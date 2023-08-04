Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.81

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.81.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al augustus is, wordt deze versie als de juli-uitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:

July 2023 (version 1.81)

Welcome to the July 2023 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.81
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-08-2023 09:05
25 • submitter: Elzooi

04-08-2023 • 09:05

25

Submitter: Elzooi

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

16-05 Visual Studio Code 1.100.2 3
09-05 Visual Studio Code 1.100.0 6
17-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.3 0
11-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.2 0
09-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.1 5
04-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.0 12
14-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.2 0
11-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.1 0
06-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.0 6
14-02 Visual Studio Code 1.97.2 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Visual Studio Code

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (25)

-Moderatie-faq
25
25
23
5
0
1
Wijzig sortering
Martinspire 4 augustus 2023 10:32
Geen spannende update.
Misschien daarom leuk om eens te kijken: welke Extensie heb je het laatste jaar toegevoegd die je een waardevolle toevoeging vindt op je werkzaamheden met de editor?

Mijn items:
  • Inline Parameters vor VSCode. Inline parameters zet wat extra context bij de diverse functies die je aanroept. Ik zet hem niet altijd aan, maar als ik een bug aan het debuggen ben, is dit erg handig
  • Multiple cursor case preserve vooral als je even wat dingen moet hernoemen omdat classes en files zijn veranderd is dit erg handig
  • Peek Hidden Files omdat je af en toe toch eens wat bestanden moet bekijken die anders alleen maar in de weg zitten en je lijst langer maken dan nodig.
  • Pretty Typescript Errors want de standaard weergave van errors zonder kleurtjes is toch wel lastig te lezen vaak.
Verder ben ik benieuwd wat jullie momenteel de beste extensie vinden om AI toe te voegen. Gewoon Github Copilot of toch wat anders?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Martinspire op 28 juli 2024 22:29]

Nozmordre @Martinspire4 augustus 2023 11:00
Het is simpel maar ik vind indent-rainbow fijn https://marketplace.visua...me=oderwat.indent-rainbow
Anoniem: 1146155 @Nozmordre4 augustus 2023 11:57
Een soortgelijke functie zit standaard al in VSCode gebakken en kun je activeren door de volgende regel aan je settings.json toe te voegen:

"editor.guides.bracketPairs": true,

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1146155 op 28 juli 2024 22:29]

jerkitout @Anoniem: 11461554 augustus 2023 13:05
De VSCode kleuren zijn voor mij te sterk, deze configuratie gebruik ik om ze meer donker te maken:
"editor.bracketPairColorization.enabled": true,
"editor.guides.bracketPairs": "active",
"editor.guides.bracketPairsHorizontal": "active",
"editor.guides.highlightActiveIndentation": false,
"workbench.colorCustomizations": {
"terminal.ansiYellow": "#626208", // bright yellow's half bright
// Bracket colors
"editorBracketHighlight.foreground1": "#FFD700",
"editorBracketHighlight.foreground2": "#DA70D6",
"editorBracketHighlight.foreground3": "#179fff",
// Inactive guide colors
"editorBracketPairGuide.background1": "#ffd90080",
"editorBracketPairGuide.background2": "#CC66CC80",
"editorBracketPairGuide.background3": "#87CEFA80",
// Active guide colors
"editorBracketPairGuide.activeBackground1": "#ffd90080",
"editorBracketPairGuide.activeBackground2": "#CC66CC80",
"editorBracketPairGuide.activeBackground3": "#87CEFA80",
},
Martinspire @jerkitout4 augustus 2023 14:37
Ziet er netjes uit, thanks
Martinspire @Nozmordre4 augustus 2023 11:36
Die vind ik ook erg fijn. Al gebruik ik die wel meer dan een jaar :P

Ik heb er sowieso een paar. Ook voor CSV kun je er 1 gebruiken die ook wel handig is als je daar eens mee werkt. Maar met mijn huidige werkzaamheden niet meer, dus dan is ie disabled. Rainbow brackets zijn ook nog steeds fijn, al is dat volgens mij inmiddels ingebouwd. Ik had overigens bewust afgelopen jaar toegevoegd om te voorkomen dat mensen de overduidelijke en oude extensies gaan noemen die iedereen al wel heeft die het zou moeten. Ben benieuwd waar iedereen zoal mee komt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Martinspire op 28 juli 2024 22:29]

Tjeerd @Nozmordre4 augustus 2023 13:15
Nooit aan gedacht om regenboog-plugins te gebruiken, wist niet eens dat zoiets bestond. In IntelliJ-IDEA ga ik altijd op haakjes/accolades staan om te zien waar het begint/eindigt. Werkt wel, maar die regenboog-plugins bestaan voor IntelliJ ook en helpen net dat beetje om het duidelijker te zien. Gelijk geïnstalleerd.
Michelli @Nozmordre4 augustus 2023 13:51
Inderdaad erg fijn, vooral als je weleens met talen zoals YAML moet werken.
rickvandermey @Martinspire4 augustus 2023 13:47
Codium AI - https://marketplace.visua...ms?itemName=Codium.codium
Martinspire @rickvandermey4 augustus 2023 14:17
Voor welke talen gebruik je hem? Die was laatst toch overgegaan naar een betaald model toch?
rickvandermey @Martinspire4 augustus 2023 16:01
typescript en mindere mate javascript

met name de tests en code suggestions zijn interessant.
ze hebben nu ook codium-pr voor pull-requests.

copilot is degene welke betaald is geworden.
Anoniem: 1617016 @Martinspire4 augustus 2023 11:11
Overtype, zodat je met de Insert key weer de ouderwetse werking krijgt dat je over voorgaande tekst heen kan walsen :Y)
Martinspire @Anoniem: 16170164 augustus 2023 11:37
Ik wist niet eens dat insert niet eens meer werkte. Maar ik mis het ook duidelijk niet haha.
Crew One @Martinspire4 augustus 2023 12:52
Ben zelf erg fan van TabNine.
Martinspire @Crew One4 augustus 2023 14:17
Voor welke talen gebruik je hem?
NetXtreme @Martinspire4 augustus 2023 11:17
Rainbow CSV: https://marketplace.visua...e=mechatroner.rainbow-csv
Dingen zoals het alignen van columns, highlighting in welke header je zit, etc.
XanderHuisman @Martinspire4 augustus 2023 15:35
Natuurlijk Peacock om elke sessie een ander kleurtje te geven. Zeker handig wanneer je meerdere VSCode sessies tegelijkertijd gebruikt
BezurK 4 augustus 2023 12:09
Wat voor mij al lange tijd de killer feature is van VSCode is de remote functionaliteit gecombineerd met containers. Ik kan onze applicatie remote ontwikkelen en live debuggen terwijl het draait in een container op een server ergens in het netwerk. Waanzinnig handig voor b.v. GPU applicaties of andere zaken die op een dedicated server nou eenmaal beter draaien (of lokaal op een laptop b.v. helemaal niet kunnen draaien).

Dit proces gaat bij VSCode echt seamless en dat vind ik helemaal geweldig.

Plus de mogelijkheid om allerlei bestandstypen en programmeertalen door elkaar heen te gebruiken in dezelfde editor. Zeker tegenwoordig vind je vele typen in een en dezelfde repo, denk alleen al aan yaml, toml, markdown, makefiles, dockerfiles, enz enz nog los van je eigen ontwikkeltaal en framework. Dat maakt VSCode best wel uniek vind ik.
Htbaa @BezurK4 augustus 2023 12:59
Dat laatste doet bijvoorbeeld een Vim toch al decennia? Of een Notepad++. Mijn eerste echte editor was geloof ik Crimson Editor. Daar heel veel in gecode :-).

De remote functionaliteit is inderdaad fantastisch. Gebruik het om op mijn Nuc met Proxmox te ontwikkelen. Met containers nooit gedaan, wel de functie gebruikt om een terminal te openen in een container.
BezurK @Htbaa12 augustus 2023 16:41
Daar heb je natuurlijk gelijk in. Ik bedoelde het voornamelijk in vergelijking met de meeste IDE's. Wat dat betreft is Code gewoon veel meer dan een editor maar ook nog geen echte IDE. Alhoewel... ;)

Ja ik vind een live debugging sessie draaien IN een container OP een remote server echt waanzinnig handig. En het gaat zonder slag of stoot, zo goed als naadloos. Ik vind dat echt knap gedaan. Als je bedenkt wat voor gechoochel met ssh tunnels en remote services nodig is om dat voor elkaar te krijgen.
Ronnie N 4 augustus 2023 09:39
Echt een heerlijke editor.

Ben een half jaar geleden overgestapt van verschillende programma's naar Code (de Arch distributie van VS Code).
Beheer al mijn notities, zowel persoonlijk als voor studie, met Dendron https://wiki.dendron.so/.
Heb mijn master scriptie in de biologie, die vandaag moet worden ingeleverd, geschreven in LaTeX met https://marketplace.visua...e=James-Yu.latex-workshop.
Verder alle statistiek gedaan in R, waar ook verschillende uitstekende extensies voor bestaan.

Heb eerder geprobeerd alles de combineren in Emacs, maar dat programma had voor mij toch een te hoge instap drempel, hoewel het zeker goede software is! Maar als bioloog misschien iets teveel van het goede.
Andreas01 @Ronnie N4 augustus 2023 10:19
Interessant dat je al die talen hebt gecombineerd in VS Code! Ik gebruik zelf naast Python ook LaTeX, R, en MATLAB, maar voor die talen gebruik ik toch hun eigen editors. Werkte het soepel om het allemaal in VS Code te draaien?
Ronnie N @Andreas014 augustus 2023 10:25
Het werk heel erg soepel, zonder problemen!
Mijn hoofdscherm heeft een resolutie van 2560 bij 1440.
In Code kun je dingen openen in verschillende tabs die allemaal zichtbaar zijn.
Op mijn middelste tab heb ik dan bijvoorbeeld een LaTeX document geopend, links daarvan een window met notities van papers en rechts de output van een document en een tab met een Rscript als ik nog snel een analyse moet draaien.

De console onderin is verbonden met de Supercompute cluster via SSH zodat ik een oogje kan houden op analyses die ik daar heb draaien.
Voor mij werkt het heerlijk.
Andreas01 @Ronnie N4 augustus 2023 10:29
Dat klinkt geweldig inderdaad. Ik heb zelf "nog maar" een 1080p beeldscherm, maar ik ga eens kijken of ik zoiets kan bereiken. Bedankt! :)
BvdW1978 4 augustus 2023 14:13
Sinds een tijdje de retro-hobby weer eens opgepakt. Ik schrijf Assembly voor de Commodore C64 (specifiek KickAssembler) en alles zit erin. Behoorlijk niche dus, maar niets te klagen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq