Software-update: Q-Dir 11.55

Q-Dir logo (79 pix) Software OK heeft versie 11.55 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam: de Q staat voor quad. De download is ongeveer een megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. De changelog sinds versie 11.49 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New in version 11.55
  • With the new "Paste Special" feature, you can now quickly insert images and texts from the clipboard directly into the file explorer of Q-Dir as files, without any detours.
  • We have also made general corrections and fine-tuning to improve the Quad File Explorer, as well as updated the language files.
New in version 11.51
  • Implemented enhancements to address an issue where meaningless prompts were displayed prior to confirmation during deletion in the Quad File Explorer for Windows. This improvement ensures a smoother deletion process, enhancing the user experience.
  • Alongside general optimizations, language files in Q-Dir have been updated to ensure a consistent and user-friendly experience for all users. This update contributes to improving the adaptability and accessibility of the software.

Q-Dir

Versienummer 11.55
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Software OK
Download https://www.softwareok.com/?Download=Q-Dir
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-04-2024 08:42
0 • submitter: danmark_ori

21-04-2024 • 08:42

0

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Software OK

Update-historie

25-04 Q-Dir 12.18 1
26-03 Q-Dir 12.14 0
22-02 Q-Dir 12.11 7
24-01 Q-Dir 11.98 0
20-12 Q-Dir 11.95 0
25-10 Q-Dir 11.86 7
29-09 Q-Dir 11.82 0
15-09 Q-Dir 11.78 0
28-08 Q-Dir 11.75 3
07-'24 Q-Dir 11.71 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Q-Dir

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq