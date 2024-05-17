Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.1.7 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Python was updated to version 3.11 along with the usual reliability patches in the core, plugins and third party software. At the moment we are working on removing most of the Phalcon framework dependencies which have the side effect of speeding up the MVC/API bits. The new dashboard is also taking shape. Try it on the development version if you can and let us know what you think.