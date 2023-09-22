Versie 6.27 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.
In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New features
Bug fixes
- Kobo driver: Support updated firmware. Closes tickets: 2034954
- Nook driver: Add support for Nook Glowlight Plus 2023.
- Data files manager: Allow drag and drop of files onto the list of files to add new files
- Support 7z archives in addition to ZIP and RAR for automatic ebook extraction when adding to calibre. Closes tickets: 2036266.
- Linux/macOS: Fix detection of the Kindle Scribe with MTP firmware.
- E-book viewer: Allow clearing list of recently opened books from the open button's popup menu itself. Closes tickets: 2034760.
- E-book viewer: Add a link to show the currently viewed book in the calibre library (Go to->Metadata in the viewer controls to access it). Closes tickets: 2034905.
New news sources
- Book information dialog: Fix a regression that caused incorrect color for titles in dark mode. Closes tickets: 2034999.
- E-book viewer: Fix searching does not jump to first match if all matches are before current position in book. Closes tickets: 2034977.
- EPUB Output: Fix duplicated title page entry in spine for books that define a title page that ends up getting split. Closes tickets: 2035579.
- Allow for-light/dark-theme icon overrides to work for plugin icons placed by the user in the override folder.
- PDF Output: Fix background image + text not rendering correctly if the same background image is used with different text multiple times. Closes tickets: 2035338.
- E-book viewer: Fix section titles in highlights panel being incorrectly expanded to full titles when the section has multiple highlights. Closes tickets: 2034968.
- Prevent Quickview window from opening in the background. Closes tickets: 2035039.
- Edit book: Fix a regression in the previous release that caused an error when doing text based searches.Closes tickets: 2034900.
Improved news sources
- Times of India Print Edition by unkn0wn
- Hindu Feeds based by unkn0wn
- Australian Financial Review by unkn0wn
- Ambito
- Financial Times
- USA Today