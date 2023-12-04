Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 546.29 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 546.29 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Season 1, Throne and Liberty, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora en Fortnite - Chapter 5. De changelog maakt verdr melding van een bijgewerkt profiel voor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 en twee problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3.5 technology including Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 1. Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the launch of THRONE AND LIBERTY which support DLSS 3, as well as the arrival of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Fortnite Chapter 5 which support DLSS Super Resolution.

Fixed Gaming Bugs
  • [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2] Updated application profile [4372908]
Open Issues
  • [Discord] When streaming gameplay, colors may appear muted [4349586]
  • A new NVIDIA icon is created in the system tray each time a user switch takes place in Windows [4251314]

3DEXP 5 december 2023 10:14
De drivers zijn zoals gewoonlijk goed en heeft geen bugs op mijn PC met een RTX 4090, eigenlijk al vanaf de GTX 980 geen rare bugs opgemerkt want gebruik sinsdien geen SLI waar ik wel eens problemen mee heb gehad. Ik gebruik ook 2 schermen alleen niet tegelijkertijd. De Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED en LG C1 TV.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 3DEXP op 29 juli 2024 17:34]

Gladiator666 @3DEXP5 december 2023 18:19
Idem. Ook installeer ik deze altijd nadat ik met DDU in veilige modus de vorige driver verwijder.

Nooit problemen gehad.. gaande van een gtx980 tot nu een rtx4090.
revengeyo @Gladiator6669 december 2023 17:26
Ik installeer altijd gewoon over de oude drivers heen
CrazyJoe 5 december 2023 10:49
Er is al een hotfix driver voor "[Discord] When streaming gameplay, colors may appear muted [4349586]".

Hotfix Driver 546.31 is hier te downloaden: https://international.dow...-international-dch.hf.exe

Deze fixt ook nog dit issue: "Some users experience intermittent stuttering when V-SYNC is enabled [Issue ID: 4379096]."
SjonnieK 4 december 2023 20:47
Ik ben benieuwd of deze goed is. Mega veel gezeik met 546.01 op m'n 4060 (mobile) en 3080

