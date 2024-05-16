Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 6 is op Debian 12 gebaseerd en heeft Gnome 43 als desktopomgeving. In versie 6.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes and updates
Fixed problems
- Add back translations in Romanian and Malayalam.
- Update Tor Browser to 13.0.15.
- Disable temporarily the PDF reader of Thunderbird to protect from a security vulnerability related to the handling of fonts in PDF files. (CVE-2024-4367)
You can still open PDF files in the Document Viewer from Thunderbird.
- Make Restart later the default button, instead of Restart now, at the end of an automatic upgrade.
- Fix the configuration of new printers when some printers were already configured in the Persistent Storage in Tails 5.23 or earlier. (#20271)
- Remove the long delay between the Welcome Screen and the GNOME desktop when MAC address anonymization fails. (#17813)
For more details, read our changelog.