Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 121.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 121 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser, die sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 vereist, vraagt nu om de av1-codec te installeren wanneer deze niet aanwezig is wanneer hardwaredecoderen wordt aangezet. Verder kan de macOS-versie via stembediening worden aangestuurd en maakt de Linux-versie nu standaard van Wayland gebruik. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Firefox now prompts Windows users to install the Microsoft AV1 Video Extension to enable hardware decoding support for the AV1 video codec from about:support if not already installed.
  • Firefox now supports Voice Control commands on macOS systems.
  • On Linux, Firefox now defaults to the Wayland compositor when available instead of XWayland. This brings support for touchpad & touchscreen gestures, swipe-to-nav, per-monitor DPI settings, better graphics performance, and more.
    Note that due to Wayland protocol limitations, Picture-in-Picture windows require an extra user interaction (generally right-click on the window) or a shell / desktop-environment tweak. See bug 1621261 for related discussion and tracking, this post for a KDE configuration, and this extension for GNOME.
  • Firefox can now force links to always be underlined. This option can be enabled in the Browsing section of the Firefox Settings menu.
  • The PDF viewer now includes a floating button to simplify deleting drawings, text, and images added in PDFs.
Fixed Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • The Firefox Debugger now includes a new feature: an option to disable the debugger; keyword on the current page. This feature is accessible via a new checkbox in the Breakpoints side panel labeled Pause on debugger statement, located next to the existing Pause on exceptions checkbox. By default, this option is enabled, meaning that the debugger statements are active unless manually disabled.
  • As part of our work on improving the accessibility of Firefox Developer Tools, we've unified the focus indicator across the toolbox. The focus indicator is now larger with improved contrast, featuring a white box-shadow for enhanced visibility on blue backgrounds. Adjustments have also been made to ensure clear visibility across shared components and frequently used panels, preventing overlap with element borders or backgrounds.
Web Platform
  • The :has() selector is now supported. This allows authors to match an element that has, or "anchors", at least one element matching its relative selector.
  • The hanging and each-line keywords are now supported for the text-indent CSS property, offering more convenient paragraph layout options for styles such as bibliographies, poetry, etc.
  • The balance keyword is now supported for the text-wrap CSS property, which can improve the appearance of short multi-line text blocks such as long headings or captions by harmonizing the line lengths.
  • Lazy loading iframes are now supported (<iframe loading=lazy>). Lazy loading iframes are only loaded when visible, so non-critical iframes can load later when needed to speed up initial page loads, reduce initial network usage, etc.
  • Support has been added for tail call elimination in WebAssembly language to improve support for functional languages.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 121.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 121.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-12-2023 15:56
23 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

19-12-2023 • 15:56

23

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

04-08 Mozilla Firefox 153.0.3 4
28-07 Mozilla Firefox 153.0.1 19
21-07 Mozilla Firefox 153.0 22
08-07 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.5 0
02-07 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.4 7
26-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.3 0
20-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.1 26
16-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0 25
09-06 Mozilla Firefox 151.0.4 3
03-06 Mozilla Firefox 151.0.3 3
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Reacties (23)

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pieterboes 19 december 2023 16:26
Versie 121. Niet normaal toch. Mag wel wat minder hoor.
PCG2020 @pieterboes19 december 2023 16:39
Microsoft Edge zit op 120.0.2210.77 en Google Chrome op 120.0.6099.110, dus of er nu zoveel verschil zit tussen die nummeringen en de nummering van Firefox... :?

edit: Iets verduidelijkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PCG2020 op 23 juli 2024 01:16]

Mitsuko
@PCG202019 december 2023 17:08
Microsoft Edge volgt daarmee natuurlijk wel gewoon de versie van Chromium, dus misschien niet het beste voorbeeld ;) Wat betreft versienummers heb je het eigenlijk over Chromium, Firefox en Safari. Safari doet langer met "major" versienummers (nu 17), dus het is 2 tegen 1.

Overigens zit Opera ook wat lager, maar ze lopen (momenteel) altijd 14 versies achter op Chromium, het tempo is verder hetzelfde.
PCG2020 @Mitsuko19 december 2023 17:16
Hoe het ook zij, Firefox is met versie 121 dus geen uitzondering als Chromium ook al op 120 zit. Het is niet alsof Firefox om de drie dagen een nieuwe versie krijgt omdat het echt een belabberde browser is, of zo :+
HakanX @PCG202019 december 2023 19:57
Het is sowieso Google met Chrome die de versienummer gekte is begonnen. Destijds toen Chrome uitkwam was Firefox heel populair. Die zat toen wat hoger met de versienummer en leek het alsof Chrome achterliep omdat ze een lagere versienummer hadden. Dus gingen ze als een gek voor elke kleine bugfix omhoog met de versienummer om Firefox "in te halen". Uiteindelijk hebben ze ermee bereikt dat versienummers geen waarde meer hebben.
PCG2020 @HakanX19 december 2023 20:42
Gewoon een beetje kinderachtig gedoe, dus 8)7
The Third Man @PCG202019 december 2023 17:02
Ook niet zo raar omdat ze dezelfde basis, Chromium, gebruiken
PCG2020 @The Third Man19 december 2023 17:12
Klopt, maar daar ging het me niet om. Het versienummer is bij die twee ook al 120, dus zoveel verschilt dat niet van de 121 waar pieterboes een opmerking over maakte ;)
Ricotiene @pieterboes19 december 2023 16:37
Vraag me af hoe je dat na 20 jaar voor je ziet :P
disjfa @Ricotiene19 december 2023 16:56
Ik gok dat we dan rond de 300 zitten, dus zo erg is dat nog niet.
CH4OS @disjfa19 december 2023 18:08
Dat zien we over 20 jaar. @Ricotiene doelt op het feit dat Firefox zelf al bijna 20 jaar oud is. Op 9 November 2024 is het zover, dan bestaat Firefox 20 jaar. ;)
CH4OS @Ricotiene19 december 2023 18:06
Dat zullen we volgend jaar dan gaan zien op 9 November, wanneer Firefox 20 jaar bestaat. :+
Jazco2nd
@pieterboes19 december 2023 16:58
Huh, het versienummer zegt echt niks.
Had ook 1.23.123 kunnen zijn. Ze hebben gewoon een ontwikkelcyclus van 6 weken.
Uchy @Jazco2nd20 december 2023 10:40
Firefox heeft een cyclus van 4 weken :)
Forte 19 december 2023 16:39
The :has() selector is now supported. This allows authors to match an element that has, or "anchors", at least one element matching its relative selector.
Daar van de week nog mee lopen stoeien toevallig. Ging er vanuit dat ik zelf een css fout had gemaakt of dat het verkeerd werd gecompiled :) Bleek het dus gewoon aan Firefox te liggen.
ComputerGekkie @Forte19 december 2023 17:05
caniuse.com geeft hele fijne tabellen voor functies in browsers. In hoeverre het gesupport word e.d.
latka @Forte19 december 2023 17:25
Hmm. Volgens mij ligt het gewoon aan de dev als'tie bleeding edge functies wil gebruiken die niet breed ondersteunt worden....
Forte @latka19 december 2023 18:27
Klopt, maar develop meestal in Chrome waar :has() al wel langere tijd supported is. Dit keer in Firefox en zodoende dacht ik dat mijn selector niet goed was. Uiteindelijk via andere weg opgelost :)
Glassertje 19 december 2023 18:16
Begin het inmiddels wel irritant te vinden, als je een stuk tekst wilt kopiëren dat via het rechtermuisklik menu kopiëren, grijs is en je dit niet kunt selecteren. Als je een nieuw tabblad opent en dan terug gaat, werkt de kopiëren knop wel.
Uchy @Glassertje20 december 2023 10:42
Ik heb hier geen last van, vreemd? Heb je al eens een profiel refresh geprobeerd? Als ik hier jouw tekst selecteer kan ik dat met een rechtsklik meteen kopiëren.
Glassertje @Uchy20 december 2023 14:35
Reddit staat vol met dezelfde klachten. Dit gebeurd niet altijd. Gebeurde meestal op het moment, dat je effe iets snel moet kopiëren. 8)7

Heb deze versie opnieuw installeert en tot nu toe gaat het goed. hopelijk blijft het zo.
Robert-Jan 19 december 2023 17:18
Eindelijk, nu out of the box CSS support voor `:has()` pseudo selector. :)
Hero of Time Moderator LNX 19 december 2023 18:39
Fijn dat Wayland nu fatsoenlijk ondersteund wordt en standaard wordt gebruikt wanneer de gebruiker een Wayland sessie heeft. Toen ik eens Wayland probeerde, crashte er iets en was ik m'n Firefox vensters kwijt, terwijl die nog wel draaide.

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