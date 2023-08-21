Astonsoft heeft versie 11.6.6 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in EssentialPIM version 11.6.6: The date for events and tasks added in the Today module will now be set to the day you right-click on.

Quick searching (Ctrl+Q) now hides lists in Notes and Tasks without any found items for smoother navigation.

Easily rearrange columns by right-clicking on them and selecting Customize.

Streamlined backup process for EPIM database files to EPIM Cloud.

Improved support for instant retrieval of new messages in IMAP mail accounts.

Enhanced synchronization of recurring events with Outlook and iCloud.

Fixed issue with double-clicking a reminder not taking you to the selected item.

Fixed the problem where related items weren't consistently visible after adding them.

Resolved tags disappearing for emails in specific scenarios.

Various stability improvements and bug fixes.