De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 115.8.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts. Verder zijn er een spamfilter, spellingscontrole, kalender en adresboek, en heeft het een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 115 treffen we onder meer een nieuwe gebruikersinterface aan, die van Mozilla de naam Supernova heeft meegekregen. Verder zijn de kalender en het adresboek verbeterd, en worden links niet meer in Thunderbird geopend, maar in de standaard webbrowser. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What’s New Added option to show packet dump when OpenPGP fails to decrypt Fixes Thunderbird slowed down significantly when opening email files (.eml)

Inbox view intermittently reverted to default view after moving or deleting messages

Size of collapsed folders in folder pane did not include size of subfolders

Hovering over folder does not always expand subfolders

Switching to thread pane of a folder using keyboard navigation did not focus top message

Clicking "Sent unsent messages" in Outbox context menu while in offline mode did not prompt user to go online

Mail tab-specific Unified Toolbar buttons received focus incorrectly

Quick Filter settings did not persist when Quick Filter bar was turned off

Quick Filters were unusually slow

OpenPGP Key Manager filtering did not work

OpenPGP sometimes attempted to decrypt message with incorrect key

Autoconfig failed on servers that did not support OAuth2

Opening different attachments with the same name in different messages could cause attachment files to become conflated

Overflowed attachment list could not be scrolled

Passwords disappeared from password manager list after applying and clearing filters

Cookies in cookie manager list disappeared after applying and then clearing filters

Security fixes