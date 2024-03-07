Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. De changelog sinds versie 2024.2.0 laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Bitwarden 2024.2.3 Password Manager Web app navigation update: The Bitwarden web app has been totally redesigned! We hope you enjoy the new experience (learn more).

Duo 2FA login update: Duo has introduced Universal Prompt for users and admins. Duo admins who have enabled the service will see slight changes to the Duo 2FA login process. See here. Self-hosting Support for log in with passkeys (beta): Self-hosted Bitwarden servers now support the log in with passkeys feature (see here). Bitwarden 2024.2.2 Admin Console Collection management for end-users: Organizations now have the option to allow all users to create and manage their own collections. This option, located on the Organization info screen, is opt-in for existing organizations and opt-out for organizations created after 2024.2.2 (see here).

Deprecation of Manager role: When you turn on collection management, organization users with the Manager role will be migrated to the User role with a new Can manage permission over their assigned collections (see here). Secrets Manager Ansible integration: Use Bitwarden Secrets Manager to retrieve secrets and inject them into your Ansible playbook (see here).