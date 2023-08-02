Software-update: Total Commander 11.00

Total Commander logo (75 pix)Na drie releasecandidates is nu de final van het bestandsbeheerprogramma Total Commander versie 11.00 uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt en doordat het scherm in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren. Het programma kan echter veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirenametool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.00-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 11 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

General:
  • Show searchable list of all open tabs with Ctrl+Shift+A (as in the Chrome browser) or right clicking on the rightmost edge of the tab headers
  • Ignore list now supports entries for file system plugins and FTP servers (separate syntax)
  • Search with "Everything": Support search in indexed subfolders
  • Show full path with all parents in nested virtual folders, e.g. when accessing a phone
  • Show free and total space of Android devices in the base folder
  • Follow link files (*.lnk) pointing to directories relative to the current location, e.g. %WinDir%\explorer.exe ..\..\content
  • Inform other Total Commander instances on the same PC when the user changes the "Start" menu or button bars
  • In place rename, command line: Stop on Ctrl+Left/Right at extra non-alphanumeric characters
  • Standalone Lister, search, compare and synchronize dirs can be started maximized and minimized
  • New pseudo environment variable %$DATE% inserts current date and time in 24 hour format, supports template like %$DATE:YMD%
  • Multi-rename tool: New placeholder [ I ] or [I1] to ignore dots in folder names: Entire name in [N], [E] is empty.
File operations:
  • High speed packing and unpacking of ZIP and GZ files with modified libdeflate library
  • Change compression rate for ZIP, GZ and TGZ directly in the pack dialog
  • F5 copy: New overwrite mode "Rename older target files, skip newer"
  • F5 copy, ftp/plugin transfers: Show transfer speed of the entire copy operation in the second progress bar when available
  • File system plugins and FTP: Show new option "Finish copying the current file" when aborting copying
  • Unpack ZIP files with ZSTD (by Facebook) compression
  • Unpack .zst (ZSTD) and .br (BROTLI) files
  • 7z.exe or 7zg.exe can now also be used as an external zip packer
Directory history:
  • New style directory history list which is no longer based on a Windows menu
  • Quick search and quick filter support
  • Quick search in whole path by starting search strings with an asterisk
  • Right click context menu support with many options like opening the directory in the other panel or a new tab
  • Context menu, option to copy path to clipboard
  • Context menu, option to remove entries from history
  • Context menu, option to show all items when history thinning is enabled
  • Keep track of most frequently used directories and show them in the directory history in addition to the history entries
  • Keep list of frequently used directories synchronized between multiple Total Commander instances on the same PC
  • New page "History" in the main settings dialog
Lister:
  • Hex mode: highlighting in both text and hex representation of file content
  • Copy the selection to the clipboard as hexadecimal characters, with Ctrl+Shift+C or via the right-click menu
Internal commands:
  • cm_Copy, cm_RenMov, cm_CreateShortcut, cm_PackFiles, cm_UnpackFiles and cm_Edit support parameters to set dialog box options
  • New tab commands: cm_RenameTab, cm_SetTabOption*, cm_SetAllTabsOption*, cm_OpenNewTabOther, cm_OpenNewTabBgOther
  • New quick search commands: cm_QuickSearch, cm_QuickFilter, cm_QuickFilter 1 (restore last quick filter)
  • New drive commands: cm_DriveContextMenu, cm_OpenDriveByIndex
  • New command line commands: cm_ShowCmdLineHistory, cm_AddFileNameToCmdline, cm_AddPathAndFileNameToCmdline
  • New internal command OPENBARMENU opens the passed .bar file as a dropdown menu
  • Hotkeys defined via Configuration - Options - Misc now support commands with parameters
  • Use internal commands in internal associations, .e.g. ***CM_LIST %1
Command line parameters in button bar/start menu:
  • New parameter %y (lowercase) keeps other parameters and skips only list file parameters if the list is empty
  • New parameter %a (lowercase) includes all selected files from both panels in list parameters like %L
  • New parameter %|envvar| inserts environment variable envvar, e.g. %|windir| or %|$DESKTOP|

Total Commander

Versienummer 11.00
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/download.htm
Bestandsgrootte 6,17MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-08-2023 15:31
22 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

02-08-2023 • 15:31

22

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Ghisler

Update-historie

28-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 4 11
21-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 3 8
15-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 2 7
08-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 1 6
19-02 Total Commander 11.51 3
12-02 Total Commander 11.51 RC 5 5
05-02 Total Commander 11.51 RC 4 4
28-01 Total Commander 11.51 RC 3 15
23-01 Total Commander 11.51 RC 2 0
18-01 Total Commander 11.51 RC 1 23
Meer historie

Lees meer

Total Commander

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (22)

-Moderatie-faq
22
21
12
0
0
9
Wijzig sortering
pandit 2 augustus 2023 15:53
Mijn favoriete filemanager sinds versie 2.0. Kan al decennia niet zonder.
PuzzleSolver @pandit2 augustus 2023 16:11
Bij mij ook, maar ik werk nu vaak op MAC en Linux. Daarvoor is gelukkig ook Midnight Commander beschikbaar (een console applicatie), gebasseerd op dezelfde Norton Commander functionaliteit waar Total Commander ook op gebasseerd is.
sjun @PuzzleSolver2 augustus 2023 17:51
Je kunt ook eens Pathfinder of Commender One op de Mac proberen
hcd320 @PuzzleSolver3 augustus 2023 09:15
Tip: Double Commander. you'll thank me later :)
Alieunited @hcd3209 augustus 2023 12:47
Ik kom hier om je nog even te bedanken :)
Al bijna een jaar een Macbook, maar total commander mis ik echt.

Commander One geprobeerd, maar voelde niet lekker aan.

Double Commander vooralsnog wel!
hcd320 @pandit2 augustus 2023 16:06
same here :) En de licentie (25 eur indertijd) blijft maar werken ! Hulde !
Caelarius @hcd3202 augustus 2023 16:50
Haha, ja. Hier ook een verstokte gebruiker. Ik kreeg de licentie destijds nog op floppy per post toegestuurd. Dat zal Ghisler ook al jaaaaren niet meer doen. :)
_Thanatos_ 2 augustus 2023 16:26
Tof dat de nieuwe versie uit is.

Wat ik wel mis, is een lijstje van de grote/belangrijke wijzigingen. Zo'n changelog waar alle kleinste microdetails in staan, verwateren de belangrijke/grote veranderingen nogal.

En ja natuurlijk, wat belangrijk is, is voor iedereen weer anders natuurlijk. Maar het is ook best ook mogelijk met gezond verstand een selectie daaruit te maken.

En natuurlijk een nieuwsitem op de FP - dat gebeurt immers ook met genoeg andere software ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Thanatos_ op 22 juli 2024 20:16]

Xfade @_Thanatos_2 augustus 2023 16:31
De grote wijzigingen staan hier toch? Met een link naar echt alles. Plus dit staat gewoon op de front page als een nieuws item.
_Thanatos_ @Xfade3 augustus 2023 09:30
Oh, ik heb geen nieuwsitem gezien.

Maargoed, zo'n reactie was ik al bang voor. Alles staat hier ja, maar er staat ook eigenlijk helemaal niets. Ik zie door de bomen het bos niet. Er zijn duizenden wijzigingen en ik heb geen idee welke daarvan grote of belangrijke features zijn. Het registreert bij mij gewoon niet als een major update, maar meer als een flinke berg bugfixes. Dat is mooi, maar wat zijn daarvan nou de belangrijke features die het een 11.00 maken?
novice.tweaker @_Thanatos_4 augustus 2023 02:01
Er staan hier geen duizenden wijzigingen, maar de 42 wijzigingen voor versie 11.00 zoals die vermeld staan in de "What's new in this version?"-sectie van de Help.
_Thanatos_ @novice.tweaker4 augustus 2023 09:26
Maar wat zijn dan de belangrijke wijzigingen? De grote dingen? De nieuwe features die in het oog springen. Als je, zeg, 5 punten zou moeten opnoemen, welke zouden dat dan zijn?
novice.tweaker @_Thanatos_4 augustus 2023 10:53
Als je, zeg, 5 punten zou moeten opnoemen, welke zouden dat dan zijn?
  • Searchable list of open tabs
  • Improved History list (Directory hotlist)
  • High speed packing and unpacking of ZIP and GZ files with modified libdeflate library
  • Improved progress bars
  • Use internal commands in internal associations
_Thanatos_ @novice.tweaker4 augustus 2023 11:00
Thanks!
Rhodan 2 augustus 2023 17:19
Ooit eens voor een paar centen gekocht en nog steeds het eerste programma wat ik installeer na een nieuwe Windows installatie.
Server.1968 2 augustus 2023 18:29
Bij mij wordt de Total Commander (update van bèta 11RC3 naar 11) nu door F-Secure aangemerkt als mogelijke ransomware?! What to do? (Windows 11)

Edit: Als ik de nieuwste versie weer downgrade naar 11RC3 is de virusmelding weg.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Server.1968 op 22 juli 2024 20:16]

novice.tweaker @Server.19684 augustus 2023 01:53
Mogelijk doordat de 64-bit versie per vergissing niet digitaal was ondertekend. Download Total Commander opnieuw en probeer het nog eens.
Server.1968 @novice.tweaker4 augustus 2023 09:32
Blijkbaar was dat inderdaad het probleem, nu draait 'ie vlekkeloos. Vriendelijk bedankt.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
2 augustus 2023 18:40
Versie 11 alweer. Dit blijft wat mij betreft de beste File Manager onder Windows. Mijn zeer oude licentie is nog steeds geldig. Hulde voor deze ontwikkelaar!
zertyx 3 augustus 2023 10:12
Ik gebruik dit programma ook al erg lang en dagelijks (de TC Ultima Prime versie). Ook op het werk, maar ICT van mijn werkgever maakt hier nu sinds kort bezwaren tegen. Het programma wordt niet vertrouwd doordat de exe niet digitaal is ondertekend...

Ik ben geen beheerder (meer) op mijn werklaptop. Gelukkig werkt TC ook als executable vanuit een map.
Via Forticlient verlies ik nu stapsgewijs functionaliteiten: eerst had ik geen schrijftoegang meer op netwerkschijven (leestoegang wel), en sinds deze week kan ik met F7 zelfs lokaal geen mappen meer maken in de geavanceerde TCUP functie, want dat wordt aangeroepen via een andere exe...

Erg jammer dit, om terug te moeten werken met de gewone Windows explorer.

Ze zijn op zich niet tegen alternatieve software; ik mag een alternatief aanbieden en dan kijken ze na of dit wel voldoet aan de veiligheidsstandaarden.
novice.tweaker @zertyx4 augustus 2023 01:51
Het programma wordt niet vertrouwd doordat de exe niet digitaal is ondertekend...
De 64-bit versie was per vergissing niet ondertekend. Dat is inmiddels verholpen, ook in de Ultimate File Manager versie als het goed is. Opnieuw downloaden dus.

https://www.ghisler.ch/board/viewtopic.php?p=438622#p438622
https://www.ghisler.ch/board/viewtopic.php?p=438699#p438699

[Reactie gewijzigd door novice.tweaker op 22 juli 2024 20:16]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq