Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.81.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al augustus is, wordt deze versie als de juli-uitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:
July 2023 (version 1.81)
Welcome to the July 2023 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Accessibility improvements - Accessible View support for notifications, chat responses, and hovers.
- VS Code Profiles - Finer control with partial profiles and "Apply to all profiles" options.
- New diff editor features - Collapse unchanged regions, better diff region text alignment.
- Git repositories with symlinks - Support for repository paths with symbolic links.
- Notebook updates - Search text in closed notebooks, "sticky scroll" displays Markdown headers.
- Python test discovery - Error tolerant pytest discovery continues across all files.
- Access Jupyter servers in GitHub Codespaces - Connect to a remote Jupyter server in a codespace.
- GitHub pull request creation - Better base branch detection, remember previous create PR options.
- Preview: GitHub Copilot UX - Quick Chat improvements, iterative /fix command.
