WingetUI is een programma dat als grafische gebruikersinterface dient voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WinGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is open source, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor versies 2.0.0 en 2.0.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in WingetUI 2.0.1 WingetUI won't be detected as a virus anymore: VirusTotal results for the installer VirusTotal results for the executable

Fixed a crash on the system tray context menu Changes in WingetUI 2.0.0 Complete rework of how the package managers work. This involves: The legacy code has been updated (hooray!) Package managers are faster and more stable. Package managers now won't show the features they do not support. Packages are properly handled across sections, preventing duplicate data from existing. PIP is now available on WingetUI Full support for this package manager has been added. View details, install, upgrade and remove packages NPM is also available on WingetUI Full support for this package manager has been added. View details, install, upgrade and remove packages. (.NET Tool will be coming with the next version) Microsoft Store packages can be installed also from WingetUI

User interface improvements. This involves: The Software sections code has been unified. Lazy loading is available on all three sections. Rewriting of some parts of the interface. The installer widgets have been redesigned, providing more information and using better the available space The button that toggled the installers section has been replaced by a draggable bar Tags and rich text descriptions have been added to the details window The settings tab has been improved Two more tabs have been added in order to make debugging easier: Operation history: track the last 100 actions performed by WingetUI Package Manager output: get the log of the latest package manager calls. Notifications will organize better their information. The taskbar icon tray icons have been improved to be more visible (and to be in line with Windows 11)

Added a (skippable) out-of-box experience. It will allow users to configure basic WingetUI aspects

New interfaces are available to import and export packages.

Lots of bugs and issues have been fixed. The most important ones: The interface will not flicker anymore when changing the visible tab or triggering context menus The package sorter will understand numbers as float-point values, rather than as strings The message boxes will not break anymore when resizing them. The details window won't show broken text anymore. Winget packages won't hang infinitely anymore. Lots of other improvements and fixes

