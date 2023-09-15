Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.7.4 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The usual amount of improvements go out today with FreeBSD security advisories on top. The new Python version was also picked up. Note that the WireGuard plugin improvement effort is still going on and this time we refreshed the dashboard widget as that was being requested a number of times. The Polish language has been added to the GUI as well.