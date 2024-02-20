Mozilla heeft versie 123 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser vereist sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 en heeft in deze versie onder meer de mogelijkheid gekregen om webpagina's aan te melden die niet goed werken in Firefox, zodat Mozilla dat kan oplossen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New We’ve integrated search into Firefox View. You can now search through all of the tabs on each of the section subpages - Recent Browsing, Open Tabs, Recently Closed Tabs, Tabs from other devices, or History.

Having any issues with a website on Firefox, yet the site seems to be working as expected on another browser? You can now let us know via the Web Compatibility Reporting Tool! By filing a web compatibility issue, you’re directly helping us detect, target, and fix the most impacted sites to make your browsing experience on Firefox smoother. Fixed When translating web pages, we are now also translating text in tooltips (i.e. titles) and text displayed in form controls (i.e. placeholder).

Various security fixes. Changed Address bar settings can now be found in the Firefox Settings' Search section.

Improved PGO optimizations for macOS ARM64 and Android

Off-main-thread canvas on macOS, Linux and Android Enterprise You can find information about policy updates and enterprise specific bug fixes in the Firefox for Enterprise 123 Release Notes. Developer Developer Information

The Network Monitor now supports saving a response body to disk through the Save Response As context menu item. This replaces the Save Image context menu item, which only supported saving images. Web Platform We now implement linearRGB interpolation for SVG gradients, as well as the existing sRGB interpolation. You can choose which to use via the color-interpolation property.

Previously, SVG feImage elements that pointed to SVG content required the SVG document to have a root element that had non-percentage width and height values. Such content will now fall back to use the default replaced element values of 300px width and 150px height and the feImage will no longer fail to render.

By enabling Preload and Modulepreload support, Early Hints are now fully supported.

Audio echo cancellation can now be applied to microphone inputs when the audio output is redirected to another device with setSinkId() .

. Firefox now supports declarative ShadowDOM, providing developers greater flexibility and improved ergonomics when working with ShadowDOMs directly within HTML. Unresolved Some machines with older AMD CPUs may see image thumbnails incorrectly render as all black in file dialogs. If this is the case, updating the graphics driver should address this issue.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 123.0 voor macOS (Fries)