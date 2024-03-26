Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Daarnaast zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Added Added option to prevent sandboxed processes from accessing the images of the window outside the sandbox #1985 (thanks Yeyixiao) It can be enabled with "IsBlockCapture=y" See the sandbox option "Prevent sandboxed processes from using public methods to capture window images" in SandMan UI

Added "LingerExemptWnds=n" to make the lingering process monitor mechanism no longer exempt lingering processes with windows from termination

Added option 'SharedTemplate' to Box Wizard #3737 (thanks offhub)

Added an option to force the protection of an encrypted sandbox to be enabled. #3736 (thanks Yeyixiao)

Added a menu and button/icon to suspend all processes [#3741] (#3741) Changed Option "LingerLeniency=n" now also disabled the 5 sec grace period for freshly started lingerers #1892 Fixed Fixed issue with symlinks related to startmenu folders