Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 123.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 123 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser vereist sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 en heeft in deze versie onder meer de mogelijkheid gekregen om webpagina's aan te melden die niet goed werken in Firefox, zodat Mozilla dat kan oplossen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • We’ve integrated search into Firefox View. You can now search through all of the tabs on each of the section subpages - Recent Browsing, Open Tabs, Recently Closed Tabs, Tabs from other devices, or History.
  • Having any issues with a website on Firefox, yet the site seems to be working as expected on another browser? You can now let us know via the Web Compatibility Reporting Tool! By filing a web compatibility issue, you’re directly helping us detect, target, and fix the most impacted sites to make your browsing experience on Firefox smoother.
Fixed
  • When translating web pages, we are now also translating text in tooltips (i.e. titles) and text displayed in form controls (i.e. placeholder).
  • Various security fixes.
Changed
  • Address bar settings can now be found in the Firefox Settings' Search section.
  • Improved PGO optimizations for macOS ARM64 and Android
  • Off-main-thread canvas on macOS, Linux and Android
Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • The Network Monitor now supports saving a response body to disk through the Save Response As context menu item. This replaces the Save Image context menu item, which only supported saving images.
Web Platform
  • We now implement linearRGB interpolation for SVG gradients, as well as the existing sRGB interpolation. You can choose which to use via the color-interpolation property.
  • Previously, SVG feImage elements that pointed to SVG content required the SVG document to have a root element that had non-percentage width and height values. Such content will now fall back to use the default replaced element values of 300px width and 150px height and the feImage will no longer fail to render.
  • By enabling Preload and Modulepreload support, Early Hints are now fully supported.
  • Audio echo cancellation can now be applied to microphone inputs when the audio output is redirected to another device with setSinkId().
  • Firefox now supports declarative ShadowDOM, providing developers greater flexibility and improved ergonomics when working with ShadowDOMs directly within HTML.
Unresolved
  • Some machines with older AMD CPUs may see image thumbnails incorrectly render as all black in file dialogs. If this is the case, updating the graphics driver should address this issue.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 123.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-02-2024 16:17
13 • submitter: Technomania

20-02-2024 • 16:17

13

Submitter: Technomania

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

27-05 Mozilla Firefox 139.0 21
18-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.4 13
13-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.3 10
02-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.1 9
29-04 Mozilla Firefox 138.0 11
16-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 8
08-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.1 29
01-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0 17
28-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.4 8
25-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.3 16
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
13
13
6
1
0
4
Wijzig sortering
aveenhuysen 20 februari 2024 16:38
Blijf het jammer dat ze nog steeds geen mooie oplossing hebben voor het groeperen van tabs net zoals in Chrome en Edge. Echt een gemis...................
GertMenkel
@aveenhuysen20 februari 2024 16:58
Ik ben zelf beter bediend door Tree Style Tabs en eventueel Simple Tab groups, je zou in de addons kunnen kijken of er eentje is die jouw flow helpt. Die groepen in de tabbalk heb ik zelf nooit zo begrepen, dus ik weet eerlijk gezegd niet wat er daarin mogelijk is qua addons tegenwoordig (ik heb me er niet in verdiept maar ik gok dat webextensions niet de Chrome-stijl groepen kunnen doen?)

Mocht je dat nog niet hebben gedaan, kun je hier Mozilla laten weten dat je hier op zit te wachten. Hoe meer feedback, hoe groter de kans dat het binnenkort een keer opgepakt wordt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GertMenkel op 23 juli 2024 01:49]

PCG2020 @GertMenkel20 februari 2024 17:25
Simple Tab Groups werkt voor mij persoonlijk prima. Ik heb de voorganger daarvan eerst heel lang gebruikt maar die werkte niet meer met de nieuwe engine van Firefox. Het was dus even zoeken naar een vervanger. STG configureren naar mijn voorkeur was wel wat gedoe, herinner ik me.

Maar inmiddels draait de add-on alweer jaren bij mij. Via mijn Firefoxaccount wordt 'ie ook netjes bij elke nieuwe installatie van de browser op een vers systeem ingevoegd en geüpdatet.
Jazco2nd
@aveenhuysen20 februari 2024 17:38
Ik gebruik altijd Sidebery voor Vertical tabs. Kan niet meer zonder verticale tabs. Zo heb je ook meer ruimte in de hoogte. Minder scrol werk.
Oh en groeperen is dan een eitje en gaat grotendeels automatisch.
Uchy @Jazco2nd21 februari 2024 09:40
Hoe haal jij de horizontal tabs weg? Ik zou dat (verticale tabs) ook wel willen, maar zit met hoe je de horizontale tabs weghaalt...
Jazco2nd
@Uchy21 februari 2024 10:12
De instructies staan onder "How to use":

https://github.com/zilexa...ve-tabbar%2Bsidebarheader

Dit is onderdeel van mijn post install script voor Fedora Silverblue (veel prettiger en gebruiksvriendelijker dan Windows) maar de instructies zijn voor elk OS hetzelfde.
Alex3 @aveenhuysen21 februari 2024 00:05
Misschien is het moeilijk te verenigen met het gebruik van multi-account containers.
Patriek 20 februari 2024 17:17
Alleen al voor het versienummer geüpdatet :Y)
Firefox blijft mijn browser in oogpunt van privacy. Google heeft teveel macht.
beerse
@Patriek21 februari 2024 08:55
Dan zou ik zeker opletten bij sub-versie 4, dat wordt er 1 om te bewaren.
Uchy @beerse21 februari 2024 09:40
Wil je dat eens uitleggen? Wat je schrijft is voor mij abracadabra...
Lizard @Uchy21 februari 2024 09:57
Ik denk dat dit wordt bedoeld: 123.4
Uchy @Lizard21 februari 2024 11:14
Haha, LOL, dat is een kwartje die laat landde, dank :D
Jerie 21 februari 2024 17:26
Na update staat prominent in What's New:
Now when you type in the address bar, Firefox suggests a list of popular results with images* to find what you're looking for even faster.

[ Try it now ]

*This visual update is only available with Google Search.

Powered by Mozilla. Putting people before profits since 1998.
Ik weet niet of ik er om moet lachen of huilen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq