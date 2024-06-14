Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.87 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid; de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.76. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.87 Added ability to write Google Container XMP tags (using the namespace prefix 'GContainer' to avoid conflict with the Google Device Container prefix)

Decode a few new tags for the Canon EOS R5 (thanks John Moyer)

Decode battery information for the Pentax K-3 III (thanks Peter)

Decode RAFCompression from FujiFilm RAF images (thanks Albert Shan)

Avoid reporting FileSize for pipes

Updated Geolocation databases from current geonames.org files

Skip over Matroska Cluster if necessary to read Tags when referenced from SeekHead

Changed conversion for Matroska SeekID (now in hex with tag name in brackets) and SeekPosition (now returns an absolute offset)

Fixed problem writing XMP-Device:EarthPos coordinates

Fixed typo in a value of Canon:DigitalLensOptimizer (thanks Martin B.)

Fixed decoding of Matroska VideoScanType

Fixed misleading error message when -o option was used to write to an unsupported file type