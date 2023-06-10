Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere, met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.64.4 / 1.9.4 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Sandboxie 1.9.7 / 5.64.7:Added
Changed
- Added configurable toolbar items (thanks typpos) #2961
- Added new icons for Plus UI (thanks typpos) #3010 #3011
Fixed
- Minor update to the BlockSoftwareUpdaters template (thanks APMichael) #2991
- Fixed empty lines when using "Copy Panel" in Plus UI #2995
- Fixed Plus installer does not honor IniPath value when updating the current installed version (thanks offhub) #2994
- Fixed timestamp on crash dumps
- Fixed Firefox 114 crashes in security enhanced box, when start restrictions are enabled (thanks offhub) #3019
- Fixed a bug when there is no GUI proxy (thanks lmou523) #3020
Sandboxie 1.9.6 / 5.64.6:Added
Fixed
- Added full stack trace to all trace messages
- Activating the Trace Log tab also turns on the Keep Terminated feature by default #2988
- Added option to launch the default notepad editor as non-admin #2987
- Fixed an issue with token manipulation in the SbieDrv driver
- Fixed "Reset all GUI options" does not reset all GUI sections as expected #2967
- Fixed sbie:// links below the Box Type presets #2959
- Fixed "Reset all GUI options" makes all sandbox names disappear #2972
- Fixed A game can't be launched properly from "Run from Start Menu" #2969
- Fixed drag and drop issue with Microsoft Excel data grid 9455e96
- Additional feedback for other drag and drop scenarios can be provided in #856
- Fixed regression: DLL loading problem (Entry Point Not Found) #2980
- Fixed Sandboxie does not mark deleted files or registry keys while virtualization scheme v2 is active (1.9.4/1.9.5) #2984
- Fixed SandMan: Timestamp of the Sandboxie.ini #2985
- Fixed crash after pressing the button "Show NT Object Tree" several times (Plus UI) #2943
Sandboxie 1.9.5 / 5.64.5:Added
Fixed
- Added Turn SBIE message IDs into clickable links #2953
- Added Limiting the number of same log messages #2856