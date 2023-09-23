Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. De changelog sinds versie 6.0.22 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Firefly III 6.0.26 Fixed Issue 7986, issue 7992 Fix exception when calling specific end points

Issue 7990 Remove unused translations Firefly III 6.0.25 Changed v2 index has better overview of bills (now called subscriptions) Deprecated My attempt to build the v3 -layout is now officially deprecated and removed. To see the new layout (in beta), use FIREFLY_III_LAYOUT=v2 . Fixed Issue 7970 Bad redirect for mass edit/delete forms.

Issue 7983 Bad math in the calculation of liabilities

Issue 7973 Bad account validation broke certain imports

Issue 7981 Menu had a bad link

Slack alerts now use the correct URL

Better htaccess files thanks to Softaculous Security Change htaccess rules so certain files can't be accessed. API Issue 7972 The API needed start

and end parameters for transactions, this is no longer the case.

and end parameters for transactions, this is no longer the case. New APIs for user group and rights management. Not yet documented. Firefly III 6.0.24 Fixed Issue 7920 Issues with automatic budgets

Issue 7940 Edge cases in the data import routine

Issue 7963 Fix audit items for rules

Fixed all issues with relative URLs (which I caused myself) API Issue 7944 Make sure all IDs are strings in the API Firefly III 6.0.23 Changed New debug information tables are in HTML Fixed Remove extra slashes from paths, breaking CSS