Software-update: Firefly III 6.0.26

Firefly III logo (79 pix) Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. De changelog sinds versie 6.0.22 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Firefly III 6.0.26

Fixed

Firefly III 6.0.25

Changed
  • v2 index has better overview of bills (now called subscriptions)
Deprecated
  • My attempt to build the v3-layout is now officially deprecated and removed. To see the new layout (in beta), use FIREFLY_III_LAYOUT=v2.
Fixed
  • Issue 7970 Bad redirect for mass edit/delete forms.
  • Issue 7983 Bad math in the calculation of liabilities
  • Issue 7973 Bad account validation broke certain imports
  • Issue 7981 Menu had a bad link
  • Slack alerts now use the correct URL
  • Better htaccess files thanks to Softaculous
Security
  • Change htaccess rules so certain files can't be accessed.
API
  • Issue 7972 The API needed start
    and end parameters for transactions, this is no longer the case.
  • New APIs for user group and rights management. Not yet documented.

Firefly III 6.0.24

Fixed
  • Issue 7920 Issues with automatic budgets
  • Issue 7940 Edge cases in the data import routine
  • Issue 7963 Fix audit items for rules
  • Fixed all issues with relative URLs (which I caused myself)
API
  • Issue 7944 Make sure all IDs are strings in the API

Firefly III 6.0.23

Changed
  • New debug information tables are in HTML
Fixed
  • Remove extra slashes from paths, breaking CSS

Firefly III screenshot

Versienummer 6.0.26
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Firefly III
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/v6.0.26
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-09-2023 08:38 3

23-09-2023 • 08:38

3

Bron: Firefly III

Update-historie

19-04 Firefly III 6.6.1 5
15-03 Firefly III 6.5.5 1
23-02 Firefly III 6.5.0 0
14-02 Firefly III 6.4.21 0
07-02 Firefly III 6.4.18 0
17-01 Firefly III 6.4.16 1
07-01 Firefly III 6.4.15 0
14-12 Firefly III 6.4.14 0
29-11 Firefly III 6.4.9 0
11-'25 Firefly III 6.4.6 4
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Verwijderd 23 september 2023 11:45
Fijn dat deze versie is uitgekomen. Ik kon bepaalde statements niet meer importeren vanwege een API error. In deze versie is dat opgelost.
_Thanatos_ 25 september 2023 11:36
Fijn dat je het kunt installeren als een docker. Want wie heeft er nou nog zin om een specifieke/comptiable versie van PHP op een server te installeren en bij te houden, en ook een DB-server (minder versiegevoelig, gok ik).

Hopelijk is het dus dockertje installeren, wat env variables zetten, en klik-klak-klaar. Ik mag aannemen dat PHP en whatever DB ze gebruiken, daar ook in zitten.
skimine @_Thanatos_25 september 2023 13:04
Als je de handleiding voor docker compose volgt heb je in principe een alles-in-één pakket. Werkt als een trein!

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