Versie 23.3.0 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 23.3.0: Security: database drivers were updated due to security reasons: DB2, Google BigQuery, Athena, and YugabyteDB

SQL Editor: Autocompletion of column names with special characters was fixed Output panel display in the statistics tab was fixed Selected query execution was fixed Queries with CTE execution was fixed

Data Editor: Filter value search was fixed Advanced Copy as HTML with spaces in the column names was fixed Numeric value “infinity” representation was fixed

ER Diagrams: Diagram update on metadata changes was fixed Automatic re-layout on notation or routing change was fixed

General: Tips of the day were updated Constraints rename was fixed Idle transaction rollback notification was fixed

Data Transfer: “Native clients” were renamed into “Local clients” Update on conflict behavior was improved (now it respects indexes too) Database restore was fixed List of supported variables was updated Database tasks: missing line break was added to the task log file

Connections: Driver download error handle was fixed was fixed ‘Check for new driver version’ setting save was fixed

Databases: Firebird: default values for procedure parameters are now displayed PostgreSQL/Greenplum: foreign key creation was fixed MySQL5 driver is available again Oracle: comments were added to the newly created columns

A number of minor UI bugs were fixed