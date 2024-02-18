Software-update: ExplorerPatcher 22621.3007.63.2

ExplorerPatcher logo (79 pix) Versie 22621.3007.63.2 van ExplorerPatcher is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om het uiterlijk en de functionaliteit van onder meer de taakbalk, startmenu, systemtray en Windows verkenner veel verder aan te passen dan wat normaal mogelijk is in Windows 10 of 11. Uitgebreide informatie over wat er allemaal mogelijk is kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Tested on OS builds 22000.2538, 22621.1992, 22621.3007, 22621.3085, and 22621.3155.

  • Fixed a bug where explorer.exe would crash repeatedly when the system is in OOBE. (36ebe5a)
    • ExplorerPatcher now no longer loads if it detects that the system is in OOBE or in credential reset.
  • Taskbar10: The Network and Battery flyouts on later 22621 builds onwards and Windows 10 now open instantly without issues. (97fd483)
  • Taskbar10: Allowed the use of search box (without highlights) on Windows 11. (0157ecc)
    • The behavior when the Start or Search menu is open is currently not the same as Windows 10, and we have no plans to fix this yet. Please do not make new Issues regarding this.
  • Start10: Added proper handling when the Windows 10 start menu is not available (e.g. 24H2/Canary builds). (3c8809e)
  • Start10: Removed the original method for fixing Jump List (right click) views. (79b0f68)
  • File Explorer: The address bar shrinking is now more accurate with pixel-perfect height compared to Windows 7, 8.1, and 10 (without the modern search). (e0b97e2)
  • GUI: Added "Uninstall" section containing a button to launch the uninstaller. (0c5021b)
  • Setup: There should now be fewer .prev files, and uninstallation should be cleaner as well. (296c6a0)
  • Symbols: Added explorer.exe symbols for 22621+ and unified the method for Windows 10 Alt+Tab on 22000. (1f2e2c4)
  • Localization: Added translations for Lithuanian, Polish, Russian, and Turkish.
  • Taskbar10: Improved animation performance when centering and/or EP Weather is not enabled, also fixed search box positioning on small taskbar without centering. (22d9e3c)
  • Setup: Fixed a bug that placed wincorlib.dll on Windows 10 when it is not supposed to, causing the start menu to crash. (610ba7f)

Please consult the README for more details. A detailed change log is available here.

Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website ExplorerPatcher
Download https://github.com/valinet/ExplorerPatcher/releases/download/22621.3007.63.2_fb28688/ep_setup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 2,38MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

18-02-2024 • 12:28

Bron: ExplorerPatcher

Update-historie

12-'23 ExplorerPatcher 22621.2861.62.1 24

Reacties (30)

Boeryepes 18 februari 2024 15:16
Dit is de redder van mijn Win11 productiviteit... en dan bedoel ik het snel schakelen tussen verschillende apps en documenten.

Na 1 slechte ervaring met een Win11 update en crashende explorer.exe deinstalleer ik de patcher altijd zodra Windows een 'Install and shutdown' toont.
pbk @Boeryepes18 februari 2024 16:09
Als je snel wil schakelen tussen apps gebruik je niet de taakbalk maar juist sneltoetsen?
Boeryepes @pbk18 februari 2024 16:20
Wat doe je dan als je tussen office apos switched die elk meerdere documenten open hebben?
pbk @Boeryepes18 februari 2024 17:05
Zoals @EnigmA-X ook al aangeeft: je kan met Alt + Tab dan wisselen. Als ik bv. meerdere Excel-documenten heb openstaan kan ik met Alt + Tab snel van de ene naar de andere wisselen.
Je ziet ze met voorbeeld en documentnaam in beeld als je de toetscombinatie indrukt.

Zelf snap ik ook altijd niet zo goed waarom mensen een verbeterde taakbalk/startbalk willen hebben.
Ik start programma's door op de Windowstoets te drukken en dan de eerste letters van het programma in te typen en wisselen doe ik met Alt + Tab.
Programma's die ik vaak op start zet ik in de taakbalk en start ik met Win + 1, Win + 2, etc.
En de instellingen open ik met Win + I. Dan heb ik het wel zo'n beetje gehad en gebruik ik dus de startknop en de taakbalk verder niet met de muis.
Dat werkte al zo in Windows 10 en nu ook weer in Windows 11. Voor mij was de overgang van Windows 10 naar 11 daarom een minimaal verschil.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pbk op 23 juli 2024 07:29]

pmeter @pbk18 februari 2024 17:59
Zelf snap ik ook altijd niet zo goed waarom mensen een verbeterde taakbalk/startbalk willen hebben.
Ik zal een poging doen. Het gaat voor mij om twee aspecten.

1. Ik heb mijn taakbalk verticaal met bovenin een Quicklaunch bar waarin de icoontjes van de meest gebruikte 26 apps (meer dan horizontaal in Windows 11 passen) altijd zichtbaar zijn. En daaronder wil ik alle geopende apps onder elkaar zien, mèt tekst achter het icoontje zoals de geopende bestandsnaam. Mijn taakbalk ziet er zo uit als ik veel applicaties open.

2. Ik heb in mijn startmenu mappen en daarin submappen met apps. Die categorieën, (een aantal) subcategorieën en apps orden ik graag in Total Commander omdat het met de muis veel omslachtiger is om veel apps te ordenen. Die functionaliteit is voor mij onmisbaar, omdat ik zoveel apps heb en ik de namen ervan vaak niet kan onthouden of waarvan ik überhaupt niet kan onthouden dat ik ze heb. Als ik van een bepaalde subcategorie apps een app nodig heb, wil ik de subcategorie-map openen en dan zien welke ik geïnstalleerd heb staan. Het gaat om apps met namen zoals CZ V, OP-Xa V en SQ80 V.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pmeter op 23 juli 2024 07:29]

pbk @pmeter18 februari 2024 19:55
Je voorbeeld 2 kan ik begrijpen. Zelf gebruik ik niet zoveel apps, maar dan kan ik me voorstellen dat het handig is om ze te categoriseren. Dat zou je trouwens ook in een gewone map met submappen kunnen doen als je daar snelkoppelingen naar de apps in plaatst.

Van je eerste voorbeeld vraag ik me dan af of je wisselt tussen je geopende programma's en documenten door ze met de muis aan te klikken? En start je die programma's dan ook met de muis? Persoonlijk zou ik dat dus met sneltoetsen doen, maar zo heeft iedereen zijn eigen voorkeur.
Robertdw @pbk18 februari 2024 20:11
Zo doe ik dat ook, gewoon paar mappen op de desktop maken met daarin naar categorie links naar programma's. Bijvoorbeeld Multimedia, Systeem, Games etc.
Zo'n map kan je ook weer vastmaken aan Start.
Ximaar @pmeter18 februari 2024 19:46
Gebruik al jaren de lay-out met taakbalk rechts. Heb wel de voorbeeldpopuptijd langer gezet omdat ik wel eens doorschiet met de muis om de schuifbalk van een applicatie te gebruiken. Heb ook alle instances van FF er in en zou de tabbar van FF kwijtwillen. Waterfox eeft daar een instelling voor, maar die heeft andere gebreken. In FF heb ik alle bladwijzers links. Best handig met die te brede en te lage laptopschermen.
TheVivaldi @pbk18 februari 2024 17:24
Oftewel: helemaal geen taakbalk meer in Windows 12, probleem opgelost.
pbk @TheVivaldi18 februari 2024 20:00
Dat zou kunnen maar ik vind het toch nog wel fijn om wel de taakbalk in beeld te hebben om even snel te zien welke programma's er open staan. Ik klik er dan dus niet op maar voor mij is het dan wel een visuele bevestiging dat er iets actief is. Ik werk ook met meerdere virtuele desktops, dus dan is het wel handig om even te zien op welke desktop een app actief is.
EnigmA-X @Boeryepes18 februari 2024 16:42
Uh. Alt-Tab of Windows-Tab?
Pindamann @Boeryepes18 februari 2024 20:04
Ik had ook zoiets, maar weet niet zeker of ik op dat moment de automatische updates wel aan had staan. Sindsdien heb ik iniedergeval Start11 genomen (betaald). Met als enige doel om niet applicaties in de taakbalk te groeperen en uitgeschreven te hebben ipv alleen een icoontje. Bevalt wel goed
FitTiv 18 februari 2024 12:52
Op sommige van mijn apparaten (oudere HP laptops met name) crashtte explorerpatcher nogal vaak. Wel echt een fijne "patcher".

Op de crashende machines heb ik Retrobar geinstalleerd. Minder opties, maar werkt goed.
HertogJan @FitTiv18 februari 2024 12:55
Klopt. Had er ook last van. Deinstalleren kon toen ook niet zomaar.
Jerie @FitTiv18 februari 2024 13:21
RetroBar heeft zo te zien geen Windows 7/10 theme. Ik gebruik ExplorerPatcher specifiek op Windows 11 voor de Windows 10 UI. Voorheen gebruikte ik Open-Shell.

De-installeren kan altijd via safe mode. Zie ook de FAQ.
Terrestrial 18 februari 2024 12:50
Zeer prettig programma wat Windows 11 nog een beetje werkbaar maakt. Ik ben langzamerhand bezig apparaten hier naar windows 11 over te zetten en dan is openshell en explorerpatcher het eerste wat er op komt. Het enige wat ik nog mis is een manier om de tekst in verkenner aan te passen, het staat te ver uit elkaar.
FlipFluitketel Frontpage Admin @Terrestrial18 februari 2024 13:07
Bedoel je zoiets als "Opties", "Weergave", "Ruimte tussen items kleiner maken (compacte weergave)" :?
Terrestrial @FlipFluitketel18 februari 2024 13:14
ja dat is 'm... had daar wel al gekeken maar over het hoofd gezien. Het zit er gelukkig nog in dus.
pvdheu 18 februari 2024 14:38
Gebruik zelf al vanaf heel vroeg StartAllBack. enkel de mogelijkheid om de taskbar van de primary naar een ander monitor te verplaatsen was genoeg reden om met die tool te werken. Dat notificaties in WIN11 meeverhuizen is daarbij ook wel een bonus.
Mitsuko 18 februari 2024 15:13
Wat ik vooral mis aan de standaard Windows 11 taakbalk is de adresbalk. Die gebruik ik heel vaak en zoeken vind ik geen goed alternatief. Blijkbaar heel niche want ik hoor er nooit iemand over in discussies over wat de Windows 11 taakbalk allemaal mist.
mr_embo 18 februari 2024 17:17
Heel fijne app om de W11 taskbar terug verticaal te plaatsen en enkele opties te tweaken. Sedert enkele maanden verlopen de Explorer updates probleemloos en synchroon met de Windows updates.
Tyrian 18 februari 2024 17:41
Ik heb StartAllBack gekocht voor dit doel. Het kost bijna niets en staat me toe om een perfecte kopie van de Windows 7 taakbalk en start menu te draaien zonder dat er ook maar één systeembestand voor gepatcht hoeft te worden.
mutley69 18 februari 2024 17:44
Ik denk er sterker en sterker aan om de workplace-shell naar 64-bit te proberen overzetten. Spijtig dat kde voor windows tot stilstand gekomen is. Al die moderne snufjes van Microsoft en de verstopperspelletjes die ook Google en Apple zo graag spelen - wil ik iets dat werkt en dat vlot werkt - en waar continuïteit van belang is. En vooral geen zijdelingse scrollbars die verdwijnen of zo smal zijn dat ze onhandig worden (ja dat is ook onder linux een probleem - ik wil die oude windows 95/NT4 scrollbars terug!).
Patriot 19 februari 2024 03:39
Ik gebruik dit eigenlijk vooral om die hinderlijke 'Recommended apps' sectie uit mijn startmenu te verwijderen :')

Ik heb een hekel aan reclame, en dat lijkt er wat mij betreft teveel op :+
OLED 18 februari 2024 13:46
Bijna altijd als er een nieuwe windows komt dan is het weer hetzelfde;
-98 SE was het beste, XP is ruk!
-XP was het beste, Vista is ruk!
-Windows XP was het beste, 7 is ruk!
-Windows 7 was het beste, 8 is ruk!

En u willen mensen de windows 10 taakbalk in windows 11 hebben…
Boogie @OLED18 februari 2024 14:09
Eens, maar dat je in windows11 niet meer zelf kan kiezen of je applicaties groepeert is wel suf en zo zijn er in de loop der jaren wel meer nuttige features kwijtgeraakt en verstopt.
xSNAKEX @Boogie18 februari 2024 14:31
Dit kan tegenwoordig wel weer. Echter is het nog steeds minder geïmplementeerd dan voorheen, aangezien je het niet kleiner kan maken en de breedte variabel is.
aikebah @OLED18 februari 2024 14:08
98SE was fantastisch.. alle instellingen beschikbaar vanuit 1 locatie - configuratiescherm... kom daar nog maar eens om in modern windows... de helft moet nog steeds via configuratiescherm, de andere helft is zoeken waar ze die setting nu weer verstopt hebben in de nieuwe settings app.
dasiro @OLED18 februari 2024 17:07
Millenium, Vista en Windows 8(.1) waren de brakke OS'en die je terecht/bewust vergeten bent. Het is een tik/tok die ondertussen al 20 jaar bezig is ;)
Uruk-Hai @dasiro18 februari 2024 21:51
Dat vind ik te kort door de bocht. Windows ME is de enige echt slechte Windows versie die ooit bestaan heeft, alle andere versies waren/zijn stabiel genoeg voor jaren lang dagelijks gebruik.

