Software-update: Tails 6.3

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 6 is op Debian 12 gebaseerd en heeft Gnome 43 als desktopomgeving. In versie 6.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes and updates
  • Add back translations in Romanian and Malayalam.
  • Update Tor Browser to 13.0.15.
  • Disable temporarily the PDF reader of Thunderbird to protect from a security vulnerability related to the handling of fonts in PDF files. (CVE-2024-4367)
    You can still open PDF files in the Document Viewer from Thunderbird.
  • Make Restart later the default button, instead of Restart now, at the end of an automatic upgrade.
Fixed problems
  • Fix the configuration of new printers when some printers were already configured in the Persistent Storage in Tails 5.23 or earlier. (#20271)
  • Remove the long delay between the Welcome Screen and the GNOME desktop when MAC address anonymization fails. (#17813)

For more details, read our changelog.

Tails 5.0 desktop

Versienummer 6.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Update-historie

21-05 Tails 6.15.1 0
01-05 Tails 6.15 7
17-04 Tails 6.14.2 0
04-04 Tails 6.14.1 0
06-03 Tails 6.13 0
06-02 Tails 6.12 4
09-01 Tails 6.11 0
28-11 Tails 6.10 0
31-10 Tails 6.9 0
09-10 Tails 6.8.1 0
Tails

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (2)

PrimusIP 16 mei 2024 19:18
Ik heb als complete n00b een vraag:
Hoe werkt dat met Thunderbird met een live system?
Je bent toch na reboot weer alles kwijt (moet je dan steeds imap instellen)? Of klopt dat niet?
ONiel @PrimusIP16 mei 2024 20:08
Tails heeft ook een deel “persistent storage”, bepaalde apps zoals Thunderbird vallen onder persistent storage.

Dit kan je zelf configureren.

