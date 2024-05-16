Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 6 is op Debian 12 gebaseerd en heeft Gnome 43 als desktopomgeving. In versie 6.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes and updates Add back translations in Romanian and Malayalam.

Update Tor Browser to 13.0.15.

Disable temporarily the PDF reader of Thunderbird to protect from a security vulnerability related to the handling of fonts in PDF files. (CVE-2024-4367)

You can still open PDF files in the Document Viewer from Thunderbird. Make Restart later the default button, instead of Restart now, at the end of an automatic upgrade. Fixed problems Fix the configuration of new printers when some printers were already configured in the Persistent Storage in Tails 5.23 or earlier. (#20271)

Remove the long delay between the Welcome Screen and the GNOME desktop when MAC address anonymization fails. (#17813) For more details, read our changelog.