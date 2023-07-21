Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 18.5

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft na vijf bètareleases nu de final van DaVinci Resolve versie 18.5 uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze versie 18.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Key Features
  • Multiple cut page improvements.
  • Support for Blackmagic Cloud Presentations.
  • DaVinci Neural Engine based subtitles from audio in Studio.
  • DaVinci Neural Engine powered text based editing in Studio.
  • Support for Universal Scene Description based workflows in Fusion.
  • New Fusion multi merge tool for compositing multiple layers.
  • Multiple remote monitoring improvements.
  • Support for fast per-timeline backups.
  • Per-timeline Resolve Color Management.
  • Support for edit and mix groups in Fairlight.
  • Support for AI-based audio classification in Studio.
Cut
  • Multiple timeline display improvements.
    • Support for subtitles in the cut timeline.
    • Enlarge a track by clicking on icon in the track header.
    • Options to display clip names and indicators.
    • Improved smart indicator and edit point display.
    • Out of sync indicators for edited sync clips.
  • Multiple timeline action improvements.
    • Automatically detect and create captions from timeline audio.
    • Perform DaVinci Neural Engine scene cuts in the cut timeline.
    • Add audio, video and subtitle tracks.
    • Split and join adjacent clips.
    • Ripple option to toggle ripple edits on main track.
    • Add markers and set default marker color.
  • New edit actions.
    • Ability to create split edits by rolling or trimming audio.
    • Alt or Option trim to bypass ripple and add a gap on the main track.
    • Trim and extend edit clip start or end to playhead.
    • Resync misaligned synced clips.
  • Reorganized toolbar for quick access to view options and edit actions.
  • Right click on smooth cut to access favorite transitions on the toolbar.
  • Cut page track numbering unified with other pages.
  • Export current frame as still from media, cut and edit viewers.
  • New motion graphic effects templates and transitions in cut and edit.
Media
  • Support for AI-based audio classification in Studio.
  • Support for fast per-timeline backups.
  • Support for additional automatic smart bins.
  • Import and export timelines using the OpenTimelineIO format.
  • New 2x Enhanced Super Scale algorithm.
  • Ability to set Super Scale settings for media from the inspector.
  • Metadata panel support for marker subclips.
  • Ability to clear in-out ranges for multiple clips.
  • Ability to change the starting timecode for multiple timeline selections.
  • Ability to reorder favorites in media storage.
  • Ability to clear recent media history in the source viewer.
  • Support for custom pixel aspect ratios in clip attributes.
  • Improved proxy linking for clips without timecode.
Edit
  • DaVinci Neural Engine based subtitles from audio in Studio.
  • DaVinci Neural Engine powered text based editing in Studio.
  • Ability to add and delete keyframes using keyboard shortcuts.
  • Ability to modify keyframes during playback on the edit timeline.
  • Export current frame as still from media, cut and edit viewers.
  • Ability to drag video tracks to reorder in the track index.
  • Ability to stabilize multiple selected clips from the timeline.
  • Retime curve now invokes the speed curve by default.
  • Option to copy grades from flattened multicams to multicam angles.
  • Ability to manage render caches across projects.
  • Ability to manually relink missing VFX Connect clips.
  • Ability to select all clips under playhead in cut, edit and Fairlight.
  • Ability to set key shortcuts for timeline view options and volume controls.
  • Smoother video updates when the system cannot play in realtime.
  • Improved text wrapping for caption previews in the subtitle inspector.
  • The timecode display window now shows timecode entry previews.
  • The Export Edit Index action is now part of edit index options.
Fusion
  • Support for importing Universal Scene Description (USD) files.
  • Introduction of the USD toolset for managing USD assets.
  • Support for USD Hydra based renderers including Storm.
  • New multi merge tool for compositing multiple layers.
  • Support for a native AI-based depth map tool in Studio.
  • GPU accelerated Clean Plate.
  • GPU accelerated Anaglyph.
  • Up to 3x faster renders when using Fusion splitter tool.
  • Find in media pool for clips and MediaIns in Fusion page.
  • Support for OpenEXR DWA compression in Fusion savers.
  • Support for BMD Film Gen 5 in Fusion's CineonLog tool.
  • Support for previewing individual shape tools.
  • Project setting option to disable tone mapping for Fusion conversions.
  • Media pool relink, replace and reveal for USD, FBX and Alembic assets.
  • Project archives now include USD, FBX and Alembic assets.
  • Media pool indicator for offline USD, FBX and Alembic assets.
Color
  • Per-timeline Resolve Color Management.
  • Support for matte finesse post-filter controls in Magic Mask.
  • Ability to undo Camera RAW changes for each clip.
  • Ability to set composite mode in the corrector node.
  • Support for marker overlays and annotations in the viewer.
  • Support for showing missing LUTs as a viewer overlay.
  • Ability to manage missing LUTs from the LUT manager.
  • Ability to sort stills, LUTs and PowerGrade albums in the gallery.
  • Generated LUTs now include spatial Resolve FX DCTL effects.
  • Automatic background refresh of gallery stills for multi user projects.
  • Improved highlight mode behavior during HDR grading.
  • Ability to copy and paste Vivid HDR trim metadata between clips.
  • Improved performance when grading HDR footage.
  • Up to 2x faster spatial noise reduction in Apple silicon.
  • Improved tracking and cache management for Magic Mask.
  • Support for Dolby Vision controls in DaVinci Resolve Mini panels.
  • Support for color warper controls in DaVinci Resolve Mini panels.
  • Ability to reset all qualifiers with the advanced panel.
  • Advanced panels in tracker mode now show active power window controls.
  • External matte node labels now default to the matte file name.
  • Node label is now retained when converting to a shared node.
  • Support for Leica L Log color management.
  • Color space and gamma options are now organized by vendor.
Resolve FX
  • AI-based Resolve FX Relight to add virtual lighting in Studio.
  • Invert Effect option in Resolve FX Glow for a dark glow effect.
  • Option to export Resolve FX Flicker Addition analysis as an alpha channel.
  • Ability to swap in and out colorspaces in Resolve FX Color Transform.
  • Improved handling of blanking in Resolve FX Depth map analysis.
  • Improved patch replacer results at patch edges.
  • Bright region recovery control for Resolve FX Glow and Light Rays.
  • Automatic input and output management for Resolve FX grading nodes.
  • Dragging a Resolve FX now applies it as a color grading node.
  • Alt or option drag a Resolve FX to create an FX node.
  • Support for smart initialization of OFX alpha mixing state.
  • Alt or option resize selection to preserve ratio in warper and surface tracker.
  • Up to 2x faster Beauty, Water Color and Stylize on Nvidia systems.
  • Up to 1.5x faster Lens Blur and Aperture Diffraction on Nvidia systems.
Fairlight
  • Support for track groups in Fairlight.
  • Elastic wave time stretching now features a voice-specific option.
  • Support for nesting VCAs.
  • Enhanced Dolby Atmos support in Studio.
  • Support for voice isolation in Studio for Linux.
  • Support for dialog leveler for Linux.
  • Improved metering previews for muted or soloed tracks and monitors.
  • Ability to set key shortcuts to scroll to selected track in the mixer.
  • Track solos are now retained across project sessions.
  • Ability to pan busses.
  • Ability to select all clips under playhead in cut, edit and Fairlight.
  • Ability to designate track and bus monitor sources from the tracks index.
  • Multiple voice isolation improvements in Studio.
  • Fairlight FX Monitor Control allowing third party Rewire integration.
  • Ability to stream and spot from applications like Soundminer.
  • Shift modifier action for 0.1 dB resolution automation level trimming.
General
  • Support for Blackmagic Cloud Presentations.
  • Sign in and upload videos directly to TikTok from DaVinci Resolve.
  • Remote Monitoring Improvements in Studio
    • Support for remote monitoring from Mac OS.
    • Improved Mac OS client with support for more formats.
    • New iOS client to monitor on iPad and iPhone.
    • Support for connecting clients using Blackmagic ID.
    • Support for streaming to multiple clients.
    • Support for viewing streams on computer displays.
    • Support for monitoring HDR streams.
  • Ability to upload new versions to Dropbox Replay in Studio.
  • Rocky Linux 8.6 based installation environment for DaVinci Resolve.
  • Press play multiple times for faster playback from the Advanced panel.
  • DRT exports now include groups and shared nodes.
  • DRA project archives now include VFX Connect media.
  • Optimized Blackmagic Cloud project library connections.
  • New vertical resolution timelines and projects default to full frame with crop.
  • Speed warp option for default motion estimation mode in project settings.
  • Stabilization, scene cut and other progress dialogs show analysis speed.
  • Quick export icon on edit and color pages.
  • General performance and stability improvements.
Scripting & APIs
  • Scripting API support to import and export DRT and DRB files.
  • Scripting API support to load data burn presets.
  • Scripting API support to get node label.
  • Scripting API support to apply ARRI CDL and LUT to a clip.
  • Scripting API support for querying and setting clip enabled state.
  • Scripting API support to add, delete, enable and lock timeline tracks.
  • Scripting API support to delete and link timeline clips.
  • Scripting API support to trigger object mask tracking.
  • Scripting API support to trigger stabilization.
  • Scripting API support to invoke scene cut detection in timelines.
  • Scripting API support to enable smart reframe for clips.
  • Scripting API support to create subtitles from timeline audio.
  • Scripting API support for adding subclips to the media pool.
  • Additional track and record frame inputs when adding clips to timeline.
  • Additional record frame input when creating a timeline from media.
  • Supported containers for selected codecs are now listed in the encode API.
  • Ability to specify data and video range in the encode API.
Codec Support
  • Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.3.
  • Support for rendering JPEG and PNG image sequences.
  • Support for rendering animated GIF clips.
  • Support for decoding AC3 audio in Linux.
  • Ability to decode LogC3 ARRI clips as LogC4.
  • Support for raw controls for Sony XAVC clips.
  • Ability to import MKV chapters as media markers.
  • Ability to export timeline markers as MKV chapters.
  • Hardware accelerated VP9 decodes in Resolve for supported Nvidia cards.
  • Up to 50% faster encode speeds for Sony XAVC 420 8-bit clips.
  • Support for decoding AV1 from MKV and WEBM clips.
  • Support for encoding and decoding FFV1 formats.
  • Encode support for ProRes, AV1, H.264, H.265, MP3, AAC in MKV clips.
  • Custom compression levels when rendering ZIP formatted EXRs.
  • Improved bitrate and quality when encoding AAC audio in Windows 11.
  • Hardware accelerated encode support for AV1 in AMD systems.
  • Ability to use multiple hardware encoders in supported AMD systems.
  • Up to 30% faster Apple ProRes hardware accelerated encode.
  • Better disk usage estimates when rendering ProRes clips on Apple silicon.
  • Quick export renders now include active subtitle and data burn in.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 18.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 21-07-2023 09:14
22 • submitter: guidogast

21-07-2023 • 09:14

22

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Blackmagic Design

24-04 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 bèta 2 34
05-04 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 bèta 1 10
21-03 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.4 0
20-01 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.3 7
18-12 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.2 1
02-12 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.1 6
12-11 DaVinci Resolve 19.1 22
17-10 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.3 20
02-10 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.2 0
07-09 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.1 11
Meer historie

DaVinci Resolve

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (22)

murdock01 21 juli 2023 10:12
er is nu nog een leuke actie met de speed editor waar de studio license bij zit, net zo duur is als de losse studio license. Ik twijfel zelf nog, Ik shoot Clog met een canon body en de gewone versie ondersteund dat niet en zag dit toevallig voorbij komen
meller14 @murdock0121 juli 2023 10:27
Linkje?
murdock01 @meller1421 juli 2023 11:03
https://www.cameranu.nl/n...inci-resolve-speed-editor
https://www.cameranu.nl/n...olve-studio-activatiecode
Droopy77 @murdock0121 juli 2023 11:55
Waarschijnlijk kijkk ik er finaal overheen....
Maar ik zie in de aanbieding van de speed-editor nergens staan dat de licentie voor DaVinci Resolve inbegrepen is.
'Inhoud van de doos'

[Reactie gewijzigd door Droopy77 op 23 juli 2024 05:27]

tjoppers @Droopy7721 juli 2023 14:30
Heb ook zitten zoeken, maar vind hier niets van terug 🤔. Ik vind zelf ‘inhoud van de doos’ niet terug
Cyclonist @tjoppers21 juli 2023 14:43
Er staat rechts van de productinformatie - naast de text, een blokje met 'Inhoud van de doos':
- Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio (Activatiecode)

(Was inderdaad even zoeken)
alienfruit @Droopy7721 juli 2023 12:36
Ik dacht dat het €295 was ipv. €325
Barsonax @murdock0121 juli 2023 10:54
Die actie is er denk ik regelmatig, 1-2 jaar terug had ik studio gehaald en kreeg ik die er ook bij.
TheIceWarrior @murdock0121 juli 2023 11:17
Inflatie slaat wel toe, vorig jaar koste de licentie nog 269 euro.
nevyn67 @murdock0121 juli 2023 12:41
Ik heb dit 2 jaar geleden gekocht, met speededitor voor 295. Nooit spijt van gehad. Het is het zo erg waard 👍
murdock01 @nevyn6721 juli 2023 12:46
hmmm misschien toch maar aanschaffen, vooral omdat het voor nu ook nog een "life time" license is.
nevyn67 @murdock0121 juli 2023 14:00
- 10-bit video support
- Magic Mask
- Ondertiteling genereren uit audio, en evt automatisch vertalen.
- GPU encoding en meer decoding
- Noise reduction
- >4k video editten
- Speed editor
Etc etc

Zou ik echt doen, is echt een bargain 👍
Kyuuni @nevyn6721 juli 2023 14:11
Ik ben erg verleid, echter ben ik nog niet eens begonnen met echt video schieten... Ik weet niet of ik verliefd ben op het idee van filmen, of dat ik het echt leuk ga vinden...
Hele goeie deal in ieder geval.
meller14 @Kyuuni21 juli 2023 15:16
uitstel is afstel, hup ga een random project starten. Je straat, je dorp, maak er een mini docu van en noem het "Hier in het dorp" succes!
Kyuuni @meller1421 juli 2023 18:19
Zeker waar! Goeie inspirerende woorden. Mn eigen verzonnen barrières aan de kant schuiven en gewoon dingen doen/proberen :D
HMC @Kyuuni21 juli 2023 21:59
Helemaal mee eens. Go for it! :D

Maar wat willen bedrijven je toch graag doen geloven dat stap 1 in dit proces het kopen van hun dure product is. Geheid succes!

Eerst doen wat je wil en kan en opzoeken wat leuke goedkope en/of gratis versies in deze voor je kunnen betekenen.
Daarna, als je zelf tegen limitaties van dat soort versies aanloopt, verder onderzoek gaan doen naar wat een goed betaald product is.
Zou inderdaad dit product kunnen zijn.

Dan kan je het altijd dan nog kopen.

Succes!
Kyuuni @HMC21 juli 2023 23:02
Danku, danku! Gelukkig is de gear voor mij al geen probleem, wellicht een lens. Ik gebruik al een A7iv met een 200-600 voor vogel/wildlevenfotografie. Het kitlensje kan ik dan gebruiken voor filmen. Niet geweldig misschien, maar meer dan goed genoeg. Veel beter dan waar de meeste mensen mee beginnen. Ik heb zelfs al een gimbal omdat ik toch ooit iets met film wou doen.
Eventueel heb zelfs nog een A6400 liggen met de Sigma 30 en 56mm, mocht ik echt prime willen schieten.
Maargoed, gear zelf is het probleem dus echt niet! :D Al lijkt een FX30 met en leuke set cinema lensen me zo leuk om mee te werken :>

Het feit dat Davinci me aantrekt (en dan helemaal die combi met de Speed Editor) is 10 bit 4:2:2. Op Windows kan de gratis versie 'slechts' 8 bit verwerken. Ik heb er al wat me gespeeld, en met SLOG en Cinetone valt lekker te werken. Tegelijkertijd ben me ook zwaar bewust dat ik helemaal niks heb aan 10 bit en het verschil echt niet ga merken voor een lange tijd. Misschien wel nooit. Een beetje het verschil tussen raw fotos en compressed raw. Ik schiet toch uncompressed raw omdat, waarom niet?

Grootste barriere waar ik tegen aan loop is dat ik gewoon niet weet wat ik moet filmen. Daarnaast dat ik me 'schaam' om ermee rond te lopen, bekeken voel, bang ben op commentaar of zelfs diefstal als ik het publiek er mee in ga. Als introvert is het toch confronterend om mensen ongevraagd voor een lens te krijgen, ookal is het niet als bewust. Een deel van die angst komt uit het feit dat ik geen idee heb wat ik aan het doen ben.

Mijn idee is dan om toch thuis te beginnen zodat ik wat vertrouwen en comfort opbouw. Tis maar een kleine kamer waar ik nu in woon, maar ook dat zou geen probleem moeten zijn zolang ik maar creatief genoeg ben.

Nu nog een klein verhaal/idee verzinnen :)

(Dat was een beetje een late night ramble, thank you for listening)
HMC @Kyuuni22 juli 2023 03:09
Ik kan alleen maar vrouwlief als voorbeeld aanhalen (alhoewel ik er zelf ook voor gwvallen ben natuurlijk).

Gitaar, punnik-set, weef-set, etc etc. Dat ziemn de mensen op insta en zo en zijn dan volop geïnspirrerd. Kopen al dat spul en gebruiken het dan een enkele keer. Of helemaal niet. Daarna is het junk. Zonde toch?

Klinkt echter alsof je er al aardig wat over weet en uitgezocht heb.
Wil je verder absoluut niet remmen in je pogingen, hoor echt niet. :D
Het kwam me alleen zo bekend voor met die spam-talk dat je "maar ff dat softwarepakket van 300 euro moet kopen (want koopje!1!11!) en -dan- pas aan de gang zou kunnen. :)
nevyn67 @Kyuuni21 juli 2023 15:17
Ik vind het zelf echt heel gaaf, maar als je er in wil duiken; Blackmagic geeft zeer goede gratis zoom cursussen met proffesionele editors als leraren, en inclusief certificaten indien je de cursussen haalt.

Zie hier meer info:
https://dvresolve.com/new...davinci-resolve-training/

Dorothy, you didn't realize how deep the rabbit hole is 🤣😉
Kyuuni @nevyn6721 juli 2023 18:22
Oh wouw! Daar ga ik zeker eens induiken. Bedankt voor de resource!

De overlap van tijdzones zijn ook best fijn eigenlijk.

Ik ga me hier eens goed in verdiepen!
skaiman @murdock0121 juli 2023 14:15
Het begon als actie toen het product geintroduceerd werdt. Maar ik gok dat het gewoon standaard erbij zal blijven zitten. Vele duurdere producten van BMD hebben ook Resolve inbegrepen omdat het hun voornaamste manier van winst maken is tegenover gigantisch veel gaan vragen voor de software zelf. Best wel praktisch voor zowel bedrijf als eindgebruiker vin ik. Maar zelfs zonder hardware aankoop is Resolve Studio echt n steal voor de feature set. Zelfs in hobby gebruik zou ik het aanraden als je het echt veel gebruikt. De toegevoegde feature set is het wel degelijk waard. Helemaal gezien je lifetime free upgrades hebt.
lordsnow 21 juli 2023 12:24
Ik heb DRS 1-2 jaar terug ook gekocht vanwege de Speed Editor aktie. Dat werkt best wel lekker moet ik bekkennen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

