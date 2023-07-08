Er is met versienummer 8.12 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.046 titels, wat er 22 meer zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Initial support for painting windows in the Wayland driver.

Command stream performance improvements in WineD3D. Bugs fixed in 8.12 (total 31): #7767: Zero G Software 'InstallAnywhere' installers crash or silently exit (Rosetta Stone, Reading Counts, World Religions, Parashara's Light Professional 7.0.1)

#9378: Combat Mission Shock Force DEMO: 'Could not initialize OpenGL graphics.'

#17868: tools/widl.c: warning: initialization discards qualifiers from pointer target type

#38938: SlingPlayer 1.5 crashes when moving the main window

#47089: 32-bit Winamp 5.80 installer crashes in 64-bit WINEPREFIX after pressing 'Next'

#49772: Memory safety issues in widl

#53085: Free Video Converter complains about being unable to install .Net 2.0

#53086: Free Video Converter needs certutil.exe

#53907: SierraChart Freezes when allocating more than one account

#54257: Missing support for Windows 2003 (5.2) in OleAut version detection

#54532: msidb.exe: page fault on read access to 00000007 when importing a .idt file

#54978: vbscript fails to compile Sub when End Sub on same line

#54996: msys2: gpg.exe fails because "NtSetInformationFile Unsupported class (64)" / FileDispositionInformationEx

#55053: Prometheus exporter for Windows needs DISPATCH_PROPERTYGET support in object_Invoke

#55062: Starcraft II Graphics Only Work When Window is Out of Focus

#55096: Moving loader to PIE removed loaded modules chain view from debuggers

#55099: Excel 2016 crashes on date cell formatting

#55101: DesignDoll Declaring An Error After Loading All Component In Splash Screen

#55110: quartz:vmr7 & quartz:vmr9 sometimes exit prematurely in Wine

#55114: secur32:schannel - The 32-bit test_connection_shutdown() crashes on Windows <= 8

#55120: kernel32:debugger - test_debug_loop_wow64() gets wrong ntdll count in the new WoW mode

#55124: Can't run Flutter SDK (cmd.exe doesn't support redirecting stderr for a block)

#55126: Flutter application needs Windows.Devices.Geolocation.Geolocator

#55128: dbghelp:dbghelp & dbghelp:path - Call to SymSetExtendedOption() prevents running on Windows 7, 8 & 10 <= 1607

#55137: Missing support for SCARD_AUTOALLOCATE

#55141: virtual desktop not rendering with some dual monitor setups (regression: 8.10 -> 8.11)

#55144: Error when I run Navigraph FMS Data Manager

#55146: Virtual desktop is fullscreen regardless of the desktop size setting in winecfg

#55160: Loading Bay / Harry Potter Magic Awakened: Unable to install

#55194: oleaut32:vartest - test_VarImp() fails in Wine

#55201: Wine fails to build with clang-11.0.1 due to recent nameless unions/structs VARIANT changes