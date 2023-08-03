Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2023.8.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2023.8.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2023.8: Translated services, events, and wildcards!

Another month, another fine release of Home Assistant! This release is a bit more conservative after two absolutely packed releases in June and July. Many of us are enjoying summer holidays. Pretty much all features in this release are absolutely amazing, and it is hard to pick a favorite. Great translation improvements that help with the user experience, a new entity to capture events from things like remotes, and the new Assist features are, again, mind-blowing!

Talking about Assist, have you seen the blog on Year of the Voice - Chapter 3? Or, check the live stream recording on YouTube, where the new features have been demonstrated. Some new integrations have been added too. Most notably Opower! This integration can pull in energy usage data from many utility companies in the United States. For example, it supports PG&E, ComEd, BGE, and many more! Very good news for all our American friends! Enjoy the release!

AJediIAm 3 augustus 2023 08:44
Zeer weinig breaking changes, dus een prima update om direct te installeren.

In tegenstelling tot populair believe is de x.0 update het best geteste en het meest stabiel.
Anoniem: 1322 @AJediIAm3 augustus 2023 09:56
Zeer weinig breaking changes, dus een prima update om direct te installeren.
Ze hebben de vorige keer een nieuw beleid afgekondigt omtrent breaking changes.
Deze zaken worden nu minimaal een halfjaar aangekondigt voordat ze echt grote dingen kapot gaan maken.
Kjoe_Ljan @AJediIAm3 augustus 2023 10:10
Mijn ervaring is in lijn met de popular believe. Bovendien bevatten de patch notes van alle niet-x.0 updates vaak fixes voor de voorgaande release, alsmede version bumps van dependencies, maar zelden (nooit?) nieuwe features. Dus hoe je erbij komt dat x.0 de meest stabiele versie is, weet ik niet (het best getest geloof ik wél).

Even heel feitelijk: Ik telde 22 keer het woord "Fix" in de patch notes van 2023.7.1, 2023.7.2 en 2023.7.3. En dan heb ik niet gekeken naar de termen "bump", "add missing", "update", etc.

https://www.home-assistan.../#release-202371---july-6

Ik blijf mijn updates lekker op de eerste van de maand draaien. Dan heb ik de hoogste versie van de vorige maand, en dat bevalt mij prima.
lenwar @Kjoe_Ljan3 augustus 2023 13:14
Wat mij wel is, is opgevallen, is dat de .1,2,3,4,enz patches veelal voor individuele Integrations zijn en van niet voor het systeem zelf (uitzonderingen daargelaten) die meestal niet in de .0 zijn geraakt.

Ik heb ook wel is van een developer begrepen, dat de patches in de niet-.0 updates meestal patches zijn waar geen tijd meer voor was om die in de .0 te stoppen.


Net wat ik al schreef. Er zijn natuurlijk vast uitzonderingen.
AJediIAm @Kjoe_Ljan3 augustus 2023 12:03
Ik heb (minstens) 2 keer meegemaakt dat er een unexpected breaking change was die snel gepatched werd en geen enkele keer was dit in de x.0 release.

Als je kijkt naar waar de bugs van de "fixes" geïntroduceerd zijn zal je zien dat dit x.0 er relatief heel goed uit komt.
Bump, update en add missing hoeven geen bugs te zijn maar kunnen ook uitbreiding van bestaande functionaliteit zijn.
bytemaster460 @Kjoe_Ljan6 augustus 2023 10:49
Zijn die fixes dan ook van problemen die veroorzaakt in de .0 release of is het gewoon de ongoing bugfixing?
suy @AJediIAm3 augustus 2023 19:05
Diegenen die zigbee2mqtt gebruiken zullen het daar niet meer eens zijn. En de restore van een back-up werkt ook al niet goed meer

[Reactie gewijzigd door suy op 24 juli 2024 03:50]

SalexSun @suy3 augustus 2023 19:42
Is er een probleem met deze versie icm zigbee2mqtt? Heeft dat met de breaking changes in mqtt te maken?

Ik maak overigens gebruik van de mosquitto broker addon

[Reactie gewijzigd door SalexSun op 24 juli 2024 03:50]

AJediIAm @SalexSun3 augustus 2023 21:51
Er is iets met een name change gedaan: https://community.home-as...-changes-in-2023-8/598099
De warning hebben geen impact en zullen op te duur verdwijnen.

For the record: dit is een feature, geen bug.
SalexSun @AJediIAm5 augustus 2023 08:14
Oke, ik wordt wel een beetje simpel van breaking changes die eigenlijk, niks brengen (zoals het hernoemen van bepaalde dingen). Ik zeg niet dat dit er ook zo een is
AJediIAm @SalexSun5 augustus 2023 20:00
Het heet: vooruitgang.
bhartman @AJediIAm5 augustus 2023 14:08
Vandaar dat er altijd binnen 1-2 dagen een .1 release komt 😉. Een nieuwe release direct updaten is alleen handig als je direct van de nieuwe functionaliteit gebruik wilt maken, anders lekker wachten totdat allerlei bugs eruit zijn gehaald!!!
AJediIAm @bhartman5 augustus 2023 20:09
Tijdens de beta wordt er gefocust op stabiliteit van de features. Het is niet handig om verschillende updates op de zelfde functionality op elkaar te stapelen. Daarom worden changes naar de x.1 release doorgeschoven.

Het is prima om even te wachten met updaten, maar het idee dat de x.0 versie slechter is dan andere versies is ruimschoots achterhaald.
Neo-- 3 augustus 2023 07:40
Ik zie hier een Nest thermostaat in.
Mijn V3 krijg ik niet werkend.

Ook kan ik niet wennen, heb nog altijd Domoticz als main en HA op een andere RPI er naast.
Kan de omschakeling dus ook nog niet echt maken.
Anoniem: 1322 @Neo--3 augustus 2023 10:01
Je moet denken als een programmeur en dingen automatiseren.
Dan hoef je geen omschakeling te maken.

Ik doe alles geautomatiseerd (zoals termostaat) of programmeer knoppen om een automatisering te triggeren.
System @Neo--3 augustus 2023 23:02
Werkt hier nochtans prima.
Neo-- @System4 augustus 2023 02:15
De Nest v3 thermostaat?
Hoe voor elkaar gekregen?
Het lukt hier met geen mogelijkheid
System @Neo--4 augustus 2023 09:05
Ja V3.
Ik heb me gebaseerd op deze video en dat werkte eigenlijk meteen.
https://youtu.be/RwZmQ7QfhsM
francisp 3 augustus 2023 09:55
Hassbian is al R.I.P. van in 2019, maar staat nog steeds in de tekst.

https://www.home-assistant.io/blog/2019/10/26/rip-hassbian/
Hmmbob
@francisp3 augustus 2023 10:17
@Drobanir ^^
Pietervs 3 augustus 2023 12:23
bijzonder: de update voor de Home Assistant Operating system is pas een uur geleden aangekondigd op mijn HomeAssist (RPI4), tegelijk met deze update.

Eerst die Operating System update maar eens installeren, dan komt deze erna. :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

