AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX5000-, RX6000- en RX7000-serie. In versie 24.5.1 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II en F1 24. Verder zijn er weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New Game Support
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- F1 24
AI on AMD
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
- Starfield
- The Last of Us Part I
AI Development on Radeon
- The latest version of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition ensures optimal support and performance, providing the most refined enhancements and optimizations for the best user experience.
- AMD Software can power AI functionality included with leading ISV applications. Content Creators can rely on AMD Software to accelerate AI-enhanced features in many content creation apps, including Adobe Creative Cloud, Blender, DaVinci Resolve, Topaz Photo & Video AI and many more. Click HERE for more information
Fixed Issues and Improvements
- AMD Software enables lower-level AI functionality with popular frameworks like PyTorch and ONNX Runtime on Linux, enabling developers, enthusiasts and researchers to work with AI on select Radeon 7000 series desktop GPUs. Click HERE for more information.
Known Issues
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing World of Warcraft or World of Warcraft Classic on RDNA 3 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Overwatch 2 on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- Intermittent stutter immediately after alt-tab with Performance Metrics Overlay enabled.
- Texture flicking may be observed while playing Hitman: Contracts.
- Corruption around certain water elements may be observed while playing Alan Wake 2 with Radeon Boost enabled.
- Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas may fail to launch. [Hotfix pending verification]
- Black corruption may be observed while playing Alien Isolation on Radeon 7000 series graphics products.
- Corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition with Radeon Boost enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon Boost as a temporary workaround.
- Intermittent in-game corruption may be observed while playing Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Record & Streaming and HDR enabled.
- Max Payne 1 and 2 may fail to launch on RDNA 3 series graphics products when Anti-Aliasing is enabled.
- AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Performance Metrics may intermittently fail to update while playing HELLDIVERS 2. [Resolution targeted for 24.6.1]
- Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for Q3]