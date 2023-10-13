Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.7.6 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This update is a maintenance release improving the DS-Lite use via separate GIF tunnels on top of IPv6-only connectivity. We are still continuing the efforts to provide better MVC integration for the gateways abstraction as well as working towards better MVC model consistency. We would like to thank GitHub user Monviech for his special contributions in the documentation on the subject of reflection and hairpin NAT.