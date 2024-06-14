Software-update: ExifTool 12.87

Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.87 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid; de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.76. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.87
  • Added ability to write Google Container XMP tags (using the namespace prefix 'GContainer' to avoid conflict with the Google Device Container prefix)
  • Decode a few new tags for the Canon EOS R5 (thanks John Moyer)
  • Decode battery information for the Pentax K-3 III (thanks Peter)
  • Decode RAFCompression from FujiFilm RAF images (thanks Albert Shan)
  • Avoid reporting FileSize for pipes
  • Updated Geolocation databases from current geonames.org files
  • Skip over Matroska Cluster if necessary to read Tags when referenced from SeekHead
  • Changed conversion for Matroska SeekID (now in hex with tag name in brackets) and SeekPosition (now returns an absolute offset)
  • Fixed problem writing XMP-Device:EarthPos coordinates
  • Fixed typo in a value of Canon:DigitalLensOptimizer (thanks Martin B.)
  • Fixed decoding of Matroska VideoScanType
  • Fixed misleading error message when -o option was used to write to an unsupported file type

Versienummer 12.87
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Phil Harvey
Download https://exiftool.org/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-06-2024 06:02 1

14-06-2024 • 06:02

1

Bron: Phil Harvey

Update-historie

19-06 ExifTool 13.31 0
22-05 ExifTool 13.30 0
26-04 ExifTool 13.28 0
11-03 ExifTool 13.25 1
02-03 ExifTool 13.22 1
11-02 ExifTool 13.19 0
23-01 ExifTool 13.15 0
13-01 ExifTool 13.12 0
21-12 ExifTool 13.10 0
15-12 ExifTool 13.08 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

ExifTool

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
1
1
0
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
loewal 14 juni 2024 14:59
Werkt helaas niet meer on de MacOs Sequoia: verouderd installatiepakket.
Is er een workaround?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq