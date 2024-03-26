Software-update: Windows Terminal 1.19.10821.0

Windows Terminal logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een update voor versie 1.19 van Windows Terminal uitgebracht. Windows Terminal wordt met Windows 11 meegeleverd en maakt het mogelijk om in een scherm met tabbladen een command prompt, PowerShell, Windows PowerShell en Azure Cloud Shell te openen. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor thema's en profielen. Nieuw in versie 1.19 is onder meer een zoekfunctie, thema's worden nu gerespecteerd onder Windows 11, en de nieuwe rendering engine is nu als standaard ingesteld. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug Fixes and Changes
  • We've rolled back to an older compiler to get Terminal working on Intel Core 2 Duo machines again (!) (#16907)
  • ReadConsoleOutputCharacterW no longer fails on lines containing narrow surrogate pairs (#16898)
  • Auto-detected URLs and search results are no longer pushed around by wide characters (oops) (#16787)
  • We will now display control characters literally if they were produced with the Windows Console APIs (#16825)
  • Entering the tab switcher via the command palette no longer selects the wrong tab (#16858)
  • All localizations are now checked into the project, so you can build any historic version with all of its original languages (#16835)

Windows Terminal

Versienummer 1.19.10821.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/terminal/releases/tag/v1.19.10821.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-03-2024 06:02
3 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

26-03-2024 • 06:02

3

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

17-07 Windows Terminal 1.24.11911.0 0
14-05 Windows Terminal 1.24.11321.0 2
04-04 Windows Terminal 1.24.10921.0 2
06-03 Windows Terminal 1.24.10621.0 3
24-01 Windows Terminal 1.23.20211.0 13
18-12 Windows Terminal 1.23.13503.0 6
10-'25 Windows Terminal 1.23.12811.0 0
09-'25 Windows Terminal 1.23.12681.0 3
08-'25 Windows Terminal 1.23.12371.0 0
08-'25 Windows Terminal 1.22.12111.0 0
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beerse
26 maart 2024 17:41
In de oertijd van linux heb ik aardig zitten stoeien met echte terminals en terminal software op diverse computers. Het belangrijkste daar was wel het type terminal dat wordt aangeboden aan het achterliggende systeem. De msDos command prompt loopt volgens mij in de vt100 (vt102 om precies te zijn). Daarnaast heb ik zitten hakken en zagen met de vt52 en ook met fysieke digital (dec) terminals met vt320 en vt400 waar al veel meer mee mogelijk was. Daarnaast zijn er nog veel meer terminal-configuraties. Wie weet wat deze msWindows terminal biedt?
zzzzap @beerse26 maart 2024 18:51
Onder MSDOS laadde ik altijd ANSI.SYS, zodat ik dus een ANSI terminal had en ik gemakkelijker kleuren op de prompt kon krijgen met de diverse escape codes.
Volgens wat ik lang geleden gehoord heb, is de originele Windows terminal (cmd.exe/conhost.exe) gebaseerd op de ANSI toevoegingen in COMMAND.COM. Ik zal er even een google op loslaten of dat gerucht waar is.

Leuk om te melden, ik heb op het werk nog een DEC multiplexer staan waar je diverse seriele vt52 terminals aan kon verbinden naar een VAX/VMS.
GeroldM 28 maart 2024 04:33
Van het heel vluchtig doornemen van de Microsoft website, de Windows terminal can de schermen van bijvoorbeeld cmd.exe, powershell en WSL in 1 scherm weergeven. Daar was volgens mij al enkele jaren geleden het project 'ExtraTerm' voor gestart. Daarmee heb ik persoonlijke ervaring en dat werkte best goed.

Je kan dus meerdere van die sessies open hebben in je Windows terminal, deze naar wens herschikken enz. Maar zag in de vluchtige schim niets over speciale commandos of zoiets dergelijks. Kan je dus wel aanraden om zelf te gaan lezen.

Nu is Powershell wel krachtig, maar ik kan maar moeilijk wennen aan de naar mijn mening ongelukkig gekozen syntax. Nu is dat ook niet altijd geweldig in in de Linux Terminal, daar niet van. Maar zodra je de namen van de commando's weet voor de acties die je uit wil voeren, dan is de syntax, opnieuw naar mijn mening, consistenter.

Als terminals echter je interesse hebben, dan kan ik je wijzen op een interessant project. Tot op heden is het alleen beschikbaar op Mac en Linux. Er zijn plannen om in de toekomst ook Windows te ondersteunen, maar dat is nu niet het geval.

Anyway, de naam van het project is: Warp AI. Heb je een Mac of Linux desktop, dan kun je dit downloaden en gebruiken als Terminal vervanger. Er is een gratis plan waar je gebruik van mag maken en nu hoef je nog maar te zeggen wat je wil bereiken en de WarpAI terminal geeft je de commandos en syntax om dat te bewerkstelligen. Deze kunnen zelfs meteen worden uitgevoerd door op de rechter pijl toets te klikken en daarna de ENTER-toets.

DIt maakt naar mijn mening het gebruik van de Linux terminal zoveel makkelijker en je hoeft nu amper namen van commandos meer te onthouden. Dat is/was namelijk het grootste gebrek van de Linux terminal...als je uit de Windows wereld komt. Want zoveel namen van commando's hebben geen bal te maken met de functie die wordt uitgevoerd. Of zijn zo raar afgekort dat dit ook als een tang op een varken slaat. Opnieuw mijn mening. Het zal vast begrijpelijker zijn als je met Linux bent opgegroeid.

Maar ja, dat ben ik dus niet, beheer echter wel een 50-tal Linux servers (zonder GUI) op dit moment en dat bevalt me beter dan het bijhouden van het twintig Windows servers. Met WarpAI word het bijhouden van de Linux servers echter een heel stuk makkelijker en ben daardoor al steeds meer servers van Windows naar Linux aan het verhuizen.

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