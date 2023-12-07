Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2023.12.0

Home Assistant logo (79 pix) Versie 2023.12.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor homeautomation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2023.12: Welcome home!

Home Assistant Core 2023.12! The last release of 2023 is here, and we are going out with a bang! 2023 has been the Year of the Voice, and please stay tuned, as we will host a final 5th chapter live stream on our YouTube channel on 13 December 2023, at 12:00 PST / 21:00 CET! But that is not the end of the voice journey… Be sure to tune in!

This release has some nice quality-of-life improvements, making it feel like Christmas already! The thermostat card has been redesigned to match the gorgeous new entity dialog introduced, a new feature for the ever-improving tile card, re-importing blueprints, and much more! I’m most excited about the new login page that this release brings. It is beautiful, modern, and literally welcomes you into your own home! Home is where Home Assistant is, right?

This is it for 2023! What a year it has been! I just got one last thing to say this year: Thank you for using Home Assistant! Happy holidays & enjoy the release!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2023.12.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Home Assistant Core

Navi 7 december 2023 09:24
Heel mooie software, wel een nadeel is dat het standaard op een SQLlite database draait.

Na een server crash was de db file inconsistent en ben ik een hoop historie verloren. Maar het grootste probleem is: Dat zegt hij niet, hij gaat gewoon vrolijk verder vanaf 0 in een nieuwe db.

Ergens achterin een logfile vind je uiteindelijk een melding dat de database niet in orde was, maar dan is het al te laat en kun je de oude corrupte en nieuw gestarte niet zomaar meer mergen.

Ik ga het nu ombouwen dat het via MySQL loopt.
Oon @Navi7 december 2023 09:27
Ik ben ook gewoon bij mijn laatste reinstall een jaar of 3 geleden geswitcht naar MySQL, en wat een enorm verschil zeg. Performance is zoveel beter dat ik voor een jaar of 2 aan meetpunten in een grafiek kan knallen en de vertraging nu clientside zit, waar ik bij SQLite toch echt niet meer dan een paar weken in beeld kon brengen.
Ergens logisch dat het gewoon draait zonder afhankelijkheden, maar er zou toch wel een 'strong recommendation' in de docs kunnen vwb het gebruiken van een echte database
SeBsZ @Oon7 december 2023 09:36
Kun je voor MySQL kiezen dan of is dat een addon of integration?
Jay-v @SeBsZ7 december 2023 09:54
Dat moet je in je configuration.yaml zetten. De "recorder" heeft een "db_url" property, die kan je bijvoorbeeld dan als volgt configureren: "mysql://user:password@SERVER_IP/DB_NAME?charset=utf8mb4"

Staat netjes in de HA docs.
AJediIAm @Jay-v7 december 2023 23:27
Let op: dit worst yegenwoordig afgeraden. De standaar SQLite database is sinds dit jaar verreweg het meets betrouwbaar en stabiel
SeBsZ @Jay-v7 december 2023 10:35
Nice, thanks.
Aikon @Oon7 december 2023 09:45
Er is de laatste jaren heel veel gesleuteld aan performance etc. Ik ben juist weer terug naar SQLite vanaf MariaDB hierom. Wel influxdb ernaast voor de lange termijn data, maar ook dat wordt steeds beter. Met deze release kan je nu ook daadwerkelijk de long term statistics gewoon bekijken via de history tool.
Zer0 @Navi7 december 2023 09:30
Daar zijn backups voor :)
Het is me recentelijk ook overkomen, maar door het terugzetten van de backups ben ik maar een paar uur aan data kwijt geraakt.
Navi @Zer07 december 2023 10:04
Dat is dus het ding, je merkt het in eerste instantie niet omdat HA gewoon vrolijk opstart en doorgaat vanaf 0.

Een backup restoren heb ik uiteraard gedaan, maar daar zat dus een behoorlijk gat tussen. (Pas toen ik terug wilde kijken in de historie, weken later, zag ik het)
bhartman @Navi7 december 2023 12:36
Zet een file monitoring tool op de folder als automation. Dan krijg je vanzelf bericht als er een nieuwe file staat.
sys64738 Moderator F&V @Navi7 december 2023 09:30
Je historie 'moet' je in een externe DB stoppen. Ik heb zelf influxDB draaien waar HA al zijn data heen schrijft. Lokaal op mijn Pi hoe ik naar 1 dag bij. Kun je daarna helemaal los gaan met Grafana.

Maar ik maak ook elke dag remote back up van mijn HA dus als die crashed, kan ik die ook gewoon terug zetten.
Gratje 7 december 2023 10:01
Ik draai nog steeds the SQLite met de standaard db file. In de configuration een 180 dagen retentie.
Maar een software update duurt nog steeds 1.5 uur omdat die hele db gebackupped word.
Moet nog een keer uitzoeken of ik die db file inmiddels makkelijk om kan zetten naar een externe locatie.

Voice nog nooit gebruikt. Dus geen idee of het upberhaupt werkt. Weet dat ik een keer geprobeerd heb een vraag te typen in the assist en dat werkte niet (Sorry I couldn't understand that). Nooit meer aangeraakt daarna.

sweetdude @Gratje7 december 2023 10:44
ja dat gevoel heb ik vaker bij alle "spraak assistenten"
blijf het dom vinden om tegen apparatuur te praten. daarbij snapt hij het grootste gedeelte nooit. Het is leuk en hip dus zit het erin, maar echt gebruiken.... niemand die ik ken in ieder geval.

Misschien dat een Maastrichtse tongval er ook niet bij helpt :+
Beetje als de sketch van "Scottish Elevator - Voice Recognition - ELEVEN !."

Ortep @sweetdude7 december 2023 14:23
Kom hier in huis eens luisteren. Bijna alles gaat via voice control. Ik betrap me er op dat in bv in een hotel verwacht dat ik de lichten zo kan regelen of de tv kan aanzetten.
Geen enkel probleem met Rotterdamse uitspraak
tvtech @Ortep7 december 2023 19:47
Ik heb eigenlijk geen enkele behoefte aan voice, hier in huis gaat alles automatisch, zoals het naar mijn idee hoort bij Home Automation. Veel sensoren gebruiken, dan heb je het grootste deel makkelijk voorelkaar
Ortep @tvtech7 december 2023 19:56
Bij mij is HA ook een automatiseringssysteem en niet een control systeem waar ik alle schakelaars in huis samengevoegd heb op een tablet.
Wat er automatisch kan gaat ook automatisch. Ik heb ook geen enkele behoefte aan ingewikkelde dashboards met luxe knopjes en plaatjes.
Maar HA kan geen gedachten lezen.
Hij weet niet wanneer ik tv wil kijken of een film. Of misschien toch een boek wil lezen. Met een andere behoefte aan licht.
Als ik in de keuken ben gaat daar het licht feller branden. Handig als ik een glas wijn in schenk. Maar als ik ga koken wil ik echt meer en ander licht. HA weet ook niet hoe laat ik naar bed ga. Daar gebruik ik dus voice control voor.

tvtech @Ortep7 december 2023 20:11
Goed verhaal ja. Wij hebben die verschillende lichtbehoeftes niet en leiden een geregeld leven dus kun je veel automatisch laten lopen. En een enkele knop om iets te overriden.

Voor ons is het ook een groot deel gemak. Zo heb ik bv on ons bed een motion sensor die een lamp onder het bed op 1% laat branden zodra we in de nacht uit bed stappen. Zo loop je niet ergens tegenaan. Ook de overloop wordt automatisch verlicht, in de vroege ochtend op 40%. Voelt ook allemaal luxe zo.
Ortep @tvtech7 december 2023 21:13
Dat van dat bed heb ik ook. Rood en 1%. Alleen als mijn huis in de nachtstand staat. Als het overdag te donker is gaat het licht feller aan en warm wit.
De lichtkleur in toiletten badkamer en huiskamer is in de ochtend helder wit om wakker te worden. Tegen de avond wordt de kleur warmer.
Het licht in de gang veranderd afhankelijk van waar ik ben en welke richting ik uit ga.
Mijn wekker laat langzaam het licht onder het bed van 1% rood naar 100% warm wit gaan in 30 minuten. De laatste 5 komt daar het plafond bij.
Ik moet alleen nog voor elkaar krijgen dat ik ergens in huis kan roepen: wekker op 'tijd'. Dat kan wel, maar dan pikt de speaker waar ik sta het op en dat wordt de wekker. En niet mijn HA systeem
tvtech @Ortep8 december 2023 10:55
Hee, dat is grappig, zo heb ik het ook! Alleen geen rood, ik heb alleen witte lampen. Ook de badkamer is wit in de ochtend en geel in de avond. In de nacht 1 vd 3 gu10 spots op 1%.

Die wekker is inderdaad handmatig aanpassen. Ik gebruik de wekker op mijn iPhone maar dat is niet gekoppeld aan HA. Ik weet niet of dat wel zou kunnen.
IHVD @tvtech11 december 2023 08:02
Mijn vriend gebruikt een ikea lamp aangesloten op de dirigera/tradfri hub om zo 45min voor zn wekker op zn iPhonw stapsgewijs op te laten lopen.
tvtech @IHVD11 december 2023 12:15
ja, ik bedoel meer dat HA kijkt naar de wekker op de iPhone. Als je dan de ene dag om 7u opstaat en de volgende dag om 7:30, dus de wekker aangepast hebt, dat dit dan meegenomen wordt in HA.
IHVD @sweetdude11 december 2023 08:00
Wij gaan het gebruiken op mijn werk. Natuurlijk een hoop zelf moeten programmeren zodat Assist wel nuttige info geeft ipv "sorry i couldnt understand that", maar dat valt dus zelf in te programmeren. Beetje omslachtig om het werkend te krijgen, je moet je eigenlijk vast houden aan de voice lines die Assist wel herkent, zoals "set [light] to [percent]", dan pakt ie t vrij goed op.
sweetdude @IHVD11 december 2023 11:59
Het ligt eraan wat de doelgroep is, maar ga je dan een briefje ophangen voor de voice controls zodat iedereen ze kent?
Als dat de manier van automatiseren/ control is. Lijkt mij een lichtknopje met dimmer handiger.
AJediIAm @Gratje7 december 2023 23:39
Bekijk de live stream eens.

Met long term statistics is het niet meer nodig om de data retention hoog te zetten. De default database is op de default locatie de meest veilige en stabiele keuze.
Je jan je db op een gemounte share zetten, maar ik zou snachts backuppen en sochtend updaten zonder nieuwe backup.
telenut 7 december 2023 22:26
Heb reeds een homewizard, aqara hub, broadlink hub, Mi Light hub, Tuya hub, en homey... En al lang van plan over te gaan naar Home Assistant. Maar zie er tegen op om alles over te zetten :)
Met een vrouw en 2 kinderen blijft er niet veel tijd meer over voor domotica. Echter blijkt dat alle ontwikkelaars overstappen, dus veel andere keuze is er niet meer. Tips om vlotte overstap te maken altijd welkom.
vlijmen @telenut7 december 2023 23:07
Alles in één keer overzetten gaat zeker wat tijd kosten. Maar begin gewoon een voor één en neem er de tijd voor. Heb zelf nooit hoeven overstappen en direct met HA begonnen in een nieuwbouw woning. Maar niks dwingt je om alles hubs in een dag omgezet te hebben. Door het om de beurt te doen heb je direct tijd voor de benodigde leercurve.
alexvanniel @telenut8 december 2023 09:22
Ik ben zelf een tijdje terug ook overgestapt van Alecto hub (Tuya) en Philips Hue naar Home Assistant. En dat heb ik ook in stapjes gedaan. Nieuwe apparaten gingen standaard naar Home Assistant. Bestaande apparaten gingen één voor één stuk voor stuk naar Home Assistant. Wanneer het om een groepje ging zoals bijvoorbeeld in de slaapkamer, heb ik die wel in 1 keer verhuisd. Zo gingen er 3 lampen en 2 afstandsbedieningen naar Home Assistant. Helemaal aan het eind kon ik dan de stekker uit een lege Hue Bridge en een lege Alecto bridge trekken :). Alles in gefaseerd doen zorgt er voor dat niet de hele boel plat ligt, soms lag er dan een groepje uit om het te kunnen verhuizen maar dan is de overlast voor de rest van de familie eigenlijk minimaal.
telenut @alexvanniel8 december 2023 15:55
Ik heb nogal veel Zigbee spul. Dat kan helaas maar met één hub gelijktijdig verbonden zijn.
Alles op 433 Mhz of op wifi of IR kan je gewoon vanaf meerdere hubs bedienen.
Verder komt alles dan ook dubbel, of driedubbel in mijn Google Assistant terecht :-)
Het zal dus zeker in fases moeten verlopen.

En helaas moet ik dus ook nog hardware opnieuw kopen voor HA, waarbij je weer meerdere keuzes hebt in welke zigbee stick etc...
alexvanniel @telenut8 december 2023 16:01
Tja, ik ken het probleem van Zigbee dat maar aan 1 hub gekoppeld kan zijn. Ik heb ook de nodige zigbee spullen. Vandaar dat ik gefaseerd en soms per ruimte als het mogelijk was, de spullen verhuisd heb.
Maar inderdaad je moet dan wel nog hardware aanschaffen. Aan de andere kant heeft het dan wel weer een voordeel dat je wanneer je klaar bent, alles op 1 point-of-failure zit ;-) uh.. ik bedoel, dat je dan die andere hubs de deur uit kan doen :-D
telenut @alexvanniel8 december 2023 16:55
lol. Dat 1 point of failure... is wel een feit. Voor de homey heb je voor elk merk een nieuwe app nodig... en het geheugen zit dus gewoon vol. Loopt regelmatig vast, moet ik herstarten...
Al die goedkope oplossingen van Tuya of broadlink werken gewoon altijd.
Ergens zou ik die dus nog wel even houden als backup, of gewoon de Tuya hub aanspreken via de cloud API, wat mogelijk is met HA ( met homey ook, maar beperkt, want de ontwikkelaar is overgestapt naar HA)
Denk dat ze bij Homey dus gewoon te weinig moeite gedaan hebben om de ontwikkelaars die in vele gevallen gratis voor hen werken te belonen.

alexvanniel @telenut8 december 2023 17:22
Ach. Als je alles van Philips hebt en die bridge kapt er mee (been there, experienced it) dan ben je ook de pineut. Tenminste, tenzij je het gewoon kunt oplossen. Die bridge wordt wat lastiger want dat is een blackbox wat mij betreft (nouja, wit ... maar toch). Met die Sonoff adapter en Zigbe2MQTT heb je dan wel kans dat er dingen mis gaan en dingen niet reageren maar dan heb je tenminste logbestanden waar je in kunt duiken. Die bridge geeft geen duimbreed mee... die Alecto (Tuya) bridge ook niet... Dus wat dat betreft heb ik dan toch wel graag meer controle. Maar daar loop je dan ook wel het risico dat het soms niet werkt. Grappig genoeg maak ik mij daar dan disproportioneel meer druk om dan de rest van het gezin. Dat is achteraf altijd wel lachen. "Pappa, ga gewoon naar bed. Wat boeien die lampen nou?" "Uh nou... ik kan ze nu even niet uitschakelen want ... nouja, lang verhaal maar dat doet het even niet" "dan laat je de lampen toch aan"... dus.
GarBaGe 7 december 2023 09:57
Ik heb HA via een container draaien, maar eigenlijk nog nooit gekeken naar wat HA gebruikt als storage.
Ik vermoed dat er dan een DB server(tje) in de image zit.
Mogelijk ook SQLite?
hmm.... toch tijd voor een andere DB en/of backups....
MrCuddles @GarBaGe7 december 2023 10:05
Ja SQLite. Als je veel naar historische data kijkt is het aan te raden een DB in te stellen.
GarBaGe @MrCuddles7 december 2023 10:17
Ik draai nu pas 6 maanden. Dus nu alles kwijt raken is niet zo'n enorm probleem.
Maar ik heb wel de intentie meer en meer data te verzamelen en gebruik dan liever een beter product kwa DB.
Hier ga ik zeker ff naar kijken.
Bedankt!
MrCuddles @GarBaGe7 december 2023 10:26
Standaard wordt er geloof ik maximaal 10 dagen aan data bijgehouden.

Succes!
ivd79 @MrCuddles7 december 2023 16:21
Standaard wordt alle sensor data oneindig bewaard. Er was tot nu toe in de historische echter maar 10 dagen zichtbaar. Dat is met de nieuwe update aangepast:
Standaard een aantal dagen data per seconde. Daarna wordt de rest als gemiddelde per uur opgeslagen in SQLite zonder "einde".
RobertMe @ivd797 december 2023 17:12
Ja en nee. De recorder slaat standaard maar 10 dagen op.

Echter zit er sinds het energy dashboard ook iets van "long term statistics" in. Echter is dat niet alle data, maar de eerste? Laatste? Gemiddelde? Waarde over een X periode (meen 1 uur).

Dus als je een sensor hebt die bv elke minuut update zie je in de recorder database echt een punt elke minuut en zie je ook zoveel detail in de history. "Vroeger" (lees: voor deze 2023.12 versie) kon je in de history ook alleen dit zien. Nu gebruikt die echter ook deze long term statistics voor deze oudere datums. Echter zie je daarin dus veel minder details.
AJediIAm @MrCuddles7 december 2023 23:31
Nee, het worst just niet aangeraden om andere db te installeren.

Dit was vroeger een goed idee vanwege performance, maar met alle performance verbeteringen van SQLite worst het just aangeraden om bij de default DB te blijven.

Dit worst in de release party live stream nogmaals genoemd
sys64738 Moderator F&V 7 december 2023 09:24
Net even geupdate. Vlekkeloos als altijd.

De nieuwe thermostaat is echt mooi. Ziet er beter uit en de iets grotere knop is stuk makkelijker te bedienen. Ook het uiterlijk dat anders is wanneer ie aan of uit staat is erg tof. Wel is hij iets hoger geworden dus ik moet mijn dashboard wat tweaken om alles weer netjes te laten passen. En eigen Home Assistant is nooit af :P

Het inlog scherm gebruik ik niet vaak maar is ook heel mooi geworden. Alleen nog niet gekeken of je ook users weg kunt laten want mijn systeem users hoeven niet echt weergegeven te worden.

mOrPhie @sys647387 december 2023 09:59
Net even geupdate. Vlekkeloos als altijd.
Voor mij ook jaren dit gevoel idd, maar ik ben zelf 2 maanden terug overgestapt van Zigbee2mqtt die standaard in de HA Addon Store zit, naar de repository van Zigbee2mqtt zelf (https://github.com/zigbee...-zigbee2mqtt#installation). Hoewel de installatie gemakkelijk was en de overstap op wat werk na redelijk soepel, bleek een update van HA Core mijn Zigbee2mqtt dermate kapot te maken, dat ik een backup terug heb moeten zetten. Wat er precies aan de hand is weet ik nog niet, maar ik zit daardoor dus nog op HA Core 2023.10.
sys64738 Moderator F&V @mOrPhie7 december 2023 11:04
Ja das vervelend. Ooit (tijd geleden) ook in die situatie gezeten dat ik niet kon upgraden ivm brekende addons.

Wat is het voordeel van de eigen repo van Z2Mqtt te gebruiken? Nieuwste features?
mOrPhie @sys647387 december 2023 11:31
Wat is het voordeel van de eigen repo van Z2Mqtt te gebruiken? Nieuwste features?
De versie in de standaard repository gaat tot versie 1.18, terwijl zigbee2mqtt inmiddels op 1.34 zit. Een aantal devices die ik wilde gebruiken waren daarom niet supported.
sys64738 Moderator F&V @mOrPhie7 december 2023 12:38
Zucht. Toen ik je antwoord las, ging het lichtje pas branden voor me. Had zelf ooit ook problemen met een Zigbee device. Dus ik draai ook al hun eigen Repo.

Maar hier evengoed geen problemen ondervonden na deze update. Elke HA install is anders natuurlijk dus dat kan best.
MsG @mOrPhie11 december 2023 07:51
Er zit helemaal geen z2m in de standaard repository. Z2m is jaren geleden, eens van repository veranderd, van een individuele maintainers GitHub (Daniel Welch) naar echt een eigen organisatie. Hiermee veranderde de url ook. Van de url van Daniel Welch naar die van de Z2m nu.

Het zou heel gek zijn als Home Assistant in hun eigen repository een pakket zou zetten met een versie die al jaren oud is, terwijl er gewoon een nieuwere beschikbaar is.
Chiwn 7 december 2023 09:50
Heeft iemand leuke ervaringen met "Year of the Voice", iemand die kan duiden wat de verschillen zijn met nu en een jaar geleden?
MrCuddles @Chiwn7 december 2023 10:02
Ff heel kort en bonding:

Er is eerst een assistant toegevoegd waarmee je via chat opdrachten kon uitvoeren; "Zet de sfeer lamp in de woonkamer aan". Deze engine is later verder uitgebreid met speech-to-text en text-to-speech. Dus er valt letterlijk met je home assistant te praten en die praat terug. Op een telefoon/smartwatch valt het als de standaard voice assistant in te stellen om zo je huis met de stem te kunnen besturen. Ook zijn er bij verschillende device aliassen toe te voegen die mensen in je huishouden wellicht gebruiken voor hetzelfde device.

https://www.home-assistant.io/voice_control/
Chiwn @MrCuddles7 december 2023 10:20
Thanks!
En gebruik je het zelf ook?
ArawnofAnnwn 7 december 2023 10:01
Nog geen Raspberry Pi 5 ondersteuning? Jammer. Heb de Pi al binnen. Nu wachten tot HA klaar is om er op te draaien.
-DEVON- @ArawnofAnnwn7 december 2023 11:35
Direct bij de aankondiging van de RPI5 is dit al gecommuniceerd. Ze hebben we gewoonweg wat tijd voor nodig om een stabiele versie uit te brengen aangezien er veel verschillen zijn t.o.v. de RPI4.
In de aankondiging stond ook direct een verwachting wanneer ze een release hiervoor uitbrengen.

https://www.home-assistan...pport-for-raspberry-pi-5/
ArawnofAnnwn @-DEVON-8 december 2023 12:14
Dat snap ik ook volledig. Ik zeg ook alleen dat ik het jammer vind. Kan niet verwachten dat ze het direct beschikbaar hebben. Het is en blijft mensenwerk. Dat bericht vond ik ook nadat ik mijn Pi binnen kreeg.
joostiphone 7 december 2023 09:45
HomeAssistant Green besteld, gisteren binnen gekregen en backup teruggezet van een VM HA. In 20 minuutjes teruggezet. Heerlijke software!
DikkieDick 8 december 2023 09:33
Hmm... dacht ga mijn Dockercontainer op mijn Raspberry Pi4 eens updaten. Geen nieuw stable image. Eens ff kijken, blijkt die op dockerhub al 5 maanden oud te zijn.
-DEVON- @DikkieDick9 december 2023 07:56
Ik gebruik de repository van github ipv dockerhub. Die is wel up to date.
DikkieDick @-DEVON-9 december 2023 15:38
thanx. Ga ik ff op zoek daarnaar. :-)

Update: gelukt en in de 1e geslaagde poging na download start ie netjes en wat belangrijker is, de web-interface is weer benaderbaar en geen rare meldingen vanuit nginx nadat ik gisteren de 'gewone' linux-versie voor arm64 probeerde.

-DEVON- @DikkieDick13 december 2023 12:13
Mooi dat het gelukt is :)

