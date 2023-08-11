Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.65.4 / 1.10.4

Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere, met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.65.1 / 1.10.1 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.10.4 / 5.65.4

Fixed
  • Fixed Sandboxie-Plus-x64-v1.10.3 crash on startup #3174
  • Fixed issue with buttons not translated in the wizards #3133

Sandboxie 1.10.3 / 5.65.3

Added
  • Added support for URL shortcut files in Run Menu #3151
  • Added workaround for NtQueryObject locking up in exotic scenarios, to enable it use 'UseDriverObjLookup=y'
  • Addon Manager: added tooltip to version column with maintainer information #3167
  • Added mechanism to open websites for addons #3166
Changed
  • Improved business certificate handling, added usage count and machine bound options
Fixed
  • Fixed issues with pinned shortcuts
  • Fixed Process Suspend/Resume context menu #3156
  • Fixed issues with installers created with Qt #2493 #3153

Sandboxie 1.10.2 / 5.65.2

Added
  • Re-added option to suspend sandboxed processes #3126
Changed
  • Changed format of the addon data #3135
    • all users coming from versions 1.10.0 and 1.10.1 will need to reinstall the components in the addon manager
  • "OpenClipboard=n" now also denies write to clipboard #1367
Fixed
  • Fixed issue with cross renaming of directories
  • Fixed issue with auto scroll not working #393
  • Fixed UI issue with new box removal protection #3104
  • Fixed issue with link argument handling #2969
  • Fixed IPC issue introduced in 1.10.1 #3132 #3134
  • Fixed issue with pinned run entry icons
  • Fixed UGlobalHotkey library not being compatible with Qt6
Removed
  • Removed hardcoded support for LogApiDll
    • Use the addon manager and DLL injection settings

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.65.4 / 1.10.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/v1.10.4
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

11-08-2023 • 09:49

11-08-2023 • 09:49

11

Bron: Sandboxie

Reacties (11)

11
11
7
0
0
3
Mr_Blobby 11 augustus 2023 12:33
Windows 10 heeft iets soortgelijks als feature die je kan inschakelen: https://learn.microsoft.c...rise/unified-write-filter
En op Windows 11 heet het zelfs "Windows Sandbox": https://learn.microsoft.c.../windows-sandbox-overview
RoHa90 @Mr_Blobby11 augustus 2023 17:10
De Windows 11 Sandbox staat volledig los van je bestaande Windows systeem. Het is een kaal systeem. Je hebt geen toegang tot je schijven, je geïnstalleerde programma's, en ook niet to hardware zoals usb apparaten.

Sandboxie daarentegen is je volledige Windows systeem met al je instellingen en software. Nogal een verschil.
Eagle Creek @RoHa9028 augustus 2023 02:15
Die toegang kun je aan Windows Sandbox wel verlenen, als je dat wilt.
RoHa90 @Eagle Creek28 augustus 2023 16:51
Toegang tot je geïnstalleerde programma's ?
Misschien bedoel je een usb opslag drive. Dat kan je mounten, maar elke boot opnieuw.
Een usb dongle gaat niet werken.
Het blijft beperkt in de Windows Sandbox.
Daniel Jackson @Mr_Blobby11 augustus 2023 13:33
Met als verschil dat een sandbox binnen Sandboxie permanent is tot actieve verwijdering. Je kunt Sandboxie geheel afsluiten, de computer uitzetten of herstarten en de sandbox blijft bestaan. Je kunt er dus echt programma's voor een tijdje in installeren en gebruiken alsof deze volledig in het echte systeem draait.
Eagle Creek @Mr_Blobby28 augustus 2023 02:13
Windows Sandbox is op Windows 10 geïntroduceerd en niet Win11. Daarnaast is de implementatie en integratie niet vergelijkbaar met SandboxIE, om meerdere redenen.
NLxDoDge 11 augustus 2023 11:57
Korte vraag, het sandbox gedeelte isoleert dat echt alles? Dus stel dat een stuk software een virus heeft, kan je dat hiermee omzeilen?

Of moet ik dan toch meer richting VMs/Docker kijken?
Jacco011 @NLxDoDge11 augustus 2023 12:04
het antwoord vind je in de FAQ.
Magic Power
@NLxDoDge11 augustus 2023 14:38
Ja, zie mijn reactie hier.
NLxDoDge @Magic Power11 augustus 2023 15:57
Had hem inderdaad gelezen, bedankt! Ik ga het wel even proberen. Ik heb vaak programma's waarvan ik ze eerst wil testen en/of na een week weer weggooi. Daar is dit dan wel handig voor.
Magic Power
11 augustus 2023 12:23
Edit: Dit is een reactie op NLxDoDge:

Kort antwoord: Ja, het isoleert alles, want alle schrijf acties die een programma doet naar de HDD / SSD worden door Sandboxie afgevangen en bewaard in een apart deel op je systeem, inclusief Registry.

Natuurlijk kan Sandboxie ook vulnerabilities bevatten, maar ze streven om alle gaten in hun software te dichten.

Houd er rekening mee dat Sandboxie niet automatisch programma's in zijn sandbox draait, je moet ze handmatig in je sandbox opstarten. En de programma's hebben wel standaard toegang tot het internet, dus kunnen ze informatie op je systeem lezen en naar het internet versturen.

Ik heb Sandboxie vroeger toen ik nog op Windows zat gebruikt om programma's tijdelijk te gebruiken, zonder dat resten ervan op mijn systeem achterbleven. Nadat je het gebruikt hebt, is het voor je eigen systeem alsof het er nooit op uitgevoerd werd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Magic Power op 30 juli 2024 21:50]

