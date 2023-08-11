Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere, met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.65.1 / 1.10.1 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Sandboxie 1.10.4 / 5.65.4Fixed
- Fixed Sandboxie-Plus-x64-v1.10.3 crash on startup #3174
- Fixed issue with buttons not translated in the wizards #3133
Sandboxie 1.10.3 / 5.65.3Added
- Added support for URL shortcut files in Run Menu #3151
- Added workaround for NtQueryObject locking up in exotic scenarios, to enable it use 'UseDriverObjLookup=y'
- Addon Manager: added tooltip to version column with maintainer information #3167
- Added mechanism to open websites for addons #3166
- Improved business certificate handling, added usage count and machine bound options
- Fixed issues with pinned shortcuts
- Fixed Process Suspend/Resume context menu #3156
- Fixed issues with installers created with Qt #2493 #3153
Sandboxie 1.10.2 / 5.65.2Added
- Re-added option to suspend sandboxed processes #3126
- Changed format of the addon data #3135
- all users coming from versions 1.10.0 and 1.10.1 will need to reinstall the components in the addon manager
- "OpenClipboard=n" now also denies write to clipboard #1367
- Fixed issue with cross renaming of directories
- Fixed issue with auto scroll not working #393
- Fixed UI issue with new box removal protection #3104
- Fixed issue with link argument handling #2969
- Fixed IPC issue introduced in 1.10.1 #3132 #3134
- Fixed issue with pinned run entry icons
- Fixed UGlobalHotkey library not being compatible with Qt6
- Removed hardcoded support for LogApiDll
- Use the addon manager and DLL injection settings