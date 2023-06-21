Microsoft heeft versie 17.6.4 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows and macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.6 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie 17.6.4 ziet er als volgt uit:
What's New in this Release
Developer Community Highlights
- Fixed an issue where Saving a C++ file sometimes results in the IDE hanging.
- Fixed an issue when "Show All Files" mode is set for a VC project sometimes results from files in those projects will be missing in GoTo and FindInFiles.
- Fixed '__declspec(property) causes syntax errors with C++20 and /clr
- Fixed a race condition in ASAN initialization causing crashes on start up
- When multiple test projects are run in sequence, vstest.console can consume a lot of CPU because it is constantly polling for data from testhost that is started but not executing yet. This was mitigated by disabling testhost pre-start. This regression was introduced in 17.6.0.
- Fixes a MessagingRemoteException when an XCFramework is involved in MAUI targeting iOS. Ref xamarin/macios#18308.
- This version of Visual Studio includes Win App SDK 1.3.230502000. See Windows App SDK release channels - Windows appsfor more details.
- Includes servicing update 10.0.22621.1778 for Windows SDK for Windows 11. See Windows SDK for details.
- Fixed a bug where document tabs could accidentally undock into a floating window.
- Fixes some Visual Studio crashes on Solution Close.
- Internal compiler error compiling Xbox Series X UnrealEngine plugin with VS2022 17.6 Preview
- Find in Files is broken and returning partial results
- C++/CLR syntax error in VS 17.6.0 when compiling templated class with finalizer with C++20 support
- Compiler crashes for analysis of code including specialization of class template with nested non-template class referring to containing class
- Visual Studio 2022 always crash while selecting MS-Access as a data source
- TextTransform utility (TextTransform.exe) command line handling regression error in VS2022 17.6 LTSC
- Duplicate key strokes when editing javascript in cshtml file
- Experimental function "Sticky scroll" not selects items by cursor position