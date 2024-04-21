Software OK heeft versie 11.55 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam: de Q staat voor quad. De download is ongeveer een megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. De changelog sinds versie 11.49 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New in version 11.55 With the new "Paste Special" feature, you can now quickly insert images and texts from the clipboard directly into the file explorer of Q-Dir as files, without any detours.

We have also made general corrections and fine-tuning to improve the Quad File Explorer, as well as updated the language files. New in version 11.51 Implemented enhancements to address an issue where meaningless prompts were displayed prior to confirmation during deletion in the Quad File Explorer for Windows. This improvement ensures a smoother deletion process, enhancing the user experience.

Alongside general optimizations, language files in Q-Dir have been updated to ensure a consistent and user-friendly experience for all users. This update contributes to improving the adaptability and accessibility of the software.