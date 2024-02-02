De eerste bètarelease van OBS Studio versie 30.1 is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. Belangrijk om te weten is dat vanaf versie 30 de ondersteuning voor Ubuntu 20.04, Qt 5 en FFmpeg versie 4.4 of ouder is komen te vervallen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

NOTE: This beta is NOT the Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting Beta. This beta does not include those features. For more information on Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting, please see their announcement here. Note: NVIDIA users may need to update their GPU drivers to 531.61 or newer.

Enabled HDR for HEVC over RTMP

Reworked the Image Slideshow source The reworked Image Slideshow source loads files asynchronously and fixes an issue where the slideshow would loop before showing all images. To change existing Image Slideshow sources to the new version, you must recreate them. Existing Image Slideshow sources will continue functioning as before.

Added Capture Audio option to window/game capture on Windows

Added Premultiplied Alpha option for game capture on Windows

Added option for automatic cropping to bounding box

Added maxRGB tonemapper for SDR in HDR Tone Mapping filter

Added GPU rescaling options for streaming and recording outputs

Added channel selection for CoreAudio input devices

Added Capture Card Device source type on macOS

Enabled multi-track audio support for mpegts

Added AV1 support for VA-API

Added AV1 support for WebRTC/WHIP output

Added Video Capture Device (PipeWire) source type

Added HDR support for the Elgato HD60 X Rev.2

Added theme data search paths

Added Lua script location to search path for Lua native libraries

Added Python 3.11 support for Windows and macOS

Updated obs-websocket to version 5.4.0 Release notes are here: https://github.com/obsproject/obs-websocket/releases/tag/5.4.0

Improved simple mode replay buffer settings

Switched to bigger units in the UI for high bitrate/large recordings

Disabled Paste Transform on locked scene items

Disabled Edit Transform if scene item is locked

Removed Windows 7 and Ubuntu 20.04 NVENC fallbacks

PCM audio in (fragmented) MP4/MOV is now supported