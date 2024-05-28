Microsoft heeft versie 0.81.1 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP, en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan onder meer uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Release v0.81.1
This is a patch release to fix issues in v0.81.0 we deemed important for stability based on incoming rates. See v0.81.0 for full release notes.Highlights
- #32971 - Fixed Advanced Paste was being triggered by some external software when some of the hotkeys were not set. Slack's tray icon was the most common example in the issues that were opened.
- #32947 - Added a GPO rule for Advanced Paste to disable AI online models usage and prevent users from entering the API key.
- #33006 - Improved descriptions on Advanced Paste Settings and OOBE pages to clarify that usage of AI is opt-in and that it can be used without AI.
- #32945 - Fixed the Advanced Paste settings page UX showing that it could enable/disable clipboard history when that feature is not allowed by GPO.
- #30206 - Fixed PowerToys Run showing the accent color on the title bar when that option is turned on in Windows Settings.