 van het hele venster dat per wheel movement omhoog of omlaag gaat, en ik krijg het niet goed met extensies of about:config waarden. Gewoon de duur van het scrollen bijhouden en dat delen door een minimale beweeg-afstand. Niet uit de de afzonderlijke pulsen proberen te halen hoe ver dat is. 10 jaar geleden werkte dit gewoon.

[Reactie gewijzigd door blorf op 7 augustus 2024 10:55]

Zidane007nl 7 augustus 2024 13:19
Onlangs ook de Firefox for Android versie 129.0 update ontvangen en daarin stond ineens de URL bar onderaan mijn scherm. Gelukkig is dit een instelling.
Carharttguy @Zidane007nl20 augustus 2024 21:10
Dat is toch al een hele tijd zo (maanden, jaren?) Was inderdaad wel 2 dagen wennen.
Zidane007nl @Carharttguy20 augustus 2024 21:20
Die instelling zit er misschien al jaren in, maar dat een update die instelling terugzet naar default klopt niet.

