Bitwarden 2024.2.3

Password Manager
  • Web app navigation update: The Bitwarden web app has been totally redesigned! We hope you enjoy the new experience (learn more).
  • Duo 2FA login update: Duo has introduced Universal Prompt for users and admins. Duo admins who have enabled the service will see slight changes to the Duo 2FA login process. See here.
Self-hosting
  • Support for log in with passkeys (beta): Self-hosted Bitwarden servers now support the log in with passkeys feature (see here).

Bitwarden 2024.2.2

Admin Console
  • Collection management for end-users: Organizations now have the option to allow all users to create and manage their own collections. This option, located on the Organization info screen, is opt-in for existing organizations and opt-out for organizations created after 2024.2.2 (see here).
  • Deprecation of Manager role: When you turn on collection management, organization users with the Manager role will be migrated to the User role with a new Can manage permission over their assigned collections (see here).
Secrets Manager
  • Ansible integration: Use Bitwarden Secrets Manager to retrieve secrets and inject them into your Ansible playbook (see here).

rscheper 7 maart 2024 18:55
De titel is 2024.2.1. In de tekst staat changelog sinds 2024.2.0 en de changelog zelf heeft het over .2.2 en .2.3.
nietes 7 maart 2024 23:16
Ik gebruik alleen de extensie in mijn browsers

