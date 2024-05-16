Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.5.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX5000-, RX6000- en RX7000-serie. In versie 24.5.1 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II en F1 24. Verder zijn er weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • F1 24
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
  • Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
  • Starfield
  • The Last of Us Part I
AI on AMD
  • The latest version of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition ensures optimal support and performance, providing the most refined enhancements and optimizations for the best user experience.
  • AMD Software can power AI functionality included with leading ISV applications. Content Creators can rely on AMD Software to accelerate AI-enhanced features in many content creation apps, including Adobe Creative Cloud, Blender, DaVinci Resolve, Topaz Photo & Video AI and many more. Click HERE for more information
AI Development on Radeon
  • AMD Software enables lower-level AI functionality with popular frameworks like PyTorch and ONNX Runtime on Linux, enabling developers, enthusiasts and researchers to work with AI on select Radeon 7000 series desktop GPUs. Click HERE for more information.
Fixed Issues and Improvements
  • Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing World of Warcraft or World of Warcraft Classic on RDNA 3 series graphics products.
  • Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Overwatch 2 on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • Intermittent stutter immediately after alt-tab with Performance Metrics Overlay enabled.
  • Texture flicking may be observed while playing Hitman: Contracts.
  • Corruption around certain water elements may be observed while playing Alan Wake 2 with Radeon Boost enabled.
Known Issues
  • Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas may fail to launch. [Hotfix pending verification]
  • Black corruption may be observed while playing Alien Isolation on Radeon 7000 series graphics products.
  • Corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition with Radeon Boost enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon Boost as a temporary workaround.
  • Intermittent in-game corruption may be observed while playing Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Record & Streaming and HDR enabled.
  • Max Payne 1 and 2 may fail to launch on RDNA 3 series graphics products when Anti-Aliasing is enabled.
  • AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Performance Metrics may intermittently fail to update while playing HELLDIVERS 2. [Resolution targeted for 24.6.1]
  • Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for Q3]

ikt 16 mei 2024 08:52
Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas may fail to launch. [Hotfix pending verification]
Ze doen er vrij lang over, gezien het juist nu explodeert in populariteit. Gelukkig is er een beetje communicatie, maar mensen worden er al een tijdje steeds meer ontevreden over.
Yoghoo @ikt16 mei 2024 11:09
Had via Amazon Fallout 3 gratis verkregen. Werkt standaard inderdaad niet. Heb een Nexus mod geïnstalleerd en nu werkt het. Weet helaas niet meer welke.

*EDIT* Volgens mij was het deze: Fallout 3 Intel bypass package.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Yoghoo op 22 juli 2024 19:12]

Xellence @Yoghoo16 mei 2024 18:02
Gelukkig werkt de officiële 23.12 driver nog wel. Vanaf 24.1 ging het fout. Zodra die hotfix er is, ga ik 24.5 natuurlijk wel gebruiken.
SkyStreaker 16 mei 2024 10:14
Kan ik nu Stable Diffusion gebruiken onder Windows of moet ik nu nog wachten op een PyTorch update die het als zodanig maakt?
DeTeraarist @SkyStreaker16 mei 2024 14:37
Dat kon natuurlijk al op andere manieren, Vulkan, OpenCL, DirectML. De HIP-stack zelf had echter 2 weken geleden nog nergens softwarematige ondersteuning.
SkyStreaker @DeTeraarist16 mei 2024 14:41
Doe het zelf nu op Linux en dat is vanuit zichzelve prima, echter steeds wisselen van OS is niet ideaal. DirectML heb ik een tijdje geleden geprobeerd, maar dat lijkt nogal hit & miss te zijn in voor elkaar krijgen en snelheid. Moet ik wel zeggen, tijdje geleden.
Vortigen 16 mei 2024 09:02
"New game support Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut" is precies op tijd voor de launch van vandaag.
Ik ben blij :)
piertje1984 16 mei 2024 09:09
"Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing World of Warcraft or World of Warcraft Classic on RDNA 3 series graphics products." Zooow hej deze heeft even mogen duren.
Lizard 16 mei 2024 09:39
Hmmm, tijdens het starten van de installer kreeg ik een Windows Smartscreen popup. De exe is wel gewoon gesigned door AMD.
CrimInalA 16 mei 2024 08:44
"Click HERE for more information."

de woorden zijn geen link , dus linken werken niet .
qbig1970 @CrimInalA16 mei 2024 13:24
YW!

Expanded HYPR-Tune
AI on AMD
AI Development on Radeon

