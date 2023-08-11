Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere, met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.65.1 / 1.10.1 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.10.4 / 5.65.4 Fixed Fixed Sandboxie-Plus-x64-v1.10.3 crash on startup #3174

Fixed issue with buttons not translated in the wizards #3133 Sandboxie 1.10.3 / 5.65.3 Added Added support for URL shortcut files in Run Menu #3151

Added workaround for NtQueryObject locking up in exotic scenarios, to enable it use 'UseDriverObjLookup=y'

Addon Manager: added tooltip to version column with maintainer information #3167

Added mechanism to open websites for addons #3166 Changed Improved business certificate handling, added usage count and machine bound options Fixed Fixed issues with pinned shortcuts

Fixed Process Suspend/Resume context menu #3156

Fixed issues with installers created with Qt #2493 #3153 Sandboxie 1.10.2 / 5.65.2 Added Re-added option to suspend sandboxed processes #3126 Changed Changed format of the addon data #3135 all users coming from versions 1.10.0 and 1.10.1 will need to reinstall the components in the addon manager

"OpenClipboard=n" now also denies write to clipboard #1367 Fixed Fixed issue with cross renaming of directories

Fixed issue with auto scroll not working #393

Fixed UI issue with new box removal protection #3104

Fixed issue with link argument handling #2969

Fixed IPC issue introduced in 1.10.1 #3132 #3134

Fixed issue with pinned run entry icons

Fixed UGlobalHotkey library not being compatible with Qt6 Removed Removed hardcoded support for LogApiDll Use the addon manager and DLL injection settings

