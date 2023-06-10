Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere, met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.64.4 / 1.9.4 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.9.7 / 5.64.7: Added Added configurable toolbar items (thanks typpos) #2961

Added new icons for Plus UI (thanks typpos) #3010 #3011 Changed Minor update to the BlockSoftwareUpdaters template (thanks APMichael) #2991 Fixed Fixed empty lines when using "Copy Panel" in Plus UI #2995

Fixed Plus installer does not honor IniPath value when updating the current installed version (thanks offhub) #2994

Fixed timestamp on crash dumps

Fixed Firefox 114 crashes in security enhanced box, when start restrictions are enabled (thanks offhub) #3019

Fixed a bug when there is no GUI proxy (thanks lmou523) #3020 Sandboxie 1.9.6 / 5.64.6: Added Added full stack trace to all trace messages Activating the Trace Log tab also turns on the Keep Terminated feature by default #2988

Added option to launch the default notepad editor as non-admin #2987 Fixed Fixed an issue with token manipulation in the SbieDrv driver

Fixed "Reset all GUI options" does not reset all GUI sections as expected #2967

Fixed sbie:// links below the Box Type presets #2959

Fixed "Reset all GUI options" makes all sandbox names disappear #2972

Fixed A game can't be launched properly from "Run from Start Menu" #2969

Fixed drag and drop issue with Microsoft Excel data grid 9455e96 Additional feedback for other drag and drop scenarios can be provided in #856

Fixed regression: DLL loading problem (Entry Point Not Found) #2980

Fixed Sandboxie does not mark deleted files or registry keys while virtualization scheme v2 is active (1.9.4/1.9.5) #2984

Fixed SandMan: Timestamp of the Sandboxie.ini #2985

Fixed crash after pressing the button "Show NT Object Tree" several times (Plus UI) #2943 Sandboxie 1.9.5 / 5.64.5: Added Added Turn SBIE message IDs into clickable links #2953

Added Limiting the number of same log messages #2856 Fixed Fixed sbie:// links not working properly #2959

Fixed Sbie Messages, Trace Log, Recovery Log tabs should never hide some columns #2940

Fixed the RegisterDeviceNotificationW function DBT_DEVTYP_DEVICEINTERFACE #2129 #1975

Fixed a BSOD issue likely introduced in 1.9.4 (reported by 7starsseeker) #2958