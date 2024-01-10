Software-update: Bitwarden 2024.1.0

Bitwarden logo (79 pix)Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. De changelog voor versie 2024.1.0 laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

  • Log in with passkeys (beta): Passkeys can be used to log in to the Bitwarden web app as an alternative to using your master password and email (see here).
  • Account switching for browser extensions: Log in to up to 5 accounts and switch seamlessly between them when using Bitwarden browser extensions (see here).
  • Configure subscription via Public API: Use new Public API endpoints to configure subscription information like seat count, maximum auto-scaling, and storage (see here).
  • More organization upgrade paths: More Bitwarden organizations can now upgrade to a different subscription without needing to contact support.
  • Bitwarden can now be self-hosted in Kubernetes deployments using a Helm Chart (see here).

Bitwarden

Versienummer 2024.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 10-01-2024 14:55
9 • submitter: Munchie

10-01-2024 • 14:55

9

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Bitwarden

beerse 10 januari 2024 17:45
Als je bitwarden gebruikt om je passkeys op te slaan (en overal te gebruiken) dan moet je opletten dat je de passkey voor het gebruik van bitwarden ook in een andere passkey opslag zet, zoals bijvoorbeeld op je mobiel of in windows-hello van je prive laptop.

Bij bitwarden kan dat door bij het opslaan van de passkey in het bitwarden window te kiezen voor ' andere opslag' of zo iets (links onder in het bitwarden windowtje van de browser app) en dan te zien of er zo iets beschikbaar is.
fre0n 11 januari 2024 01:06
Voor zelfhosted / thuis oplossingen kun je vaultwarden gebruiken
Mark de Vaal 11 januari 2024 07:51
Het zou fijn zijn dat ze eens in Linux hun browser extensie gingen fixen. Deze kan nog steeds niet syncen met de app.
RolandSmit @Mark de Vaal11 januari 2024 21:27
Extensie opnieuw installeren, dan werkt het weer (Chrome en Firefox).
Mark de Vaal @RolandSmit12 januari 2024 07:41
Nee hoor. Niet op Linux.

Bitwarden zegt letterlijk dat dit "nog" niet wordt ondersteund vanuit de app. Of de app kan op Linux geen connectie maken met de extensie of visa versa.
RolandSmit @Mark de Vaal12 januari 2024 09:30
Ik heb, tot een maand geleden, nooit sync problemen gehad met de extensie (Linux Mint, Chrome en Firefox). Gisteren merkte ik dat er een maand niet gesynchroniseerd was; handmatig lukte niet, wél na opnieuw installeren extensie.
Waar leest u het bericht van Bitwarden?
Mark de Vaal @RolandSmit12 januari 2024 18:21
Letterlijk dit:

" Browser Intergration not Supported"
" Unfortunately browser integration is currently not supported in the linux version. "

Oja, dit is met flatpak en met de appimage file. Ik gebruik geen snap!
RolandSmit @Mark de Vaal13 januari 2024 11:29
https://community.bitward...yncing-failed-error/61105

Meerderen met dit probleem, maar blijkbaar toch oplosbaar. Gaat niet per se over Linux, maar bij mij werkt het in ieder geval wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RolandSmit op 22 juli 2024 21:32]

3raser 11 januari 2024 08:49
Het is jammer dat Account switching for browser extensions alleen kijkt naar de actieve account. Het zou veel beter werken als hij naar alle geopende kluizen zou kijken zodat je niet handmatig hoeft te schakelen als je verschillende accounts hebt voor eenzelfde dienst.

