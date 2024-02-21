Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 115.8.0

Mozilla Thunderbird logo (79 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 115.8.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts. Verder zijn er een spamfilter, spellingscontrole, kalender en adresboek, en heeft het een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 115 treffen we onder meer een nieuwe gebruikersinterface aan, die van Mozilla de naam Supernova heeft meegekregen. Verder zijn de kalender en het adresboek verbeterd, en worden links niet meer in Thunderbird geopend, maar in de standaard webbrowser. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What’s New
  • Added option to show packet dump when OpenPGP fails to decrypt
Fixes
  • Thunderbird slowed down significantly when opening email files (.eml)
  • Inbox view intermittently reverted to default view after moving or deleting messages
  • Size of collapsed folders in folder pane did not include size of subfolders
  • Hovering over folder does not always expand subfolders
  • Switching to thread pane of a folder using keyboard navigation did not focus top message
  • Clicking "Sent unsent messages" in Outbox context menu while in offline mode did not prompt user to go online
  • Mail tab-specific Unified Toolbar buttons received focus incorrectly
  • Quick Filter settings did not persist when Quick Filter bar was turned off
  • Quick Filters were unusually slow
  • OpenPGP Key Manager filtering did not work
  • OpenPGP sometimes attempted to decrypt message with incorrect key
  • Autoconfig failed on servers that did not support OAuth2
  • Opening different attachments with the same name in different messages could cause attachment files to become conflated
  • Overflowed attachment list could not be scrolled
  • Passwords disappeared from password manager list after applying and clearing filters
  • Cookies in cookie manager list disappeared after applying and then clearing filters
  • Security fixes

Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer 115.8.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-02-2024

36

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Mozilla Thunderbird

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Cluefull 21 februari 2024 11:18
Voor het simpele gebruik dat ik er van maak, met meerdere email accounts van meerdere providers op een desktop, is Thunderbird een uitstekend product.
Ik vind het wel een tekortkoming, dat de echte email adres van de afzender van ontvangen emails nergens te zien is. Alleen de naam die de afzender aan zijn account heeft gegeven wordt getoond. Uit oogpunt van security lijkt mij dit toch wel belangrijk. Extensions die dit vroeger wel mogelijk maakten voor verzonden en ontvangen emails werken sinds versie 115 niet meer. Jammer

Edit: gebruik op desktop.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cluefull op 23 juli 2024 10:24]

Robbierut4 @Cluefull21 februari 2024 11:23
Dit is nog gewoon mogelijk hoor, bij mij staat het in ieder geval in het "message pane", het email veld rechts.
wat je kunt doen is in dat veld rechtsbovenaan op "more>customise" klikken en dan het "always show sender full adress" aanklikken.
Cluefull @Robbierut421 februari 2024 11:39
Bedankt voor de respons.
Mijn post was onduidelijk: ik bedoel kolommen in de message list, voordat je een email opent, dus een lijst zonder gebruik te maken van de message pane. Het zal wel paranoia zijn, maar ik zie/controleer dat adres liever voordat ik een mail open voor lezen.
Prisma16 @Cluefull21 februari 2024 14:24
Ook hier een zeer tevreden gebruiker van Thunderbird(onder Linux)voor meerdere accounts/providers.
Om je vraag helder te krijgen, je wil dus in de lijst "henk123@provider.com" zien in plaats van "Henk Jansen" ?
Cluefull @Prisma1621 februari 2024 18:21
@BertThuis, bedankt voor je reactie.
Ja, dat is de bedoeling. Tot versie 115 was er een (minstens een) extension die twee extra kolommen in de lijstweergave kon zetten: email adres van afzender en ontvanger. henk123@provider.com naast Henk Jansen als afzender, en in clue.full@provider.com en Cluefull (mijn eigen emailadres en naam) als ontvangers kolommen.
Het emailadres waarnaar Henk heeft verzonden kan ook interessant zijn. Bijvoorbeld, ik ben clue.full@provider maar een spammer kan cluefull@provider proberen en die komt aan (Gmail). Gebrek aan "." kan een indicatie zijn. Afzender Henk Jansen ken ik, maar het adres pielemuis@ratjetoe.cc niet.
Ik heb begrepen, dat Mozilla extensions de toegang tot bepaalde delen van mails heeft ontzegd, zodat de makers geen update kunnen maken voor die functionaliteit. Ik vind die functionaliteit wel een eerste geruststellende controle op mogelijke kwaadwillenden, en begrijp eigenlijk niet, dat het niet native in Thunderbird aanwezig is.
Gemeijer @Cluefull23 februari 2024 14:53
Probeer anders eens de fine-tuned Thunderbird fork Betterbird: https://www.betterbird.eu/

In Betterbird kun je in de lijstweergave het echte sender address wel laten weergeven.
Voor mij dé reden geweest dat ik ben overgestapt naar Betterbird.
Nooit spijt van gehad :)
Cluefull @Gemeijer23 februari 2024 18:16
Bedankt!
Vlg. de site, "... You can install Betterbird at the same time as Thunderbird and run them on the same profile. That means that you can try out Betterbird with zero hassle, and go back to Thunderbird if you don't like it ..."
Dat gaat nu gebeuren. Nogmaals bedankt.
Gehenna 21 februari 2024 11:35
Ziet er een stuk beter uit weer met deze update als ik de screenshot zo bekijk. Het blijft toch mijn goto mailclient op linux.
MornixRS @Gehenna21 februari 2024 13:45
Dito voor mij. Ook op Windows trouwens. De lay-out is ondertussen zodanig dat ik hem zelfs prettiger dan Outlook vindt. Het enige wat me opvalt dat in sommige configuraties het iets langer duurt om een verzonden bestand te kopiëren naar de map verzonden.
Username3457829 @MornixRS5 maart 2024 16:37
Werkt ie ook sneller bij opstarten van het programma? Ik heb sinds de nieuwe Outlook mail is geforceerd ipv de oude Mail in W10 dat ie niet onmiddellijk verschijnt, maar soms pas na 10 seconden ofzo. En dan ook nog traag is bij het laden van de andere inboxen die onder de default inbox staan.
MornixRS @Username34578295 maart 2024 16:44
Misschien was ik wat onduidelijk: de vertraging ervaar ik op Linux. Daar duurt het verzenden soms iets langer met aanhangsels (afbeeldingen etc.). Je krijgt dan ook een melding in de trant van "bezig met kopiëren naar map verzonden".
Wat betreft Outlook: die heb ik teruggezet naar de oude versie omdat ik in de nieuwe versie enkel mijn hoofdaccount krijg te zien en niet de andere mailboxen waar ik toegang tot heb. Nog niet uitgezocht wat daar misgaat. Traagheid met opstarten heb ik niet ervaren.
Username3457829 @MornixRS5 maart 2024 16:52
Oh nee ik bedoel mijn vraag niet zo. Ik wil gewoon weten hoe Thunderbird presteert op Windows (windows 10 als je dat hebt), want mogelijk wil ik dan overstappen. Ik zou het natuurlijk ook gewoon kunnen testen, maar ach nu ik dit artikel tegen kwam dacht ik, laat ik het even peilen.
(Overigens realiseer ik me nu dat dit ook nog eens een oud artikel is van de vorige versie van Thunderbird, want ik wilde de comments lezen. Normaal is de reactiemogelijkheid gesloten na enkele dagen ... das apart.)

Dat hele linux verhaal boeit me niet haha.
MornixRS @Username34578296 maart 2024 11:29
Haha spraakverwarring! Hier in huis gebruikt iedereen al jaren de Windows versie van Thunderbird. Ik heb het net snel ff op werk geïnstalleerd met een Microsoft365 account en ook dat werk prima. Ik zie geen vertragingen met opstarten en mail ophalen.
Username3457829 @MornixRS6 maart 2024 16:05
Nice ga ik het misschien maar eens uitproberen dan. Dank
FvH 21 februari 2024 15:05
Wat ik zelf erg jammer vind is dat het voor fatsoenlijke integratie met M365 weer een betaalde 3rd party plugin (owl) nodig heeft en zelfs dan werkt het niet ideaal. Als consultant heb ik best een berg email adressen bij klanten die M365 hebben. Maakt een mooie client toch flink minder bruikbaar.
kozue @FvH22 februari 2024 09:26
Werkt hier anders prima hoor. Als je de mail server instelt op outlook.office365.com krijg je een optie om OAuth2 authenticatie te gebruiken. Geen plugins voor nodig.
Kroesss @FvH5 maart 2024 15:55
Tot voor kort had ik ook een O365-mailadres, en ik heb er nooit problemen mee gehad. Net als kozue aangeeft kun je gewoon de server instellen, en dan wordt het netjes afgevangen door Thunderbird zelf.
Wim1147 21 februari 2024 14:35
Goed om te zien dat er issues met de PGP-integratie zijn opgelost. De integratie met OpenPGP was al erg goed met Thunderbird en gebruik PGP-encryptie was uiteraard al ingebouwd. Hopelijk werkt het nog weer even wat beter nu.
Uruk-Hai 21 februari 2024 11:13
Ik heb Thunderbird onlangs kort geinstalleerd om mijn oude Google TakeOut archief (een .mbox bestand) te importeren en uit te lezen middels een plugin, maar eenmaal geïmporteerd kon ik niks vinden met de zoekfunctie van Thunderbird. Daarna heb ik Thunderbird er maar weer af gegooid.

Dat is dan ook de enige reden voor mij om Thunderbird nog zo nu en dan te gebruiken. Voor dagelijks e-mailen ben ik overgestapt op browser-based en smartphone apps.
Magic Power @Uruk-Hai21 februari 2024 13:03
.... maar eenmaal geïmporteerd kon ik niks vinden met de zoekfunctie van Thunderbird.
Zoeken in Thunderbird naar emails gaat best eenvoudig, maar om het fatsoenlijk te doen vereist een paar extra stappen.

Allereerst, ga naar 'Accountinstellingen' en zorg dat alle email gesynchroniseerd wordt. Bij email die niet volledig gesynchroniseerd is, kan het zoeken minder goed gaan. Edit: En zet bij 'Instellingen->Algemeen' 'Globaal zoeken en indexeren activeren' aan.

Dan zijn er twee manieren om te zoeken in Thunderbird: Snelfilter (Quickfilter) en Globaal zoeken (Ctrl-k).

Met 'Snelfilter' zoek je alleen in de huidige map. Dit is de makkelijkste methode, klik hiervoor op de Snelfilter knop. Je kunt dan je zoekterm ingeven en eventueel een paar filterknopjes aanzetten, de gefilterde lijst wordt dan daaronder live geupdate.

Met Globaal zoeken (Ctrl-k) zoek je in alle emails die aan Thunderbird zijn gekoppeld. Vul de zoekterm in en druk op Enter. Je krijgt dan een lijst met gefilterde emails. Aan de linkerkant kun je bij de personen en mappen filteren of je die wel of niet wilt zien. Deze lijst is alleen erg onoverzichtelijk. Druk daarom op de (kleine) link rechtsboven genaamd 'Resultaten als lijst tonen', dan krijg je een fatsoenlijke lijst waar je doorheen kunt bladeren.

Ik herinner me ook truukjes met 'from:' en dergelijke gebruiken, en er schijnen hulpzame addons te zijn, alleen hiervoor moet ik nog even wat nazoekwerk doen.

Edit: Heb instelling voor indexering activeren toegevoegd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Magic Power op 23 juli 2024 10:24]

willemb2 @Magic Power21 februari 2024 13:23
Dat 'Snelfilter' is wel verre van snel zodra je ook in de body van de mail zoekt. Standaard staat dat dan ook uit.
Magic Power @willemb221 februari 2024 15:48
Ik heb even liggen zoeken in de body van emails, maar dat vindt hij ongeveer even snel als zoeken in de header info. En ik heb een zoekterm gebruikt die nergens in de headers voorkwam, dus hij moet in alle body's van alle emails hebben gezocht. Ik moet er dan wel bij vermelden dat ik om het jaar mijn emails opruim, dus er zaten maar 128 emails in. (vanaf begin 2023 tot nu). Op een uptodate Linux Mint 21.3.
erikmeuk3
@willemb221 februari 2024 18:24
Het snelfilter is de filterbalk die boven de mails verschijnt.
ctrl-shift-k
Ik heb daar een aan/uit knop voor in de balk gezet.
Die is razend snel hier.

ctrl-shift-f is het gewone filter met de opties.
Die is redelijk snel, als je de mail op een ssd hebt staan.
Glamdring @Uruk-Hai21 februari 2024 11:45
Als je op Windows zit, kun je MailStore Home gebruiken om een .mbox bestand uit te lezen. MailStore Home bevat ook een zeer krachtige zoekfunctie.
Jerie @Uruk-Hai22 februari 2024 16:01
Verbazingwekkend dat Google nog mbox gebruikt, gezien de vele stabiliteitsproblemen. Maildir zou verstandiger zijn https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maildir
Uruk-Hai @Jerie23 februari 2024 21:25
Ik weet niet of Google nu nog mbox gebruikt. Dat heb ik niet gezegd.

Mijn mbox bestand is namelijk al weer zeker drie jaar oud.
Jerie @Uruk-Hai23 februari 2024 22:42
Mja maakt niet uit of ze dat in 2020 of 2010 gebruikten. Is al zeker 20 jaar uit de gratie.
DhrRob 21 februari 2024 14:17
Ik ben sinds kort overgestapt op BetterBird, een fork met extra fixes en features. Werkt net wat stabieler en fijner.
Tweaker1958 @DhrRob21 februari 2024 17:40
Had ik enige tijd geleden al eens naar gekeken, maar ze rapporteerde nogal wat bugs waar ze nog niet klaar mee waren. Het enige probleem wat ik heb met Thunderbird is de zoekfunctie waar je niet een logisch resultaat krijgt, zowel layout als opsomming. Dus als Betterbird uit de bug phase is een mogelijk alternatief, want daar schijnt de zoekfunctie stukken beter te zijn.
erikmeuk3
@Tweaker195821 februari 2024 18:29
Alles heeft een behoorlijke tijd op een laag pitje gestaan.
Ik heb de indruk, dat er weer heel veel leven zit in de ontwikkeling.
Ik hoop dat je de bug/wens beter omschreven hebt als hier.
Je moet namelijk wel extreem duidelijk zijn, totdat ze er iets mee kunnen.
Tweaker1958 @erikmeuk32 maart 2024 14:44
Het zijn geen bugs. Het is een slechte feature.
zordaz @DhrRob21 februari 2024 18:51
Ik gebruik ook al enige tijd de Betterbird fork op Linux, omdat daar de Unix mailspool ondersteuning nog wel aanwezig is en op TB al aardig wat versies niet meer. Er is toegezegd dat het terug zou komen, maar na anderhalf jaar wacht ik helaas nog steeds.
Kroesss @DhrRob5 maart 2024 15:58
Die gebruikte ik ook, maar met de nieuwe layout in Thunderbird viel 1 belangrijk voordeel van BetterBird weg, namelijk de verticale weergave. Uiteraard zijn er andere dingen, maar voor mij persoonlijk zijn die van minder belang. En dan wordt het nadeel steeds belangrijker, en dat is voor mij toch wel het updateproces. Je moet bij BetterBird iedere keer handmatig een installer downloaden en uitvoeren, en vervolgens ook het waarschuwings-scherm van Windows wegklikken. Bij Thunderbird is het letterlijk 1 klik op de notificatie dat er een update is.
Friemel 21 februari 2024 19:00
Het wil mij niet lukken om een reply address in te stellen zoals 'friemel+bedrijf@gmail.com', het alias deel wordt gewoon genegeerd. Of kan dat simpelweg niet?
Anoniem: 57411 @Friemel22 februari 2024 04:55
Voor wat het waard is: bij mij (versie 115.6.0) lukt het probleemloos, zowel bij de account settings/identities als bij het instellen van de reply-to in een individueel bericht.

Het zou dus gewoon moeten werken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 57411 op 23 juli 2024 10:24]

kozue 22 februari 2024 09:37
Ik ben altijd een tevreden Thunderbird gebruiker geweest, maar ik moest gisteren m’n laptop opnieuw installeren en nu krijg ik m’n eigen mailserver niet meer werkend. Lijkt een bekend probleem te zijn in de omgang met self-signed certificaten. Voorheen nooit problemen mee gehad, maar in de huidige versie werkt het gewoon niet meer. Je krijgt een popup waarin je een uitzondering toe kunt voegen, maar daarna niks meer. Opnieuw proberen vraagt opnieuw om die uitzondering weer toe te voegen. Er staan bugreports voor open zonder oplossing.

Ik denk dat het wel zou moeten lukken door tijdelijk een oude versie op te starten (uit een tarball ofzo), want voorheen had ik er nooit problemen mee, en wanneer het eenmaal werkt, blijft het ook wel werken. Maar vervelend is het wel. Zou fijn zijn als ze een keer hun bugs op gaan lossen ipv al dat gesleutel aan nieuwe features die niemand gebruikt.

