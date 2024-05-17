Software-update: OPNsense 24.1.7

OPNsense logo (79 pix) Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.1.7 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

OPNsense 24.1.7 released

Python was updated to version 3.11 along with the usual reliability patches in the core, plugins and third party software. At the moment we are working on removing most of the Phalcon framework dependencies which have the side effect of speeding up the MVC/API bits. The new dashboard is also taking shape. Try it on the development version if you can and let us know what you think.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: fix maximum log file size being ignored when there is only one file
  • system: make log rotate action available to Cron
  • system: remove get_current_theme() and improve static page templating
  • system: move radvd and rtsold to system log where they belong
  • system: deny access to .core files from web GUI and disable core dumps by default
  • system: adjust log levels in Google Drive backup
  • system: prevent out of memory on gateways migrations
  • interfaces: give DAD another second of delay to finish for the IPv6 renew
  • interfaces: reword the gateway selector default and help text to describe its function more accurately
  • ipsec: allow the equal sign for identity parsing in connections
  • isc-dhcp: make private consumers actually private where it matters
  • kea-dhcp: generate JSON payload from model
  • kea-dhcp: fix field separator for subnet domain search (contributed by KitKat31337)
  • openvpn: fix "attempt to read property..." in status page
  • openvpn: safeguard config access in updown_event.py
  • wireguard: pass endpoint to validator to avoid invalid QR code errors on mobile app
  • wireguard: add MTU when set on the instance
  • backend: allow to query multiple sysctl queries at once
  • mvc: pass isFieldChanged() to children in ContainerField
  • mvc: replace \Phalcon\Filter\Validation\Exception with \OPNsense\Base\ValidationException wrapper
  • mvc: extend model implementation to ease legacy migrations
  • mvc: change exception handling in runMigrations() to avoid mismatches in attributes being silently ignored
  • mvc: refactor grid search to fetch descriptive values from the model instead of trying to reconstruct them
  • mvc: replace array_map+strval for loop with cast to preserve execution time in BaseListField
  • ui: fix bootgrid parsing of timestamp
  • ui: improve tokenizer paste behaviour
  • plugins: os-acme-client 4.3
  • plugins: os-caddy 1.5.5
  • plugins: os-crowdsec 1.0.8
  • plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.23
  • plugins: os-frr 1.40
  • plugins: os-relayd 2.9 moves validation to model where it belongs
  • plugins: os-shadowsocks 1.1 adds transport mode option (contributed by xabbok255)
  • plugins: os-squid workaround for broken OpenSSL legacy provider handling
  • plugins: os-telegraf 1.12.11
  • ports: libpfctl 0.11
  • ports: libucl 0.9.2
  • ports: lighttpd 1.4.76
  • ports: php 8.2.19
  • ports: pecl-mcrypt 1.0.7
  • ports: python 3.11.9
  • ports: strongswan 5.9.14
  • ports: suricata 7.0.5
  • ports: syslog-ng 4.7.1
  • ports: unbound 1.20.0

OPNsense

Versienummer 24.1.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-05-2024 06:02
11

17-05-2024 • 06:02

11

Submitter: smerik

Bron: OPNsense

Reacties (11)

onopmerkelijk 17 mei 2024 15:47
Vandaag update en reboot gedaan, tijdens boot zag ik dat hij opeens de (DAC) modules op mijn Intel X520-DA2 niet meer goed vond. Kan niet met zekerheid zeggen dat het door de update kwam.
ix0: Unsupported SFP+ module detected!
Voor nu doe ik de volgende aanpassing in /boot/loader.conf.local die ik hier vandaan haalde.
hw.ix.unsupported_sfp=1
Geen problemen meer.
martijn86 @onopmerkelijk17 mei 2024 22:38
Geen problemen meer.
Vergelijkbaar met het kapot slaan van je check engine lampje. 'Geen probleem meer'.
onopmerkelijk @martijn8617 mei 2024 23:49
Snap wat je bedoelt, maar ik vind het extra gaar dat m'n check engine lampje geen problemen zag tot de update waarin (als ik de patch notes goed lees) niks met de ix drivers is gebeurd.
Hansie9999 @martijn8618 mei 2024 11:05
:)

Of als je vrouw komt zeggen dat "de lamp van aladin" al een week of twee brand in de auto en hij nu nogal metaal achtig lawaai begint te maken :) :) :)
BvdW1978 @onopmerkelijk18 mei 2024 11:53
Op zich.. het kan natuurlijk blijven werken zo. Je SFP+ is alleen niet ondersteund dus kan ook elk moment weer omvallen. Het kan lonen om een problem report te doen bij FreeBSD met specifieke details over je SFP+ om die toegevoegd te krijgen in een volgende major update.
xxs 17 mei 2024 11:21
Gisterenavond al twee probleemloze updates gedaan. Reboot niet noodzakelijk maar dat doe ik zelf wel altijd.
Mich 18 mei 2024 09:13
Ik heb het vage probleem dat mijn adguard plugin telkens wordt gereset. Ik weet eigenlijk niet door wat. Maar al mijn dns fliters zijn weg en ook de web server port is weer 3000.

Ik kom dan weer niet op installer page die je krijgt als je hem echt opnieuw installeert.
EverLast2002 @Mich18 mei 2024 14:28
Ik had pas ook een vaag probleem met AGH in OPNsense.
Na een tijdje niet gebruikt te hebben (niet verwijderd alleen vinkje uit),
wilde ik AGH opnieuw activeren/aanzetten. Dat lukte, maar kwam niet in de webgui op poort 3000 zoals ik het ooit had ingesteld.
Verder niet onderzocht want ik had andere dingen te doen.
Mich @EverLast200218 mei 2024 17:39
Ik ben er nu wel achter dat mijn oorspronkelijk configuratie yaml file nog in een map genaamd backup stond, in opnsense (var/local/adguardhomd/backup ofzo). Dus kon die wel weer gebruiken. Ik kon ook zien dat het gister is gebeurd omdat de huidige yaml file als datum de 17e had. Ik heb wel een aantal keer opnieuw gestart. Naja. Het was dus makkelijk te herstellen.
Hansie9999 19 mei 2024 14:46
Nog iemand gehad dat deze update heel lang gewoon bleef hangen op 96/97 zenarmour, stopping cron job ????

ik heb na 5 minuten eens terug doen updates binnen halen en dat blijft gewoon draaien met wit scherm nu ?

Ik denk hem eens te rebooten, maar doe dit niet als er nog een kleine kans is dat hij nog met de update bezig is ? maar dat is nu al 10 minuten :(

Edit : laat maar, is er net door gekomen, maar ik laat mijn post hier staan voor moest het nog abnormaal lang duren bij iemand,
zal hem deze avond als niemand internet nodig heeft ook eens rebooten :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hansie9999 op 22 juli 2024 15:46]

smerik 23 mei 2024 18:26
A hotfix release was issued as 24.1.7_4:

o monit: fix referential constraint issue when dependency is removed
o wireguard: move validation to correct spot when no instance address and peer address was provided
o wireguard: also validate hostnames correctly in peer generator endpoint
o backend: resolve deprecation warnings for sre_constants (contributed by MaxXor)
o plugins: os-caddy fix for setup.sh not executing on a reload
o plugins: os-crowdsec fix for LAPI mode startup problem
o plugins: os-squid fix for another netaddr/ipaddr related migration issue

