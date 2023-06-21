Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.6.4

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.6.4 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows and macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.6 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie 17.6.4 ziet er als volgt uit:

What's New in this Release
  • Fixed an issue where Saving a C++ file sometimes results in the IDE hanging.
  • Fixed an issue when "Show All Files" mode is set for a VC project sometimes results from files in those projects will be missing in GoTo and FindInFiles.
  • Fixed '__declspec(property) causes syntax errors with C++20 and /clr
  • Fixed a race condition in ASAN initialization causing crashes on start up
  • When multiple test projects are run in sequence, vstest.console can consume a lot of CPU because it is constantly polling for data from testhost that is started but not executing yet. This was mitigated by disabling testhost pre-start. This regression was introduced in 17.6.0.
  • Fixes a MessagingRemoteException when an XCFramework is involved in MAUI targeting iOS. Ref xamarin/macios#18308.
  • This version of Visual Studio includes Win App SDK 1.3.230502000. See Windows App SDK release channels - Windows appsfor more details.
  • Includes servicing update 10.0.22621.1778 for Windows SDK for Windows 11. See Windows SDK for details.
  • Fixed a bug where document tabs could accidentally undock into a floating window.
  • Fixes some Visual Studio crashes on Solution Close.
Developer Community Highlights

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer Visual Studio 17.6.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-06-2023 15:03
3 • submitter: dikkemuu

21-06-2023 • 15:03

3

Submitter: dikkemuu

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11-12 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.22 7
24-11 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.21 0
11-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.20 4
10-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.18 2
10-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.17 0
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09-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.15 0
09-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.14 12
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Macron 21 juni 2023 15:41
Jammer dat het probleem met de razor compiler nog niet is opgelost.
HMS @Macron21 juni 2023 23:00
Als dat het probleem is wat met de vorige SDK update ontstaan is, dan verwacht ik op zijn vroegst volgende patch Tuesday een oplossing
Bulkzooi 21 juni 2023 15:15
Zit hier een impact-analyse bij?
Fixes a MessagingRemoteException when an XCFramework is involved in MAUI targeting iOS. Ref

[msbuild] Fix calling the GetFileSystemEntries task on Windows when not connected to a Mac.
Ik kan me wel voorstellen dat zulke anti-features gigantische problemen veroorzaken in het Microsoft ecosysteem.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 23 juli 2024 16:35]


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