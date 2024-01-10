Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. De changelog voor versie 2024.1.0 laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

My Account Log in with passkeys (beta): Passkeys can be used to log in to the Bitwarden web app as an alternative to using your master password and email (see here). Password Manager Account switching for browser extensions: Log in to up to 5 accounts and switch seamlessly between them when using Bitwarden browser extensions (see here). Admin Console Configure subscription via Public API: Use new Public API endpoints to configure subscription information like seat count, maximum auto-scaling, and storage (see here).

More organization upgrade paths: More Bitwarden organizations can now upgrade to a different subscription without needing to contact support. Self-host with Helm GA Bitwarden can now be self-hosted in Kubernetes deployments using a Helm Chart (see here).