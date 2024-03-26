Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.68.4 / 1.13.4

Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Daarnaast zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Added
  • Added option to prevent sandboxed processes from accessing the images of the window outside the sandbox #1985 (thanks Yeyixiao)
    • It can be enabled with "IsBlockCapture=y"
    • See the sandbox option "Prevent sandboxed processes from using public methods to capture window images" in SandMan UI
  • Added "LingerExemptWnds=n" to make the lingering process monitor mechanism no longer exempt lingering processes with windows from termination
  • Added option 'SharedTemplate' to Box Wizard #3737 (thanks offhub)
  • Added an option to force the protection of an encrypted sandbox to be enabled. #3736 (thanks Yeyixiao)
  • Added a menu and button/icon to suspend all processes [#3741] (#3741)
Changed
  • Option "LingerLeniency=n" now also disabled the 5 sec grace period for freshly started lingerers #1892
Fixed
  • Fixed issue with symlinks related to startmenu folders

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.68.4 / 1.13.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/v1.13.4
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-03-2024 07:37
3 • submitter: danmark_ori

26-03-2024 • 07:37

3

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Sandboxie

Update-historie

03-05 Sandboxie Plus 5.72.5 / 1.17.5 0
13-04 Sandboxie Plus 5.72.4 / 1.17.4 0
30-03 Sandboxie Plus 5.72.3 / 1.17.3 0
16-02 Sandboxie Plus 5.72.0 / 1.17.0 0
02-01 Sandboxie Plus 5.71.9 / 1.16.9 1
24-11 Sandboxie Plus 5.71.8 / 1.16.8 0
11-11 Sandboxie Plus 5.71.6 / 1.16.6 0
11-'25 Sandboxie Plus 5.71.5 / 1.16.5 2
10-'25 Sandboxie Plus 5.71.4 / 1.16.4 0
09-'25 Sandboxie Plus 5.71.3 / 1.16.3 0
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Reacties (3)

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Dwazer 26 maart 2024 10:07
Ben hier nog niet zo in thuis, maar begrijp ik dat het een soort "VMware" omgeving is in jouw huidige Windows Installatie waarin apps kunnen draaien? :)
Magic Power
@Dwazer26 maart 2024 10:59
Dit is een kopie van deze reactie uit een vorige post:

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Ik heb dit vroeger veel gebruikt. Voor als ik software wou testen, dan gooide ik die in de sandbox. De sandbox geeft volledige toegang tot het systeem en je bestanden, dus je kunt het gebruiken/testen alsof je het 'gewoon' installeert op je computer. Alles wat je aanpast en maakt wordt gewoon bewaard in de sandboxed omgeving, en als je er mee klaar bent, gooi je de sandbox, en alle veranderingen inclusief de installatie gewoon weg. En als je wilt kun je gemaakte bestanden uit de sandbox halen.

Je kunt meerdere parallelle sandboxen aanmaken, zodat je meerdere dingen tegelijk en afzonderlijk van elkaar kunt testen.

Het is geen automatische virusscanner ofzo, je moet de programma's die je gebruikt wel zelf starten in de sandbox. Maar je echte systeem blijft volledig onaangetast. De ge-sandbox-te programma's hebben toegang tot het volledige systeem, dus ook tot externe data en de GPU (dus spellen werken volledig).

En omdat alleen veranderingen aan het systeem in de sandbox worden opgeslagen, neemt het weinig ruimte in, en kun je het gebruiken om te zien wat een programma allemaal aan je systeem aanpast.

Als extra'tje: Je kunt een sandbox ook meenemen na een herinstallatie van je OS. Sla de sandbox op in 'D:\SandboxData' of iets dergelijks (via instellingen). Na een herinstallatie, installeer je Sandboxie opnieuw, verwijs je naar die custom sandbox locatie, en heb je alles weer terug wat in de sandbox zat. Theoretisch zou je die sandbox ook naar een ander systeem kunnen kopiëren, maar dat heb ik nooit geprobeerd.
Dwazer @Magic Power30 maart 2024 09:41
Fijn, dank voor je toelichting! :)

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