Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.1.2 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

It is time to move back to Suricata version 7 after identifying the relevant default option changes in order to keep IPS/Netmap happy when running it. Kea also received a number of tweaks and updates as well as our VPN service integrations. Last but not least this includes FreeBSD 13.2-p10 and the recent DNS denial of service attack mitigation.