Microsoft heeft een update voor versie 1.19 van Windows Terminal uitgebracht. Windows Terminal wordt met Windows 11 meegeleverd en maakt het mogelijk om in een scherm met tabbladen een command prompt, PowerShell, Windows PowerShell en Azure Cloud Shell te openen. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor thema's en profielen. Nieuw in versie 1.19 is onder meer een zoekfunctie, thema's worden nu gerespecteerd onder Windows 11, en de nieuwe rendering engine is nu als standaard ingesteld. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug Fixes and Changes We've rolled back to an older compiler to get Terminal working on Intel Core 2 Duo machines again (!) (#16907)

ReadConsoleOutputCharacterW no longer fails on lines containing narrow surrogate pairs (#16898)

no longer fails on lines containing narrow surrogate pairs (#16898) Auto-detected URLs and search results are no longer pushed around by wide characters (oops) (#16787)

We will now display control characters literally if they were produced with the Windows Console APIs (#16825)

Entering the tab switcher via the command palette no longer selects the wrong tab (#16858)

All localizations are now checked into the project, so you can build any historic version with all of its original languages (#16835)