Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.87.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.87.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al net maart is, wordt deze versie nog als de februariuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:

February 2024 (version 1.87)

Welcome to the February 2024 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com. Insiders: Want to try new features as soon as possible? You can download the nightly Insiders build and try the latest updates as soon as they are available.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.87.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-03-2024 19:25
6 • submitter: guidogast

07-03-2024 • 19:25

6

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

13-06 Visual Studio Code 1.101.0 3
16-05 Visual Studio Code 1.100.2 3
09-05 Visual Studio Code 1.100.0 6
17-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.3 0
11-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.2 0
09-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.1 5
04-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.0 12
14-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.2 0
11-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.1 0
06-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.0 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Visual Studio Code

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
4
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Skit3000 7 maart 2024 19:58
Die voice dictation werkt écht goed (in het Engels in ieder geval). Nadeel is wel dat de stembesturing uit de Copilot integratie is gehaald waardoor je het nu niet meer kunt gebruiken om code te laten (her)schrijven met je stem. Het is een beetje gek, maar ik vond het wel prettig om gewoon code te kunnen selecteren en zeggen hoe het moet veranderen (in plaats van dit zelf in te typen).

En nee, ik laat niet al mijn werk door AI doen, maar als je een blok if-else statements hebt en dat om wilt zetten in een switch-case dan doet Copilot dat veel sneller (en in mijn beleving ook met minder tikfouten) dan ikzelf.
Heedless @Skit30008 maart 2024 09:00
Misschien nog steeds wat anders, maar als je de Copilot shortcut (ctrl+i) indrukt opent het chatwindow. Als je die shortcut dan ingedrukt blijft houden dan gaat de dicteermodus meteen aan, zolang je ze vast houdt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Heedless op 24 juli 2024 18:48]

PdeBie @Skit30008 maart 2024 09:34
Puur voor mij beeld: jij selecteert dan een stukje if-else code en zegt tegen de computer "change to switch case"?

Daar heb je toch ook de CTRL + . (Code Actions heet het geloof ik) voor?
markwiering @Skit30007 maart 2024 21:14
Ik vind dat jouw reactie een +2 verdient i.p.v. een +1, omdat jouw reactie informatief is. :)

Ik kan op elk gewenst moment VSCodium op mijn computer zetten via mijn pakketbeheerder. Ik ben aan het overwegen om dat een keer te proberen. :)

Tot nu toe heb ik altijd in Geany gewerkt. Dat is een kleiner programma, dat ook prima werkt op oudere computers. Ik ben eigenlijk wel benieuwd wat de plus- en minpunten zijn van VSCodium vergeleken met Geany. :)
divvid @markwiering8 maart 2024 08:25
op mijn oudere MBP (2014, dus echt grijs en bejaard) loopt VSCode als een zonnetje. VSCodium zal niet anders zijn. Mijn ijkpunten: Pycharm, selenium, Eclipse etc, etc.
Metname de remote explorer is geweldig

Copilot integratie gebruik ik al een tijdje omdat ik kwalificeer als 'teacher'. Echt eng hoe goed dat soms werkt maaar soms ook echt niet.

iets simpels als value uit een input halen in jquery maakte copilot het volgende van:
yscale_load_min : $("#yscale_load_min").val()
Moet natuurlijk zijn.
yscale_load_min = $("#yscale_load_min").val()
Dit soort slordigheden gaan er hopelijk nog wel uit.
PdeBie 8 maart 2024 09:31
De refactor preview in een apart window ziet er ook uit als een fijne change!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq