Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 546.29 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Season 1, Throne and Liberty, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora en Fortnite - Chapter 5. De changelog maakt verdr melding van een bijgewerkt profiel voor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 en twee problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3.5 technology including Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 1. Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the launch of THRONE AND LIBERTY which support DLSS 3, as well as the arrival of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Fortnite Chapter 5 which support DLSS Super Resolution.

[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2] Updated application profile [4372908]