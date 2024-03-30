Versie 8.6.5 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.6.5 bug-fixes & enhancements: Fix “Replace All” action not notifying plugins of modification regression by adding NPPN_GLOBALMODIFIED. (Fix #14767, see NPPN_GLOBALMODIFIED how to)

Fix plugins not receiving some Scintilla notification types regression. (Fix issue)

Fix Shortcut Mapper pontential crash problem. (Implement #14880)

Fix period backup pontential crash due to the dead lock. (Fix #14906)

Fix NUL characters file corruption after power outrages. (Fix #6133, implement #14860)

Remedy losing session problem after the power outrages. (Fix #14781, implement #14858)

Fix URLs are not detected after a “Replace All” regression. (Fix #14864)

Notify user while saving failure due to hardware problem. (Implement #14842)

Update to scintilla 5.4.3 (from 5.4.1) & Lexilla 5.3.1. (Implement #14834)

Support template literal (template strings) in JavaScript & make `back-quoted strings` more readable. (Fix #3822)

Add support for Change History in the text, besides in the margin. Also, make Change History color configurable. (Fix #12321, #13915, Implement #14838)

Fix NPPM_RELOADFILE API return wrong result issue. (Fix issue)

Enhance Shortcut Mapper filter to find the command items more easily. (Fix #14743)

Prevent typing control characters into document & make it optional. (Fix #13279)

Fix possible no-GUI state when using systray. (Fix #14777)

Make context menu popup location at current text position when invoked via keyboard. (Fix #14727)

Fix Notepad++ blocked when closed minimized or from systray. (Fix #14718)

Fix Mouse Wheel Scrolling in Shortcut Mapper & reduce also the memory use. (Fix #14895)

Fix Python wrong decorator attribute colors & add “ATTRIBUTE” color in styles.xml.model. (Fix #5894)