Versie 23.3.4 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 23.3.4: Metadata Editor: Constraint creation was fixed Editor performance on Linux was enhanced

SQL Editor: Autocomplete for aggregate functions was added Arrays highlighting was added SELECT query validation was fixed Color and font settings with enabled semantic analysis was fixed Small font in the editor and result set was fixed Creating multiple parsing jobs was fixed

Outline viewer: Composite types and arrays support and validation was added Data type decorations were added Error when saving SQL console as a script was fixed

AI: Issue with using chat format in completion dialog was fixed

Data Editor: Ignoring quotes option was added to Advanced paste Issue with multiple checks in filters was fixed

ER Diagram: Self-connection rendering was enhanced

Data Transfer: Delimiter selection when exporting in TXT format was added Target table change on the mapping page was fixed

General: Idle connections behavior has changed, now they are automatically closed by default after some time

New drivers: RisingWave driver support was added Cubrid driver support was significantly enhanced (thanks to @longhaseng52)

Databases: Altibase: Adding and renaming constraint in metadata editor was fixed Reading data in columns with quote names was fixed Clickhouse: Legacy driver was fixed MySQL and MariaDB: ‘Grant option’ is checked only if grant permission exists Snowflake: Snowflake driver was updated to version 3.14.4 Double-dash single-line comments highlighting was fixed Functions words were added to SQL Editor SQLite driver was updated to version 3.44.1.0 TDengine: Unqoted table names presentation was fixed PostgreSQL: Option ‘Show all databases’ was moved to the main page in the Connection settings Redshift: Added extended support for stored procedures for early Redshift versions

Misc: Links to download PRO version were added Ability to use waffle-jna in MariaDB, PostgeSQL, and Oracle was added Flipped splash screen on macOS Sonoma was fixed

