Mozilla heeft versie 121 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser, die sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 vereist, vraagt nu om de av1-codec te installeren wanneer deze niet aanwezig is wanneer hardwaredecoderen wordt aangezet. Verder kan de macOS-versie via stembediening worden aangestuurd en maakt de Linux-versie nu standaard van Wayland gebruik. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Firefox now prompts Windows users to install the Microsoft AV1 Video Extension to enable hardware decoding support for the AV1 video codec from about:support if not already installed.

if not already installed. Firefox now supports Voice Control commands on macOS systems.

On Linux, Firefox now defaults to the Wayland compositor when available instead of XWayland. This brings support for touchpad & touchscreen gestures, swipe-to-nav, per-monitor DPI settings, better graphics performance, and more.

Note that due to Wayland protocol limitations, Picture-in-Picture windows require an extra user interaction (generally right-click on the window) or a shell / desktop-environment tweak. See bug 1621261 for related discussion and tracking, this post for a KDE configuration, and this extension for GNOME.

Note that due to Wayland protocol limitations, Picture-in-Picture windows require an extra user interaction (generally right-click on the window) or a shell / desktop-environment tweak. See bug 1621261 for related discussion and tracking, this post for a KDE configuration, and this extension for GNOME. Firefox can now force links to always be underlined. This option can be enabled in the Browsing section of the Firefox Settings menu.

The PDF viewer now includes a floating button to simplify deleting drawings, text, and images added in PDFs. Fixed Various security fixes. Enterprise You can find information about policy updates and enterprise specific bug fixes in the Firefox for Enterprise 121 Release Notes. Developer Developer Information

The Firefox Debugger now includes a new feature: an option to disable the debugger; keyword on the current page. This feature is accessible via a new checkbox in the Breakpoints side panel labeled Pause on debugger statement , located next to the existing Pause on exceptions checkbox. By default, this option is enabled, meaning that the debugger statements are active unless manually disabled.

keyword on the current page. This feature is accessible via a new checkbox in the Breakpoints side panel labeled , located next to the existing checkbox. By default, this option is enabled, meaning that the debugger statements are active unless manually disabled. As part of our work on improving the accessibility of Firefox Developer Tools, we've unified the focus indicator across the toolbox. The focus indicator is now larger with improved contrast, featuring a white box-shadow for enhanced visibility on blue backgrounds. Adjustments have also been made to ensure clear visibility across shared components and frequently used panels, preventing overlap with element borders or backgrounds. Web Platform The :has() selector is now supported. This allows authors to match an element that has, or "anchors", at least one element matching its relative selector.

selector is now supported. This allows authors to match an element that has, or "anchors", at least one element matching its relative selector. The hanging and each-line keywords are now supported for the text-indent CSS property, offering more convenient paragraph layout options for styles such as bibliographies, poetry, etc.

and keywords are now supported for the text-indent CSS property, offering more convenient paragraph layout options for styles such as bibliographies, poetry, etc. The balance keyword is now supported for the text-wrap CSS property, which can improve the appearance of short multi-line text blocks such as long headings or captions by harmonizing the line lengths.

keyword is now supported for the text-wrap CSS property, which can improve the appearance of short multi-line text blocks such as long headings or captions by harmonizing the line lengths. Lazy loading iframes are now supported ( <iframe loading=lazy> ). Lazy loading iframes are only loaded when visible, so non-critical iframes can load later when needed to speed up initial page loads, reduce initial network usage, etc.

). Lazy loading iframes are only loaded when visible, so non-critical iframes can load later when needed to speed up initial page loads, reduce initial network usage, etc. Support has been added for tail call elimination in WebAssembly language to improve support for functional languages.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor macOS (Fries)